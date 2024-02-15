Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc., (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering botanical synthesis, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ will work closely with BioHarvest management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight BioHarvest's generational opportunity to leverage its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform to optimize the industrial-scale production of the active ingredients in plants to develop nutraceutical and pharmaceutical health and wellness products. The company's first commercialized grape-derived product, VINIA®, is driving strong revenue growth as BioHarvest continues the launch of incremental product lines.

"BioHarvest has developed a disruptive technology platform that allows it to economically produce, at industrial scale, consistent plant active compositions without growing the plant itself," said Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America. "The Company's Botanical Synthesis platform technology is already proven and has shown its ability to scale, as evidenced by the first product developed in house, VINIA® - which is the driver behind the expected 125% year-over-year revenue growth to a record $12.4 million in 2023. Taken in tandem with the company's continued margin improvement, the company is focused on achieving profitability in 2024.

"BioHarvest is transforming how the Health and Wellness industry can access the full potential of the phyto-active compounds found in plants, with its Botanical Synthesis technology allowing consistent and economical supply of highly active plant-based molecules. As a result, its platform technology and derived products have the capacity to disrupt the multi-trillion-dollar global Health and Wellness industry. Along with a highly experienced management team with a consistent track record of delivering outstanding revenue growth and capability building, we feel that BioHarvest represents a compelling opportunity for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide."

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. MZ Group will advise BioHarvest regarding corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer of BioHarvest, added: "We have removed all barriers for botanical compositions to become reliable, consistent, and economically viable sources for the next generation of science based therapeutic solutions, which have the ability to impact hundreds of millions of consumers whose health and wellness needs are being underserved by existing technologies. Today, we stand in a stronger position than ever to deliver shareholder value by leveraging our proven botanical synthesis platform. Consistent delivery of both quarter-on-quarter revenue and margin improvement has earned BioHarvest the performance credibility to now actively engage with retail, family office and institutional investors. We look forward to partnering with MZ Group to showcase our distinct biotech capabilities to a much broader network of growth-oriented investors."

For more information on BioHarvest, please visit the Company's website at www.bioharvest.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to BHSC@mzgroup.us.

Individuals performing the services at MZ will be entitled to receive consultant options when granted by the board of BioHarvest.

