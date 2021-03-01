Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.    BHVN   VGG111961055

BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.

(BHVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biohaven Pharmaceutical : 4Q Earnings 2020

03/01/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agenda

Opening Remarks | Cliff Bechtold, M.S. Chief Operating Officer

Quarter Summary and Year in Review | Vlad Coric, M.D. Chief Executive Officer

4Q20 and 2020 Year-End Financial Results | Jim Engelhart, C.P.A. Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Events | BJ Jones, M.B.A. Chief Commercial Officer Migraine and Common Disease

R&D Update | Elyse Stock, M.D. Chief Medical Officer

Closing Remarks | Vlad Coric, M.D. Chief Executive Officer

Question and Answer Session

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including: statements about our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, the timing of our planned regulatory filings, the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates and the clinical potential utility of our product candidates, alone and as compared to other existing or potential treatment options. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and from the Company's current expectations. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of the date of this presentation. Subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no obligation to do so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, and Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

This presentation refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial results to the most directly comparable GAAP financial results are included at the end of this presentation.

During this call, presenters will make statements about our approved product Nurtec ODT. Safety information and the full prescribing information for Nurtec ODT can be found at Nurtec.com.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary & Year in Review

Company Achievements

Nurtec ODT: Leading Edge of CGRP Antagonist Franchise

MAXIMIZE VALUE

GROW THE MARKET

WIN THE ORAL CGRP CLASS

ESTABLISH A NEW APPROACH

Oral CGRP Class Continues to Show Robust Market Growth

1 Total Rx (2/19)

2 New to Brand Rx Share (2/12)

1/24

2/14

3/6

3/27

4/17

KEY INSIGHTS

5/8

5/29

6/19

7/10

7/31

8/21

Week ending

9/11

10/2

10/23

11/13

12/4

12/25

1/15

2/5

3/13

3/27

4/10

4/24

5/8

5/22

6/5

6/19

Week ending

  • • Nurtec TRx launch curve shows strong growth consistent with the class, despite competitor's pre-COVID launch 2 months earlier, and has held ~50% NBRx market share since early summer

  • • Oral CGRP market for migraine on track to reach blockbuster status in U.S. market alone

Source: Rx through 2/12, IQVIA NPA-MD, accessed 2/24

Oral CGRPs Have Significant Growth Opportunity Ahead vs Triptans

TRx Volume vs Triptans

NBRx Volume vs Triptans

Triptans

Present

CGRP orals

Source: IQVIA XPO Database: Cumulative NBRx Volume (1/24/20 - 12/18/20), accessed 1/7/2021

Quarterly NBRx volume

248,932

1Q21

2Q20 3Q20 4Q20

CGRP orals

Triptans

Orals CGRPs Have Driven CGRP Class Growth in 2020 (vs mAbs)

CGRP Weekly TRx

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

Acute oralmAb

5/25/18

6/25/18

7/25/18

8/25/18

9/25/18

10/25/18

11/25/18

12/25/18

IQVIA XPO Database: TRx Volume to 2/52020, accessed 2/24/2020

1/25/19

2/25/19

3/25/19

* CGRP acute orals = Ubrelvy, Nurtec ODT; CGRP mABs = Emgality, Ajovy, Aimovig

4/25/19

5/25/19

6/25/19

7/25/19

8/25/19

9/25/19

10/25/19

11/25/19

12/25/19

1/25/20

2/25/20

3/25/20

4/25/20

5/25/20

6/25/20

7/25/20

8/25/20

9/25/20

10/25/20

11/25/20

12/25/20

1/25/21

THE CURRENT MIGRAINE TREATMENT CHASM

Migraine treatment historically bifurcated because no single therapy could treat the migraine spectrum

THE FUTURE MIGRAINE TREATMENT GOAL

Nurtec ODT® Can Transcend the Divide if Approved in Prevention

DUAL-THERAPY MIGRAINE TREATMENT

Biohaven 2021 Growth Drivers

IPO by 4Q2021 in China

Troriluzole SCA

  • • Phase 3 topline data 4Q21/1Q22

  • • Alzheimer subgroup analyses 3Q21

Expected Global Approvals

  • • EMEA filing accepted 1Q2021

  • • 2021 approvals expected: Israel, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon

