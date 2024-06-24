Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCD) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced that management will present at the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference, being held June 26-27, 2024.

CEO Ilan Sobel is scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event, and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern time

Registration: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_107201/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=NOBLE_INVESTOR

All interested media and investors are invited to register to attend the online presentation. Please join at least ten minutes before the start of the presentation to ensure timely participation.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event at BioHarvest.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on ChannelChek, Noble's investor portal. The webcast will be archived on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at BHSC@mzgroup.us.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCD) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology process to grow the active ingredients in plants, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

