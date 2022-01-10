Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medicare asked to reassess 2022 premium hikes after Aduhelm price cut

01/10/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: First intravenous infusion of Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Monday asked the country's Medicare program to reassess its 2022 premium hikes, weeks after Biogen Inc cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug by about half.

Medicare in November raised the Part B premium, which covers physician and outpatient hospital services, by 15% to $170.10 in 2022, with uncertainty around the coverage decision for the treatment, Aduhelm, one of the drivers behind the increase.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm in June to treat the brain-wasting disease despite the view of its outside advisory panel that Biogen had not proven the treatment's clinical benefit.

Last month, the drugmaker cut the price of Aduhelm to $28,200 for an average weight person after facing slower-than-expected U.S. sales on complaints from hospitals that its high cost was not worth its benefits.

"With the 50% price drop of Aduhelm on January 1, there is a compelling basis for CMS to reexamine the previous recommendation," Beccera said in a statement. [https://bit.ly/34w6O3j]

The U.S. Medicare program, which pays for health services for people over 65 years, has scheduled a meeting this month for a national policy for the drug.

"We have spoken with majority of payers and the price change was very well received by both payers and physicians," said Alisha Alaimo, president of Biogen's U.S. operations, at the annual J.P Morgan Health Care conference on Monday.

"We have heard anecdotal cases of physicians calling patients back who are hesitant because of the price."

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BIOGEN INC.
09:58aBiogen exec says rolling submission for accelerated approval of second alzheimer's drug..
RE
01/07S&P 500 Starts 2022 With 1.9% Weekly Loss, Led by Real Estate, Technology, Health Care;..
MT
01/07Truist Securities Adjusts Biogen Price Target to $343 From $502, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/06Morgan Stanley Adjusts Biogen's Price Target to $363 from $440, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/06RBC Lifts Price Target on Biogen to $243 From $242, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
01/05InnoCare Pharma Says Unaware of Reasons for 'Unusual Fluctuations' in Share Price
MT
01/05BIOGEN : to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
01/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/04Biogen Exercises Option With Ionis to Develop, Commercialize BIIB115/ION306 to Treat Sp..
MT
01/04Biogen Exercises Option with Ionis to Develop and Commercialize Investigational ASO for..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 877 M - -
Net income 2021 1 688 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34 167 M 34 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 100
Free-Float -
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 232,60 $
Average target price 318,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Vounatsos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Mark Hernon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Alphonse Galdes EVP-Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.-3.05%34 167
CSL LIMITED-2.86%96 952
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-6.53%46 413
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.75%43 631
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-8.32%28 659