Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27 2022-12-09 pm EST
286.10 USD   -1.04%
02:50pTrending : Biogen Application for Actemra Biosimilar Accepted for Review
DJ
09:26aCorrection to Biogen Actemra Biosimilar Article
DJ
08:56aBiogen Says FDA Accepted Arthritis Drug Candidate Application for Review
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Biogen Application for Actemra Biosimilar Accepted for Review

12/09/2022 | 02:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14:34 ET -- Biogen Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review the abbreviated Biologics License Application for BIIB800, a proposed biosimilar to Roche Holdings AG's anti-inflammatory drug Actemra. In September, the European Medicines Agency accepted a BIIB800 Marketing Authorization Application for review. Biogen previously reported data from a Phase 3 trial demonstrating "equivalent efficacy and comparable safety and immunogenicity profile" to Actemra. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1449ET

All news about BIOGEN INC.
02:50pTrending : Biogen Application for Actemra Biosimilar Accepted for Review
DJ
09:26aCorrection to Biogen Actemra Biosimilar Article
DJ
08:56aBiogen Says FDA Accepted Arthritis Drug Candidate Application for Review
MT
08:05aBiogen: FDA Accepts Application for Actemra Biosimilar
DJ
07:31aFDA Accepts Biogen Biologics License Application for BIIB800, A Biosimilar Candidate Re..
GL
07:30aFDA Accepts Biogen Biologics License Application for BIIB800, A Biosimilar Candidate Re..
AQ
12/06Biogen Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call
CI
12/06Sage Therapeutics, Biogen Complete Rolling Submission of New Drug Application for Zuran..
MT
12/06Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Complete Rolling Submission of New Drug Application for Zu..
CI
12/05Ionis Pharmaceuticals Says European Medicines Agency Accepts Application to Review Expe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 067 M - -
Net income 2022 2 904 M - -
Net Debt 2022 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41 631 M 41 631 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,16x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 610
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 289,10 $
Average target price 319,38 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Alphonse Galdes EVP-Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.21.77%41 631
CSL LIMITED2.33%96 965
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.42%44 692
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-39.98%30 132
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-31.92%19 486
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.17.36%19 401