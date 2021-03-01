Biohaven Pharmaceutical : 4Q Earnings 2020 03/01/2021 | 08:40am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Agenda Opening Remarks | Cliff Bechtold, M.S. Chief Operating Officer Quarter Summary and Year in Review | Vlad Coric, M.D. Chief Executive Officer 4Q20 and 2020 Year-End Financial Results | Jim Engelhart, C.P.A. Chief Financial Officer Commercial Events | BJ Jones, M.B.A. Chief Commercial Officer Migraine and Common Disease R&D Update | Elyse Stock, M.D. Chief Medical Officer Closing Remarks | Vlad Coric, M.D. Chief Executive Officer Question and Answer Session Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: statements about our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, the timing of our planned regulatory filings, the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates and the clinical potential utility of our product candidates, alone and as compared to other existing or potential treatment options. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and from the Company's current expectations. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no obligation to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, and Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This presentation refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial results to the most directly comparable GAAP financial results are included at the end of this presentation. During this call, presenters will make statements about our approved product Nurtec ODT. Safety information and the full prescribing information for Nurtec ODT can be found at Nurtec.com. Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary & Year in Review Company Achievements Nurtec ODT: Leading Edge of CGRP Antagonist Franchise MAXIMIZE VALUE GROW THE MARKET WIN THE ORAL CGRP CLASS ESTABLISH A NEW APPROACH Oral CGRP Class Continues to Show Robust Market Growth 1 Total Rx (2/19) 2 New to Brand Rx Share (2/12) 1/24 2/14 3/6 3/27 4/17 KEY INSIGHTS 5/8 5/29 6/19 7/10 7/31 8/21 Week ending 9/11 10/2 10/23 11/13 12/4 12/25 1/15 2/5 3/13 3/27 4/10 4/24 5/8 5/22 6/5 6/19 Week ending • Nurtec TRx launch curve shows strong growth consistent with the class, despite competitor's pre-COVID launch 2 months earlier, and has held ~50% NBRx market share since early summer

• Oral CGRP market for migraine on track to reach blockbuster status in U.S. market alone Source: Rx through 2/12, IQVIA NPA-MD, accessed 2/24 Oral CGRPs Have Significant Growth Opportunity Ahead vs Triptans TRx Volume vs Triptans NBRx Volume vs Triptans Triptans Present CGRP orals Source: IQVIA XPO Database: Cumulative NBRx Volume (1/24/20 - 12/18/20), accessed 1/7/2021 Quarterly NBRx volume 248,932 1Q21 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 CGRP orals Triptans Orals CGRPs Have Driven CGRP Class Growth in 2020 (vs mAbs) CGRP Weekly TRx 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0 Acute oralmAb 5/25/18 6/25/18 7/25/18 8/25/18 9/25/18 10/25/18 11/25/18 12/25/18 IQVIA XPO Database: TRx Volume to 2/52020, accessed 2/24/2020 1/25/19 2/25/19 3/25/19 * CGRP acute orals = Ubrelvy, Nurtec ODT; CGRP mABs = Emgality, Ajovy, Aimovig 4/25/19 5/25/19 6/25/19 7/25/19 8/25/19 9/25/19 10/25/19 11/25/19 12/25/19 1/25/20 2/25/20 3/25/20 4/25/20 5/25/20 6/25/20 7/25/20 8/25/20 9/25/20 10/25/20 11/25/20 12/25/20 1/25/21 THE CURRENT MIGRAINE TREATMENT CHASM Migraine treatment historically bifurcated because no single therapy could treat the migraine spectrum THE FUTURE MIGRAINE TREATMENT GOAL Nurtec ODT® Can Transcend the Divide if Approved in Prevention DUAL-THERAPY MIGRAINE TREATMENT Biohaven 2021 Growth Drivers IPO by 4Q2021 in China Troriluzole SCA • Phase 3 topline data 4Q21/1Q22

• Alzheimer subgroup analyses 3Q21 Expected Global Approvals • EMEA filing accepted 1Q2021

• 2021 approvals expected: Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon

