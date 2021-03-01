Biohaven Pharmaceutical : 4Q Earnings 2020

Agenda
Opening Remarks | Cliff Bechtold, M.S. Chief Operating Officer
Quarter Summary and Year in Review | Vlad Coric, M.D. Chief Executive Officer
4Q20 and 2020 Year-End Financial Results | Jim Engelhart, C.P.A. Chief Financial Officer
Commercial Events | BJ Jones, M.B.A. Chief Commercial Officer Migraine and Common Disease
R&D Update | Elyse Stock, M.D. Chief Medical Officer
Closing Remarks | Vlad Coric, M.D. Chief Executive Officer
Question and Answer Session
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: statements about our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, the timing of our planned regulatory filings, the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates and the clinical potential utility of our product candidates, alone and as compared to other existing or potential treatment options. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and from the Company's current expectations. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no obligation to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, and Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
This presentation refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial results to the most directly comparable GAAP financial results are included at the end of this presentation.
During this call, presenters will make statements about our approved product Nurtec ODT. Safety information and the full prescribing information for Nurtec ODT can be found at Nurtec.com.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary & Year in Review
Company Achievements
Nurtec ODT: Leading Edge of CGRP Antagonist Franchise
MAXIMIZE VALUE
GROW THE MARKET
WIN THE ORAL CGRP CLASS
Oral CGRP Class Continues to Show Robust Market Growth
2 New to Brand Rx Share (2/12)
1/24
2/14
3/6
3/27
4/17
KEY INSIGHTS
5/8
5/29
6/19
7/10
7/31
8/21
Week ending
9/11
10/2
10/23
11/13
12/4
12/25
1/15
2/5
3/13
3/27
4/10
4/24
5/8
5/22
6/5
6/19
Week ending
-
• Nurtec TRx launch curve shows strong growth consistent with the class, despite competitor's pre-COVID launch 2 months earlier, and has held ~50% NBRx market share since early summer
-
• Oral CGRP market for migraine on track to reach blockbuster status in U.S. market alone
Source: Rx through 2/12, IQVIA NPA-MD, accessed 2/24
Oral CGRPs Have Significant Growth Opportunity Ahead vs Triptans
TRx Volume vs Triptans
NBRx Volume vs Triptans
Present
CGRP orals
Source: IQVIA XPO Database: Cumulative NBRx Volume (1/24/20 - 12/18/20), accessed 1/7/2021
Quarterly NBRx volume
248,932
2Q20 3Q20 4Q20
CGRP orals
Triptans
Orals CGRPs Have Driven CGRP Class Growth in 2020 (vs mAbs)
CGRP Weekly TRx
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
5/25/18
6/25/18
7/25/18
8/25/18
9/25/18
10/25/18
11/25/18
12/25/18
IQVIA XPO Database: TRx Volume to 2/52020, accessed 2/24/2020
1/25/19
2/25/19
3/25/19
* CGRP acute orals = Ubrelvy, Nurtec ODT; CGRP mABs = Emgality, Ajovy, Aimovig
4/25/19
5/25/19
6/25/19
7/25/19
8/25/19
9/25/19
10/25/19
11/25/19
12/25/19
1/25/20
2/25/20
3/25/20
4/25/20
5/25/20
6/25/20
7/25/20
8/25/20
9/25/20
10/25/20
11/25/20
12/25/20
1/25/21
THE CURRENT MIGRAINE TREATMENT CHASM
Migraine treatment historically bifurcated because no single therapy could treat the migraine spectrum
THE FUTURE MIGRAINE TREATMENT GOAL
Nurtec ODT® Can Transcend the Divide if Approved in Prevention
DUAL-THERAPY MIGRAINE TREATMENT
Biohaven 2021 Growth Drivers
Troriluzole SCA
Expected Global Approvals
-
• EMEA filing accepted 1Q2021
-
• 2021 approvals expected: Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon
-
• Filings in 2022: Asia Pacific
Clinical-Stage Milestones
Zavegepant
Small molecule/NCE
BHV-3100
Small molecule CGRP/NCE
Troriluzole
NCE prodrug of riluzole
Verdiperstat
NCE oral MPO inhibitor
BHV-1100
ARM combo
INDICATION
Migraine prevention
Migraine acute/prevention
Migraine acute (China/Korea)
Migraine (intranasal)
Migraine (oral)
Undisclosed
Spinocerebellar ataxia
Obsessive-compulsive disorder
Multiple system atrophy
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Multiple myeloma
4Q20 Financial Results & 2020 Year End
Fourth Quarter Results (Unaudited)
$ Millions, except net loss per share - basis and diluted
Product Revenue, net - NURTEC ODT
R&D expense
SG&A expense
Net loss
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|
GAAP Reeppoorrtteedd
|
Noonn--GAAP Addjujusstteedd
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2019
|
Change
|
Q4 2020
|
Q4 2019
|
Change
|
$35.1
|
$ -
|
$35.1
|
73.5
|
66.0
|
7.5
|
$57.8
|
$57.7
|
$0.1
|
122.4
|
69.0
|
53.4
|
114.0
|
66.8
|
47.2
|
(217.7)
|
(149.3)
|
(68.4)
|
(161.7)
|
(124.4)
|
(37.3)
|
$(3.62)
|
$(2.85)
|
$(0.77)
|
$(2.69)
|
$(2.38)
|
$(0.31)
Note: see slides 38-39 for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted amounts shown
Year-to-Date Results (Unaudited)
$ Millions, except net loss per share - basis and diluted
Product Revenue, net - NURTEC ODT
R&D expense
SG&A expense
Net loss
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|
GAAP Reeppoorrtteedd
|
Noonn--GAAP Addjujusstteedd
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
$63.6
|
$ -
|
$63.6
|
229.0
|
344.7
|
(115.7)
|
$195.4
|
$190.3
|
$5.1
|
462.3
|
134.4
|
327.9
|
428.6
|
105.8
|
322.8
|
(766.8)
|
(528.8)
|
(238.0)
|
(605.4)
|
(296.5)
|
(308.9)
|
$(13.06)
|
$(10.91)
|
$(2.15)
|
$(10.31)
|
$(6.11)
|
$(4.20)
Note: see slides 38-39 for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted amounts shown
Capital Position ($Millions)
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities @ December 31, 2020
Cash immediately available to draw from the August 2020 Sixth Street financing
Additional capital remaining on the $450M in August 2020 RPI financings (partially subject to development milestones)
Access to $575M+ in capital
Commercial Events
Oral CGRPs on Track to Become The Preferred Acute Migraine Therapy
Triptan Class Share: Declining Trend
Percent of acute therapy-treated patients
1%
2%
|
Gepant Therapy Share: Increasing Trend
|
80%
|
Percent of acute therapy-treated patients
|
60%
|
40%
|
13%
|
20%
|
0%
11%
3%
Reyvow
5%
3%
9%
7%
Ubrelvy
Q1 2020 (n=98) Q2 2020 (n=101) Q3 2020 (n=101) Q4 2020 (n=101) PROJ Q2 2021 (n=101)
Source: Spherix Global Insights, Q4 Real Time Dynamix Study, Neurologists and Migraine Specialist
8%
4%
Nurtec ODT
15%
Q220
Q320
Q420
Statement Agreement
Proj. Q221
Mean; 5-pt scale with 5 "Strongly agree"
For patients who had a suboptimal response to triptans, oral CGRP receptor antagonists will become my preferred acute migraine treatment
5
4
3
2
1
Q220
Q320
Q420
Percent Agreeing
76%
84%
89%
89%
Neurologists' Prefer Nurtec ODT
Anticipate Using Brand as Preferred Acute Migraine Therapy
Percent of respondents
33%
10%
49%
Reyvow
Ubrelvy
Nurtec ODT
Majority View Nurtec ODT as Advance Over Triptans
No advance (1-3)
Q4 2020 (n=101)
Q3 2020 (n=101)
Q2 2020 (n=101)
Somewhat of an advance (4-7)
0%
20%
Source: Spherix Global Insights, Q4 Real Time Dynamix Study, Neurologists
Significant advance (8-10)
40%
60%
Percent of respondents
80%
100%
The vast majority of neurologists rank Nurtec ODT as an advance over triptans and that perception has grown over time
Nurtec ODT Matches Share of Voice Among Physicians
With High Migraine Patient Base, With Smaller Sales Force Footprint
Share of Attention - Details
Priority Group 5-10 Physicians
100%
ShareofPhysician-ReportedDetails
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
2/20 349 141
3/20 542 153
4/20 559 156
Report Definition: (n = details for mkt; dr = unique physicians reporting details for mkt) Share of Attention - Details: The product's share of all details in the market.
