  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Biogen Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BIIB   US09062X1037

BIOGEN INC.

(BIIB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:30:29 2023-03-20 am EDT
266.24 USD   +1.17%
10:06aUS FDA staff flags no new safety concerns for Biogen's ALS drug
RE
05:56aNorth American Morning Briefing: Banking Sector Still in Turmoil Despite Credit Suisse Buyout
DJ
03/17Sangamo Shares Down 8% After Hours as Novartis, Biogen End Collaborations
DJ
US FDA staff flags no new safety concerns for Biogen's ALS drug

03/20/2023 | 10:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge

(Reuters) - Staff reviewers of U.S. drug regulator on Monday did not raise any new safety concerns about Biogen Inc's experimental drug for treating a rare type of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The risks related to Biogen's drug, tofersen, "are acceptable to the patient population" and would not "preclude approval", staff reviewers said in briefing documents published on the agency's website.

The agency has asked advisers to weigh in on approving the use of the drug based on available data, which shows it reduces a key protein related to the disease, and not disease symptoms. 

In October 2021, tofersen failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study, but the company said trends of reduced disease progression were observed.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss Biogen's marketing application for the drug to be used as a treatment for ALS associated with mutation in a gene known as superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), an ultra-rare form of the fatal neurological disease.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 593 M - -
Net income 2023 2 060 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 023 M 38 023 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,82x
EV / Sales 2024 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 8 725
Free-Float 85,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 263,16 $
Average target price 322,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Christopher A. Viehbacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. McDonnell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Director
Mahalakshmi Radhakrishnan Chief Medical Officer & Group Senior VP
Priya Singhal Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