• Filings in 2022: Asia Pacific Clinical-Stage Milestones Zavegepant Small molecule/NCE BHV-3100 Small molecule CGRP/NCE Troriluzole NCE prodrug of riluzole Verdiperstat NCE oral MPO inhibitor BHV-1100 ARM combo INDICATION Migraine prevention Migraine acute/prevention Migraine acute (China/Korea) Migraine (intranasal) Migraine (oral) Undisclosed Spinocerebellar ataxia Obsessive-compulsive disorder Multiple system atrophy Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Multiple myeloma 4Q20 Financial Results & 2020 Year End Fourth Quarter Results (Unaudited) $ Millions, except net loss per share - basis and diluted Product Revenue, net - NURTEC ODT R&D expense SG&A expense Net loss Net loss per share - basic and diluted GAAP Reeppoorrtteedd Noonn--GAAP Addjujusstteedd Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change $35.1 $ - $35.1 73.5 66.0 7.5 $57.8 $57.7 $0.1 122.4 69.0 53.4 114.0 66.8 47.2 (217.7) (149.3) (68.4) (161.7) (124.4) (37.3) $(3.62) $(2.85) $(0.77) $(2.69) $(2.38) $(0.31) Note: see slides 38-39 for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted amounts shown Year-to-Date Results (Unaudited) $ Millions, except net loss per share - basis and diluted Product Revenue, net - NURTEC ODT R&D expense SG&A expense Net loss Net loss per share - basic and diluted GAAP Reeppoorrtteedd Noonn--GAAP Addjujusstteedd 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change $63.6 $ - $63.6 229.0 344.7 (115.7) $195.4 $190.3 $5.1 462.3 134.4 327.9 428.6 105.8 322.8 (766.8) (528.8) (238.0) (605.4) (296.5) (308.9) $(13.06) $(10.91) $(2.15) $(10.31) $(6.11) $(4.20) Note: see slides 38-39 for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted amounts shown Capital Position ($Millions) Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities @ December 31, 2020 $357.4 Cash immediately available to draw from the August 2020 Sixth Street financing $225.0 Additional capital remaining on the $450M in August 2020 RPI financings (partially subject to development milestones) $300.0 Access to $575M+ in capital Commercial Events Oral CGRPs on Track to Become The Preferred Acute Migraine Therapy Triptan Class Share: Declining Trend Percent of acute therapy-treated patients 4% 1% 2% Gepant Therapy Share: Increasing Trend 80% Percent of acute therapy-treated patients 60% 40% 13% 20% 0% 11% 3% Reyvow 5% 3% 9% 9% 7% Ubrelvy Q1 2020 (n=98) Q2 2020 (n=101) Q3 2020 (n=101) Q4 2020 (n=101) PROJ Q2 2021 (n=101) Source: Spherix Global Insights, Q4 Real Time Dynamix Study, Neurologists and Migraine Specialist 8% 4% Nurtec ODT 15% Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Statement Agreement Proj. Q221 Mean; 5-pt scale with 5 "Strongly agree" For patients who had a suboptimal response to triptans, oral CGRP receptor antagonists will become my preferred acute migraine treatment 5 4 3 2 1 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Percent Agreeing 76% 84% 89% 89% Neurologists' Prefer Nurtec ODT Anticipate Using Brand as Preferred Acute Migraine Therapy Percent of respondents 33% 10% 49% Reyvow Ubrelvy Nurtec ODT Majority View Nurtec ODT as Advance Over Triptans No advance (1-3) Q4 2020 (n=101) Q3 2020 (n=101) Q2 2020 (n=101) Somewhat of an advance (4-7) 43% 53% 46% 51% 6% 53% 41% 0% 20% Source: Spherix Global Insights, Q4 Real Time Dynamix Study, Neurologists Significant advance (8-10) 40% 60% Percent of respondents 80% 100% The vast majority of neurologists rank Nurtec ODT as an advance over triptans and that perception has grown over time Nurtec ODT Matches Share of Voice Among Physicians With High Migraine Patient Base, With Smaller Sales Force Footprint Share of Attention - Details Priority Group 5-10 Physicians 100% ShareofPhysician-ReportedDetails 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 1/20 n=174 dr=109 2/20 349 141 3/20 542 153 4/20 559 156 Report Definition: (n = details for mkt; dr = unique physicians reporting details for mkt) Share of Attention - Details: The product's share of all details in the market. 5/20 592 155 6/20 669 154 Ubrelvy Nurtec ODT Detail Reach: The percent of network physicians reporting at least one or more details by sales representatives for each product. Average Detail Frequency: The average number of product details per physician for physicians that have received details. Source: IQVIA Brand Impact Audit, February 2021 7/20 719 160 8/20 779 159 9/20 779 156 10/20 826 159 11/20 784 162 12/20 1/21 734 706 161 157 Nurtec ODT Has Over 27,000 Unique Prescribers, With Higher Productivity Than Ubrelvy CGRP acute oral prescribers by new vs. total New Nurtec ODT prescribersTotal Nurtec ODT prescribersNew Ubrelvy PrescribersTotal Ubrelvy Prescribers KEY INSIGHTS 2/14 TRx / prescriber by product, weekly 1/31 2/28 2.2 2 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.2 1 3/13 3/27 4/10 4/24 5/8 5/22 6/5 6/19 7/3 7/17 7/31 8/14 8/28 9/11 Week ending 9/25 10/9 10/23 11/6 11/20 12/4 12/18 1/1 1/15 1/29 2/14 2/28 3/13 3/27 4/10 Week ending Nurtec ODT leads in new and repeat writer growth vs. Ubrelvy, in the latest 4-week trend Source:prescribers through 2/5, IQVIA XPO, accessed 2/24 Source: prescribers and