  • • Filings in 2022: Asia Pacific

Clinical-Stage Milestones

Zavegepant

Small molecule/NCE

BHV-3100

Small molecule CGRP/NCE

Troriluzole

NCE prodrug of riluzole

Verdiperstat

NCE oral MPO inhibitor

BHV-1100

ARM combo

INDICATION

Migraine prevention

Migraine acute/prevention

Migraine acute (China/Korea)

Migraine (intranasal)

Migraine (oral)

Undisclosed

Spinocerebellar ataxia

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Multiple system atrophy

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Multiple myeloma

4Q20 Financial Results & 2020 Year End

Fourth Quarter Results (Unaudited)

$ Millions, except net loss per share - basis and diluted

Product Revenue, net - NURTEC ODT

R&D expense

SG&A expense

Net loss

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

GAAP Reeppoorrtteedd

Noonn--GAAP Addjujusstteedd

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Change

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

Change

$35.1

$ -

$35.1

73.5

66.0

7.5

$57.8

$57.7

$0.1

122.4

69.0

53.4

114.0

66.8

47.2

(217.7)

(149.3)

(68.4)

(161.7)

(124.4)

(37.3)

$(3.62)

$(2.85)

$(0.77)

$(2.69)

$(2.38)

$(0.31)

Note: see slides 38-39 for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted amounts shown

Year-to-Date Results (Unaudited)

$ Millions, except net loss per share - basis and diluted

Product Revenue, net - NURTEC ODT

R&D expense

SG&A expense

Net loss

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

GAAP Reeppoorrtteedd

Noonn--GAAP Addjujusstteedd

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

$63.6

$ -

$63.6

229.0

344.7

(115.7)

$195.4

$190.3

$5.1

462.3

134.4

327.9

428.6

105.8

322.8

(766.8)

(528.8)

(238.0)

(605.4)

(296.5)

(308.9)

$(13.06)

$(10.91)

$(2.15)

$(10.31)

$(6.11)

$(4.20)

Note: see slides 38-39 for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted amounts shown

Capital Position ($Millions)

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities @ December 31, 2020

$357.4

Cash immediately available to draw from the August 2020 Sixth Street financing

$225.0

Additional capital remaining on the $450M in August 2020 RPI financings (partially subject to development milestones)

$300.0

Access to $575M+ in capital

Commercial Events

Oral CGRPs on Track to Become The Preferred Acute Migraine Therapy

Triptan Class Share: Declining Trend

Percent of acute therapy-treated patients

4%

1%

2%

Gepant Therapy Share: Increasing Trend

80%

Percent of acute therapy-treated patients

60%

40%

13%

20%

0%

11%

3%

Reyvow

5%

3%

9%

9%

7%

Ubrelvy

Q1 2020 (n=98) Q2 2020 (n=101) Q3 2020 (n=101) Q4 2020 (n=101) PROJ Q2 2021 (n=101)

Source: Spherix Global Insights, Q4 Real Time Dynamix Study, Neurologists and Migraine Specialist

8%

4%

Nurtec ODT

15%

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Statement Agreement

Proj. Q221

Mean; 5-pt scale with 5 "Strongly agree"

For patients who had a suboptimal response to triptans, oral CGRP receptor antagonists will become my preferred acute migraine treatment

5

4

3

2

1

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Percent Agreeing

76%

84%

89%

89%

Neurologists' Prefer Nurtec ODT

Anticipate Using Brand as Preferred Acute Migraine Therapy

Percent of respondents

33%

10%

49%

Reyvow

Ubrelvy

Nurtec ODT

Majority View Nurtec ODT as Advance Over Triptans

No advance (1-3)

Q4 2020 (n=101)

Q3 2020 (n=101)

Q2 2020 (n=101)

Somewhat of an advance (4-7)

43%

53%

46%

51%

6%

53%

41%

0%

20%

Source: Spherix Global Insights, Q4 Real Time Dynamix Study, Neurologists

Significant advance (8-10)

40%

60%

Percent of respondents

80%

100%

The vast majority of neurologists rank Nurtec ODT as an advance over triptans and that perception has grown over time

Nurtec ODT Matches Share of Voice Among Physicians

With High Migraine Patient Base, With Smaller Sales Force Footprint

Share of Attention - Details

Priority Group 5-10 Physicians

100%

ShareofPhysician-ReportedDetails

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

1/20 n=174 dr=109

2/20 349 141

3/20 542 153

4/20 559 156

Report Definition: (n = details for mkt; dr = unique physicians reporting details for mkt) Share of Attention - Details: The product's share of all details in the market.