5/20 592 155
6/20 669 154
Detail Reach: The percent of network physicians reporting at least one or more details by sales representatives for each product. Average Detail Frequency: The average number of product details per physician for physicians that have received details.
Source: IQVIA Brand Impact Audit, February 2021
7/20 719 160
8/20 779 159
9/20 779 156
10/20 826 159
11/20 784 162
12/20 1/21
734 706
161 157
Nurtec ODT Has Over 27,000 Unique Prescribers, With Higher Productivity Than Ubrelvy
CGRP acute oral prescribers by new vs. total
New Nurtec ODT prescribersTotal Nurtec ODT prescribersNew Ubrelvy PrescribersTotal Ubrelvy Prescribers
KEY INSIGHTS
2/14
TRx / prescriber by product, weekly
2/28
2.2
2
1.8
1.6
1.4
1.2
1
3/13
3/27
4/10
4/24
5/8
5/22
6/5
6/19
7/3
7/17
7/31
8/14
8/28
9/11
Week ending
9/25
10/9
10/23
11/6
11/20
12/4
12/18
1/1
1/15
1/29
2/14
2/28
3/13
3/27
4/10
Week ending
Nurtec ODT leads in new and repeat writer growth vs. Ubrelvy, in the latest 4-week trend
Source:prescribers through 2/5, IQVIA XPO, accessed 2/24
Source: prescribers and Rx through 2/5, IQVIA XPO, accessed 2/24
Throughout 2020, Nurtec Maintained a Competitive Share of Voice, With Far Less Budget
Source: Nielsen AdIntel January through December
With Time in Market, Nurtec ODT Patient Satisfaction Has Consistently Grown to a Significant Advantage Over UBRELVY
Patient Satisfaction With New Products (Rolling Cohort Analysis)
(% Patients Who Rate Satisfaction 6 or 7 on 7-Point Scale)
Among Patients Taking New Products
65%
60%
55% 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25%
58%
|
W2-4 (May-Jul'20)
|
W3-5 (Jun-Sep'20)
|
W4-6 (Jul-Oct'20)
|
W5-7 (Sep-Nov'20)
|
W6-8 (Oct'20-Feb'21)
|
(n=92, 102)
|
(n=92, 94)
|
(n=97, 107)
|
(n=91, 97)
|
(n=99, 93)
Base: Among Patients Taking New Products | Letters/arrows note significant difference between brands/waves at 90 CI | B5. How satisfied are you with your current acute treatment(s) for migraine? Source: HCP ATU Survey Wave IX February 2021
Source: Meltwater Media Monitoring
Absolute life saver, I have had debilitating migraines since age 6 (57 now). This has changed my life. 98% of the time it kills it dead… or allows me to sleep which also kills headache. No more 3 am to 7-8 om or to the next day. 2 hrs or less...
And my Dr says in apr it can be taken as a preventative. CANNOT SAY ENOUGH GOOD THINGS about this. Not a narcotic. Doesn't make u goofy or addicted. Just makes u BE THERE for life. And that is truly priceless.
R&D Update
Biohaven's Franchise of CGRP-Antagonists
References: Croop R, Goadsby PJ, Stock DA et al. The Lancet. Published online July 13, 2019.http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)31606-X. Data on file. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.
