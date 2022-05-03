TIMELINE-Biogen CEO to leave as Alzheimer's drug struggles

April 8 (Reuters) - Biogen said on Tuesday its
Chief Executive Michel Vounatsos will step down, with the
drugmaker adding it would scale down its sales infrastructure
for the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.
Below are the events to the drug's long-winding,
controversial approval last June and developments since:
2007: University of Zurich spin-off Neurimmune Therapeutics
licensed exclusive rights of aducanumab to Biogen. (https://bit.ly/3g3MlFm)
March, 2014: Eisai Co Ltd agrees to collaborate with
Biogen to develop treatments for Alzheimer's disease, including
an option for the Tokyo-based company to jointly develop and
commercialize aducanumab. (https://bit.ly/3JgMGRu)
March, 2015: The first sign aducanamab could work is seen when
Biogen released interim data from a small study that showed
reduced brain-destroying amyloid plaque and slowed clinical
decline in patients with mild disease. (https://reut.rs/3g1HHHM)
July, 2015: Biogen's trial of 6 milligrams of aducanumab, a dose
it hoped would be effective without producing the brain swelling
seen in higher doses, failed to significantly slow mental
decline. (https://reut.rs/37xO1Gx)
September, 2015: Biogen started to test aducanumab in people
with early Alzheimer's disease in its two global, late-stage
studies known as ENGAGE and EMERGE. (https://bwnews.pr/34IyKhd)
March, 2019: Aducanamab found unlikely to be successful by an
independent committee monitoring its large trials. Biogen ended
the studies and lost $18 billion in market value. (https://reut.rs/3cax98b)
October, 2019: A new analysis of two discontinued studies showed
the drug slowed progression of Alzheimer's and Biogen revived
plans to seek U.S. approval. (https://reut.rs/3pgD8gZ)
July, 2020: Biogen completed the submission of a biologics
license application to the U.S. FDA for the approval of
aducanumab. (https://bit.ly/3E1aHLu)
November, 2020: FDA staff said Biogen showed "exceptionally
persuasive" evidence that aducanumab is effective in documents
released ahead of a meeting of outside experts who considered
whether to recommend approval. (https://reut.rs/3ujL4Cj)
November, 2020: The panel of outside advisers to the FDA
disagreed with the agency's staff and voted that aducanumab had
not been proven to slow progression of the disease. (https://reut.rs/3rd58nN)
June, 2021: The U.S. health regulator approved aducanumab,
branded as Aduhelm, saying that the reduction in amyloid plaque
is likely to slow the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's
patients. The agency turned to an accelerated pathway designed
to bring promising drugs to market quickly to enable the move.
June, 2021: Biogen priced the drug at $56,000 per year for an
average weight person.
June, 2021: FDA released documents that revealed disagreements
within the agency over the decision to approve the drug. At
least three members from a panel of outside advisers to the
regulator resigned in protest.
July, 2021: FDA changed its initial broad decision on Aduhelm's
use to restrict the drug to patients with mild cognitive
impairment or mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's. The agency
called for an independent federal probe into its interactions
with Biogen.
July, 2021: Biogen recorded second-quarter sales of about $2
million from Aduhelm. The company said a "big chunk" of that
revenue reflected inventory buildup and had not yet been
administered to patients.
August-September, 2021: U.S. lawmakers launched an investigation
on the accelerated approval of the drug and requested documents
from the FDA related to the decision.
October, 2021: Aduhelm brought in much lower-than-expected sales
of $300,000 in its first full quarter as doctors held back on
using the drug.
December, 2021: The European Medicines Agency rejected Aduhelm,
saying the link between the drug's reduction of amyloid beta and
a clinical improvement in the disease had not been established.
December, 2021: The company cut the U.S. price of the drug by
about half to $28,200.
January, 2022: U.S. Medicare announced plans to cover Aduhelm
only for patients enrolled in a clinical trial, limiting access
to the drug.
February, 2022: The Federal Trade Commission and the Securities
and Exchange Commission began investigating Biogen over the
drug.
March, 2022: Tokyo-based partner Eisai cuts its role to a
royalty agreement, giving up right to share profit from Aduhelm.
March, 2022: Biogen published data from its long-term studies in
the lesser-known Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.
April, 2022: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
issued its final coverage policy for Aduhelm.
April, 2022: Biogen said it will withdraw the marketing
application for the drug in Europe after failing to convince the
European regulator of the treatment's benefits.
May, 2022: Biogen said Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos
will step down after a successor is appointed and that it plans
to "substantially" eliminate commercial infrastructure related
to Aduhelm.
