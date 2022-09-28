Wall Street bounces back as Treasury yields dip

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
Apple drops on move to drop iPhone production boost
Treasury prices rebound after BoE decision
Biogen soars on landmark Alzheimer's data
Indexes: Dow +1.50%, S&P 500 +1.48%, Nasdaq +1.33%
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded strongly on
Wednesday following its recent sell-off, helped by easing
Treasury yields, while Apple dropped on concerns about demand
for iPhones.
The gains came after the S&P 500 on Tuesday closed at its
lowest since late 2020, dragging U.S. stocks further into bear
market territory.
Stocks climbed as the yield on U.S. Treasuries
came off decade highs that in recent sessions made interest
rate-sensitive companies less attractive to investors.
Helping push Treasury yields lower, the Bank of England said
it would buy long-dated British bonds in a move aimed at
restoring financial stability in markets rocked globally by the
fiscal policy of the new government in London.
"The yield on the two-year Treasury has gone up persistently
over the course of the last several weeks, and for the first
time we've seen it go down for two days in a row, and that has
given equities a breather," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at B. Riley Wealth.
Investors have also been keenly listening to comments from
Federal Reserve officials on the path of monetary policy, with
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Wednesday backing
another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in November.
U.S. stocks have been battered this year by worries that an
aggressive push by the Fed to raise borrowing costs could throw
the economy into a downturn.
Apple Inc lost 2.9% after Bloomberg reported the
company is dropping plans to increase production of its new
iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to
materialize.
Traders exchanged almost $15 billion worth of Apple shares,
more than any other stock.
All of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, led by a 3.1%
jump in energy and a 2.8% rise in communication services
.
With Wednesday's gains, the S&P 500 is down about 22% so far
in 2022.
In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 1.5% at 29,573.27 points, while the S&P 500
gained 1.48% to 3,701.4.
The Nasdaq Composite added 1.33% to 10,973.41.
Biogen Inc surged 37% after saying its experimental
Alzheimer's drug, developed with Japanese partner Eisai Co Ltd
, succeeded in slowing cognitive decline.
Eli Lilly & Co, which is also developing an
Alzheimer's drug, rose 6.8% and was among the biggest boosts to
the S&P 500 index.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
5.92-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.81-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 22 new highs and 203 new lows.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco and Shreyashi
Sanyal, Susan Mathew and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi, Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis)