Biohaven Pharmaceutical : To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Recent Business Developments On November 9, 2020

10/30/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, will hold its upcoming third quarter 2020 earnings call and webcast, reporting financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide a review of recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the call, please dial 877-407-9120 (domestic) or 412-902-1009 (international). The conference call webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Biohaven's website at www.biohavenpharma.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the call will be made available for two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) with conference ID 13711274. An archived webcast will be available on Biohaven's website.  

About Biohaven
Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC™ ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Biohaven Contact:
Dr. Vlad Coric
Chief Executive Officer
Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-recent-business-developments-on-november-9-2020-301164182.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