5/20 592 155

6/20 669 154

Ubrelvy

Nurtec ODT

Detail Reach: The percent of network physicians reporting at least one or more details by sales representatives for each product. Average Detail Frequency: The average number of product details per physician for physicians that have received details.

Source: IQVIA Brand Impact Audit, February 2021

7/20 719 160

8/20 779 159

9/20 779 156

10/20 826 159

11/20 784 162

12/20 1/21

734 706

161 157

Nurtec ODT Has Over 27,000 Unique Prescribers, With Higher Productivity Than Ubrelvy

CGRP acute oral prescribers by new vs. total

New Nurtec ODT prescribersTotal Nurtec ODT prescribersNew Ubrelvy PrescribersTotal Ubrelvy Prescribers

KEY INSIGHTS

2/14

TRx / prescriber by product, weekly

1/31

2/28

2.2

2

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.2

1

3/13

3/27

4/10

4/24

5/8

5/22

6/5

6/19

7/3

7/17

7/31

8/14

8/28

9/11

Week ending

9/25

10/9

10/23

11/6

11/20

12/4

12/18

1/1

1/15

1/29

2/14

2/28

3/13

3/27

4/10

Week ending

Nurtec ODT leads in new and repeat writer growth vs. Ubrelvy, in the latest 4-week trend

Source:prescribers through 2/5, IQVIA XPO, accessed 2/24

Source: prescribers and Rx through 2/5, IQVIA XPO, accessed 2/24

Throughout 2020, Nurtec Maintained a Competitive Share of Voice, With Far Less Budget

Source: Nielsen AdIntel January through December

With Time in Market, Nurtec ODT Patient Satisfaction Has Consistently Grown to a Significant Advantage Over UBRELVY

Patient Satisfaction With New Products (Rolling Cohort Analysis)

(% Patients Who Rate Satisfaction 6 or 7 on 7-Point Scale)

Among Patients Taking New Products

65%

60%

55% 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25%

58%

Nurtec ODTUbrelvy 37%

W2-4 (May-Jul'20)

W3-5 (Jun-Sep'20)

W4-6 (Jul-Oct'20)

W5-7 (Sep-Nov'20)

W6-8 (Oct'20-Feb'21)

(n=92, 102)

(n=92, 94)

(n=97, 107)

(n=91, 97)

(n=99, 93)

Base: Among Patients Taking New Products | Letters/arrows note significant difference between brands/waves at 90 CI | B5. How satisfied are you with your current acute treatment(s) for migraine? Source: HCP ATU Survey Wave IX February 2021

Source: Meltwater Media Monitoring

Absolute life saver, I have had debilitating migraines since age 6 (57 now). This has changed my life. 98% of the time it kills it dead… or allows me to sleep which also kills headache. No more 3 am to 7-8 om or to the next day. 2 hrs or less...

And my Dr says in apr it can be taken as a preventative. CANNOT SAY ENOUGH GOOD THINGS about this. Not a narcotic. Doesn't make u goofy or addicted. Just makes u BE THERE for life. And that is truly priceless.

R&D Update

Biohaven's Franchise of CGRP-Antagonists

MARKETED

PRE-IND

Next Gen

  • 1. Exclusive World-Wide License with Catalent for use of Zydis® Fast Dissolve Technology in our migraine product candidates

  • 2. Aptar Pharma Unidose System (UDS) single shot nasal technology

References: Croop R, Goadsby PJ, Stock DA et al. The Lancet. Published online July 13, 2019.http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)31606-X. Data on file. Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven's Portfolio of Small Molecule CGRP-Antagonists

NON-MIGRAINE INDICATIONS 3 POC studies in 2021

ACUTE MIGRAINE Global approvals expected 2021, EMA filed 1Q 2021 (dual indication), China and Korea clinical study started in Oct 2020

MIGRAINE PREVENTION PDUFA 2Q21, launch preparation underway while awaiting approval decision

INTRANASAL ULTRA-RAPID ONSET Second pivotal acute migraine and 1yr Safety study initiated Oct 2020

