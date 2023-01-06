Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
279.25 USD   +2.82%
05:39pFactbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
RE
05:30pHealth Care Up as Biogen Rises on Alzheimer's Drug Progress -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pU.S. FDA approves experimental Alzheimer's drug
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. FDA approves experimental Alzheimer's drug

01/06/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an experimental Alzheimer's drug that aims to clear a toxic protein from the brain linked to the mind-wasting illness.

Developed by Eisai and Biogen, the drug is called lecanemab and will be marketed under the brand Leqembi.

It's intended for patients in the early stages of Alzheimers, in the hopes it can remove sticky clumps of what's called beta amyloid from the brain.

Thomas Wisniewski is the director of the Alzheimer's Research Center at NYU Langone.

"Amyloid beta is a protein that accumulates in Alzheimer's disease, and it specifically forms aggregates. And those aggregates are toxic to neurons, that is brain cells, and it causes neuronal dysfunction and death that correlates with the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, dementia."

Nearly all previous experimental drugs following the same approach have so far failed.

An Eisai trial found that the drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer's by 27% compared to a placebo. But nearly 13% of patients treated with Leqembi in the trial had brain swelling.

"This form of therapy is not without risks, but in the present data, it looks like the risks are greatly outweighed by the potential benefits. But nevertheless, the treatment would need to be closely monitored with the clinician who's familiar with this type of therapeutic approach."

Eisai said the drug would launch at an annual price of $26,500.

Leqembi was approved under the FDA's accelerated review process, an expedited pathway that speeds access to a drug based on its impact on underlying disease-related biomarkers believed to predict a clinical benefit.


© Reuters 2023
All news about BIOGEN INC.
05:39pFactbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
RE
05:30pHealth Care Up as Biogen Rises on Alzheimer's Drug Progress -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pU.S. FDA approves experimental Alzheimer's drug
RE
05:05pADRs End Higher, Shell and Eisai Trade Actively
DJ
04:43pWall St rallies as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries
RE
04:22pBiogen's Leqembi Alzheimer's Medication Gets US FDA Accelerated Approval
MT
03:13pBiogen's Leqembi Alzheimer's Medication Gets US FDA Accelerated Approval
MT
03:01pBiogen's Alzheimer's Drug Approved by FDA, Shares to Resume Trading
MT
02:35pEisai says new Alzheimer's drug to cost $26,500 annually
RE
02:31pFDA Approves LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) Under the Accelerated Approval Pathway for..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIOGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 067 M - -
Net income 2022 2 904 M - -
Net Debt 2022 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 109 M 39 109 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 610
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 271,59 $
Average target price 318,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Alphonse Galdes EVP-Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.-1.92%39 109
CSL LIMITED-2.52%91 267
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.58%45 023
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.12.78%36 493
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.11.58%22 698
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.3.26%19 860