  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Biogen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16:08 2023-04-25 pm EDT
282.34 USD   -3.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug

04/25/2023 | 01:35pm EDT
Illustration shows a vial in front of displayed Biogen logo

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Biogen Inc's drug for treating an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the health regulator said on Tuesday.

The drug, branded as Qalsody, got a green light under the agency's accelerated approval pathway that allows for speedy access to treatments which target serious and life-threatening conditions, making it the first available therapy for genetic ALS.

The drug's approval is based on data that showed it reduced levels of neurofilament protein, which is an indicator of nerve cell degeneration that is believed to be tied with progression of the symptoms of the disease.

The company will be required to provide more data on the drug's effectiveness for it to remain on the market and for the FDA to grant full traditional approval.

A panel of FDA experts in March voted in favor of an accelerated approval, but the same panel voted that data from trials of the drug did not support full approval.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 584 M - -
Net income 2023 2 127 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 624 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 42 339 M 42 339 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart BIOGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Biogen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 293,03 $
Average target price 325,62 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOGEN INC.5.82%42 339
CSL LIMITED5.76%98 092
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.26%42 504
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-16.71%26 859
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-8.56%19 497
UCB19.44%18 366
