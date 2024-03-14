Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024 on March 20, 2024.

Benzinga's Virtual Healthcare Summit is an immersive virtual event where the brightest minds in healthcare, influential companies, analysts, and thought leaders converge to shape the future of health. Join the event for a dynamic exploration of the healthcare and biotech landscape, covering topics including AI, telemedicine, oncology, medical devices, healthcare M&A activity, and the latest start-ups. For more information or to register for the event, please visit the event website at Benzinga Virtual Healthcare Summit 2024.

CEO Ilan Sobel is scheduled to host a fireside chat with the Benzinga hosts to discuss recent milestone achievements and provide a corporate update as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Time: 12:20 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/virtual-healthcare-summit-2024/

Registration is mandatory for event participation. For more information, please contact MZ Group at BHSC@mzgroup.us.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology process to grow plant-based molecules, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations, who accepts responsibility for its contents.