Rx through 2/5, IQVIA XPO, accessed 2/24 Throughout 2020, Nurtec Maintained a Competitive Share of Voice, With Far Less Budget Source: Nielsen AdIntel January through December With Time in Market, Nurtec ODT Patient Satisfaction Has Consistently Grown to a Significant Advantage Over UBRELVY Patient Satisfaction With New Products (Rolling Cohort Analysis) (% Patients Who Rate Satisfaction 6 or 7 on 7-Point Scale) Among Patients Taking New Products 65% 60% 55% 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% 58% Nurtec ODTUbrelvy 37% W2-4 (May-Jul'20) W3-5 (Jun-Sep'20) W4-6 (Jul-Oct'20) W5-7 (Sep-Nov'20) W6-8 (Oct'20-Feb'21) (n=92, 102) (n=92, 94) (n=97, 107) (n=91, 97) (n=99, 93) Base: Among Patients Taking New Products | Letters/arrows note significant difference between brands/waves at 90 CI | B5. How satisfied are you with your current acute treatment(s) for migraine? Source: HCP ATU Survey Wave IX February 2021 Source: Meltwater Media Monitoring Absolute life saver, I have had debilitating migraines since age 6 (57 now). This has changed my life. 98% of the time it kills it dead… or allows me to sleep which also kills headache. No more 3 am to 7-8 om or to the next day. 2 hrs or less... And my Dr says in apr it can be taken as a preventative. CANNOT SAY ENOUGH GOOD THINGS about this. Not a narcotic. Doesn't make u goofy or addicted. Just makes u BE THERE for life. And that is truly priceless. R&D Update Biohaven's Franchise of CGRP-Antagonists MARKETED PRE-IND Next Gen 1. Exclusive World-Wide License with Catalent for use of Zydis® Fast Dissolve Technology in our migraine product candidates

2. Aptar Pharma Unidose System (UDS) single shot nasal technology References: Croop R, Goadsby PJ, Stock DA et al. The Lancet. Published online July 13, 2019.http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)31606-X. Data on file. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. Biohaven's Portfolio of Small Molecule CGRP-Antagonists NON-MIGRAINE INDICATIONS 3 POC studies in 2021 ACUTE MIGRAINE Global approvals expected 2021, EMA filed 1Q 2021 (dual indication), China and Korea clinical study started in Oct 2020 MIGRAINE PREVENTION PDUFA 2Q21, launch preparation underway while awaiting approval decision INTRANASAL ULTRA-RAPID ONSET Second pivotal acute migraine and 1yr Safety study initiated Oct 2020 ORAL Oral formulations of zavegepant confirmed target exposure in human PK trial and Phase 3 to begin Other CGRP-assets provide flexibility to pursue additional indications Late-Stage Development Programs PLATFORM CGRP | DRUG NAME Rimegepant Small molecule/NCE Zavegepant Small molecule/NCE PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 US NURTEC ODT | Acute Migraine CHINA | Acute Migraine NURTEC US | Migraine Prevention EUROPE | Migraine (Acute and Prevention) JAPAN | Migraine (Acute and Prevention) UNDISCLOSED | Planned Migraine Adjacencies UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications US | Acute Migraine/Prevention UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications Filing for Approval PHASE 2 PHASE 3 MARKETED BHV-3100 Small molecule/NCE GLUTAMATE MPO Troriluzole NCE prodrug of riluzole Verdiperstat NCE oral MPO inhibitor UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Orphan Disease Opportunities Multiple System Atrophy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Spinocerebellar Ataxia Targeting 3 Global Orphan Drug Approvals by 2023 Next-Generation Bispecific Compounds - MATEs, ARMs and MoDEs MATE™ HGM: COVID-19 Three Potential Mechanisms of Action Against SARS-CoV-2 MATE Peptide (HGM) Prototype: Convert Inert IVIG Into Potent Anti-COVID19 Agent (Partnered With Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) Preclinical validation studies: MATE PEPTIDE (HGM) Company Achievements Appendix: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) This presentation includes financial results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), and also certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, Biohaven has provided non-GAAP adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, adjusted to exclude the items below. