Biogen Pharmachem Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 25, 2024

Biogen Pharmachem Industries Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 7.79 million compared to negative revenue of INR 0.1 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.41 million compared to net loss of INR 1.97 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01.

For the full year, revenue was INR 23.82 million compared to INR 9.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 19.31 million compared to INR 4.56 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.01 a year ago.