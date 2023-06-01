Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated out of defensive sectors into cyclical areas amid economic and debt-ceiling optimism.

Biogen shares gained after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would cover the biotech giant's Alzheimer's disease drug if it wins full approval and patients and doctors contribute to a registry of evidence on the drug's efficacy.

