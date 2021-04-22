Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHSC   CA09076J1084

BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC.

(BHSC)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

BioHarvest Sciences Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

04/22/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2021) - BioHarvest Sciences (CSE: BHSC) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference taking place on April 22, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore cleantech small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between cleantech companies, investors, and traders. Discover the companies in the cleantech industry who are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency, and innovative sustainability solutions.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:
BioHarvest Sciences
Ilan Sobel
6046221186
ilan@bioharvest.com
www.bioharvest.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,22 M - -
Net income 2019 -4,27 M - -
Net Debt 2019 23,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 128 M 128 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ilan Sobel Chief Executive Officer
Zaki Rakib Chairman & President
Alan Rootenberg Chief Financial Officer
Yochi Hagay Chief Technology Officer
Malkit Azachi Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOHARVEST SCIENCES INC.64.44%128
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.20.54%7 091
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-1.87%5 551
BALCHEM CORPORATION5.47%3 921
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY7.94%3 242
MEDIFAST, INC.18.48%2 724