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, Biohaven believes the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. These measures exclude (i) non-cash share-based compensation that are substantially dependent on changes in the market price of our common shares, (ii) non-cash interest expense related to the accounting for our mandatorily redeemable preferred shares and liability related to sale of future royalties, which are in excess of the actual interest owed, (iii) changes in the fair value of our derivative liabilities, which does not correlate to our actual cash payment obligations in the relevant periods, (iv) losses from equity method investment, because it generates non-cash losses, which are based on the financial results of another company that we did not manage or control, (v) collaboration and license upfront expenses, which we do not believe are normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing, (vi) non-routine accrued development milestone expenses, and (vii) expense related to non-routine priority review voucher acquisition. We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding Biohaven's financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with these non-GAAP financial measures, we believe investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of Biohaven's ongoing operating performance and are better able to compare Biohaven's performance between periods. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators Biohaven uses as a basis for evaluating performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below. $ Millions, except net loss per share - basic and diluted Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense: GAAP research and development expense Less: non-cash share-based compensation expense Less: collaboration and license upfront expenses Less: accrued development milestone payments Less: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense 2020 $73.5 2019 $66.0 2020 $229.0 2019 $344.7 (5.8) (2.3) (23.7) (26.3) (9.9) - (9.9) (5.6) - (6.0) - (17.5) - - - (105.0) $57.8 $57.7 $195.4 $190.3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expense: GAAP selling, general and administrative expense Less: non-cash share-based compensation expense Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expense Note: Q1 2019 - $4.0mm for BHV-3500 Ph2, Q2 2019; $7.5mm for NDA submission; and $6.0mm for BHV-3500 probable Ph3 start Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) - Continued $ Millions, except net loss per share - basic and diluted Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted net loss: GAAP net loss Add: non-cash share-based compensation expense Add: non-cash interest expense on mandatorily redeemable preferred shares Add: non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties Add: change in fair value of derivative liability Add: loss from equity method investment Add: collaboration and license upfront expenses Add: accrued development milestone payments Add: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted net loss 2020 $(217.7) 2019 $(149.3) 2020 $(766.8) 2019 $(528.8) 14.2 4.5 57.4 55.0 7.8 4.4 27.6 12.7 11.3 7.3 43.0 26.6 12.3 0.9 19.3 3.9 0.7 1.8 4.2 6.1 9.9 - 9.9 5.6 - 6.0 - 17.5 - - - 105.0 $(161.7) $(124.4) $(605.4) $(296.5) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $(3.62) $(2.85) $(13.06) $(10.91) Add: non-cash share-based compensation expense 0.23 0.08 0.98 1.14 Add: non-cash interest expense on mandatorily redeemable preferred shares Add: non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties Add: change in fair value of derivatives 0.13 0.19 0.08 0.14 0.47 0.73 0.26 0.55 0.20 Add: loss from equity method investment 0.02 0.33 0.08 Add: collaboration and license upfront expenses Add: accrued development milestone payments Add: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:39:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD. 08:40a BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : 4Q Earnings 2020 PU 08:31a BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Q4 Net Loss Widens MT 07:33a BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Earnings Flash (BHVN) BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING.. MT 07:31a BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial R.. PR 02/23 BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial.. PR 02/23 BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Bhv-1200, a multimodal antibody therapy enhancer, dem.. AQ 02/22 BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : BHV-1200, A Multimodal Antibody Therapy Enhancer (MAT.. PR 02/08 BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Provides Update On ESG Practices PR 01/26 BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO L : Results of Operations and Financial Condi.. AQ 01/26 BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces preliminary 4q2020 net product revenue for .. AQ