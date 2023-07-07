0408 GMT - Eisai is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi secured traditional approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Leqembi, which the FDA conditionally approved in January but Medicare didn't widely cover, is part of a class of Alzheimer's drugs targeting amyloid, a sticky plaque in the brain some researchers think plays a role in driving the disease. It is the first anti-amyloid treatment the FDA has fully approved and the first to clearly slow cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer's. Medicare enrollees will now be able to get fully covered treatment if they qualify and agree to report data to a registry. Eisai said Leqembi could generate $7 billion in annual sales globally by 2030. Shares of the Japanese company were recently 5.6% lower in Tokyo. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