Biohaven's Portfolio of Small Molecule CGRP-Antagonists
NON-MIGRAINE INDICATIONS 3 POC studies in 2021
ACUTE MIGRAINE Global approvals expected 2021, EMA filed 1Q 2021 (dual indication), China and Korea clinical study started in Oct 2020
MIGRAINE PREVENTION PDUFA 2Q21, launch preparation underway while awaiting approval decision
INTRANASAL ULTRA-RAPID ONSET Second pivotal acute migraine and 1yr Safety study initiated Oct 2020
ORAL Oral formulations of zavegepant confirmed target exposure in human PK trial and Phase 3 to begin
Other CGRP-assets provide flexibility to pursue additional indications
Late-Stage Development Programs
PLATFORM
CGRP
|
DRUG NAME
Rimegepant
Small molecule/NCE
Zavegepant
Small molecule/NCE
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
US NURTEC ODT | Acute Migraine
CHINA | Acute Migraine
NURTEC US | Migraine Prevention
EUROPE | Migraine (Acute and Prevention)
JAPAN | Migraine (Acute and Prevention)
UNDISCLOSED | Planned Migraine Adjacencies
UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications
US | Acute Migraine/Prevention
UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
BHV-3100
Small molecule/NCE
Troriluzole
NCE prodrug of riluzole
Verdiperstat
NCE oral MPO inhibitor
UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications
Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA)
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Multiple System Atrophy (MSA)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Orphan Disease Opportunities
Multiple System Atrophy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Spinocerebellar Ataxia
Targeting 3 Global Orphan Drug Approvals by 2023
Next-Generation Bispecific Compounds - MATEs, ARMs and MoDEs
MATE™ HGM: COVID-19
Three Potential Mechanisms of Action Against SARS-CoV-2
MATE Peptide (HGM) Prototype: Convert Inert IVIG Into Potent Anti-COVID19 Agent (Partnered With Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)
Preclinical validation studies: MATE PEPTIDE (HGM)
Company Achievements
Appendix: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
This presentation includes financial results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), and also certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, Biohaven has provided non-GAAP adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, adjusted to exclude the items below. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, Biohaven believes the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. These measures exclude (i) non-cash share-based compensation that are substantially dependent on changes in the market price of our common shares, (ii) non-cash interest expense related to the accounting for our mandatorily redeemable preferred shares and liability related to sale of future royalties, which are in excess of the actual interest owed, (iii) changes in the fair value of our derivative liabilities, which does not correlate to our actual cash payment obligations in the relevant periods, (iv) losses from equity method investment, because it generates non-cash losses, which are based on the financial results of another company that we did not manage or control, (v) collaboration and license upfront expenses, which we do not believe are normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing, (vi) non-routine accrued development milestone expenses, and (vii) expense related to non-routine priority review voucher acquisition.
We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding Biohaven's financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with these non-GAAP financial measures, we believe investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of Biohaven's ongoing operating performance and are better able to compare Biohaven's performance between periods. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators Biohaven uses as a basis for evaluating performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below.
$ Millions, except net loss per share - basic and diluted
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense: GAAP research and development expense
Less: non-cash share-based compensation expense Less: collaboration and license upfront expenses Less: accrued development milestone payments
Less: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense
|
2020
$73.5
|
2019
$66.0
|
2020
$229.0
|
2019
$344.7
|
(5.8)
|
(2.3)
|
(23.7)
|
(26.3)
|
(9.9)
|
-
|
(9.9)
|
(5.6)
|
-
|
(6.0)
|
-
|
(17.5)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(105.0)
|
$57.8
|
$57.7
|
$195.4
|
$190.3
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expense: GAAP selling, general and administrative expense
Less: non-cash share-based compensation expense
Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expense
Note: Q1 2019 - $4.0mm for BHV-3500 Ph2, Q2 2019; $7.5mm for NDA submission; and $6.0mm for BHV-3500 probable Ph3 start
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) - Continued
$ Millions, except net loss per share - basic and diluted
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted net loss: GAAP net loss
Add: non-cash share-based compensation expense
Add: non-cash interest expense on mandatorily redeemable preferred shares Add: non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties Add: change in fair value of derivative liability
Add: loss from equity method investment
Add: collaboration and license upfront expenses Add: accrued development milestone payments
Add: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted net loss
|
2020
$(217.7)
|
2019
$(149.3)
|
2020
$(766.8)
|
2019
$(528.8)
|
14.2
|
4.5
|
57.4
|
55.0
|
7.8
|
4.4
|
27.6
|
12.7
|
11.3
|
7.3
|
43.0
|
26.6
|
12.3
|
0.9
|
19.3
|
3.9
|
0.7
|
1.8
|
4.2
|
6.1
|
9.9
|
-
|
9.9
|
5.6
|
-
|
6.0
|
-
|
17.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
105.0
|
$(161.7)
|
$(124.4)
|
$(605.4)
|
$(296.5)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
Add: non-cash share-based compensation expense
Add: non-cash interest expense on mandatorily redeemable preferred shares Add: non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties Add: change in fair value of derivatives
Add: loss from equity method investment
Add: collaboration and license upfront expenses Add: accrued development milestone payments
Add: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted