  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
302.41 USD   +2.02%
Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:11pBiogen : Announces Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
10:46aPiper Sandler Increases Price Target on Biogen to $360 From $346, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Health Care Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Health Care Roundup

06/01/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated out of defensive sectors into cyclical areas amid economic and debt-ceiling optimism.

Biogen shares gained after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it would cover the biotech giant's Alzheimer's disease drug if it wins full approval and patients and doctors contribute to a registry of evidence on the drug's efficacy.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1743ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 605 M - -
Net income 2023 1 987 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 42 903 M 42 903 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,36x
EV / Sales 2024 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 296,41 $
Average target price 334,26 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.7.04%42 903
CSL LIMITED6.47%95 610
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.02%42 109
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-33.08%21 636
UCB10.82%16 472
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-15.99%16 319