ORAL Oral formulations of zavegepant confirmed target exposure in human PK trial and Phase 3 to begin

Other CGRP-assets provide flexibility to pursue additional indications

Late-Stage Development Programs

PLATFORM

CGRP

|

DRUG NAME

Rimegepant

Small molecule/NCE

Zavegepant

Small molecule/NCE

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

US NURTEC ODT | Acute Migraine

CHINA | Acute Migraine

NURTEC US | Migraine Prevention

EUROPE | Migraine (Acute and Prevention)

JAPAN | Migraine (Acute and Prevention)

UNDISCLOSED | Planned Migraine Adjacencies

UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications

US | Acute Migraine/Prevention

UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications

Filing for Approval

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

MARKETED

BHV-3100

Small molecule/NCE

GLUTAMATE

MPO

Troriluzole

NCE prodrug of riluzole

Verdiperstat

NCE oral MPO inhibitor

UNDISCLOSED | Planned Non-Migraine Indications

Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA)

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Orphan Disease Opportunities

Multiple System Atrophy Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Targeting 3 Global Orphan Drug Approvals by 2023

Next-Generation Bispecific Compounds - MATEs, ARMs and MoDEs

MATE™ HGM: COVID-19

Three Potential Mechanisms of Action Against SARS-CoV-2

MATE Peptide (HGM) Prototype: Convert Inert IVIG Into Potent Anti-COVID19 Agent (Partnered With Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)

Preclinical validation studies: MATE PEPTIDE (HGM)

Company Achievements

Appendix: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This presentation includes financial results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), and also certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, Biohaven has provided non-GAAP adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, adjusted to exclude the items below. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, Biohaven believes the presentation of non-GAAP adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of our ongoing operating performance. These measures exclude (i) non-cash share-based compensation that are substantially dependent on changes in the market price of our common shares, (ii) non-cash interest expense related to the accounting for our mandatorily redeemable preferred shares and liability related to sale of future royalties, which are in excess of the actual interest owed, (iii) changes in the fair value of our derivative liabilities, which does not correlate to our actual cash payment obligations in the relevant periods, (iv) losses from equity method investment, because it generates non-cash losses, which are based on the financial results of another company that we did not manage or control, (v) collaboration and license upfront expenses, which we do not believe are normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing, (vi) non-routine accrued development milestone expenses, and (vii) expense related to non-routine priority review voucher acquisition.

We believe the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding Biohaven's financial condition and results of operations. When GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with these non-GAAP financial measures, we believe investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of Biohaven's ongoing operating performance and are better able to compare Biohaven's performance between periods. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among those indicators Biohaven uses as a basis for evaluating performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below.

$ Millions, except net loss per share - basic and diluted

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense: GAAP research and development expense

Less: non-cash share-based compensation expense Less: collaboration and license upfront expenses Less: accrued development milestone payments

Less: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted research and development expense

2020

$73.5

2019

$66.0

2020

$229.0

2019

$344.7

(5.8)

(2.3)

(23.7)

(26.3)

(9.9)

-

(9.9)

(5.6)

-

(6.0)

-

(17.5)

-

-

-

(105.0)

$57.8

$57.7

$195.4

$190.3

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expense: GAAP selling, general and administrative expense

Less: non-cash share-based compensation expense

Non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expense

Note: Q1 2019 - $4.0mm for BHV-3500 Ph2, Q2 2019; $7.5mm for NDA submission; and $6.0mm for BHV-3500 probable Ph3 start

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) - Continued

$ Millions, except net loss per share - basic and diluted

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted net loss: GAAP net loss

Add: non-cash share-based compensation expense

Add: non-cash interest expense on mandatorily redeemable preferred shares Add: non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties Add: change in fair value of derivative liability

Add: loss from equity method investment

Add: collaboration and license upfront expenses Add: accrued development milestone payments

Add: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted net loss

2020

$(217.7)

2019

$(149.3)

2020

$(766.8)

2019

$(528.8)

14.2

4.5

57.4

55.0

7.8

4.4

27.6

12.7

11.3

7.3

43.0

26.6

12.3

0.9

19.3

3.9

0.7

1.8

4.2

6.1

9.9

-

9.9

5.6

-

6.0

-

17.5

-

-

-

105.0

$(161.7)

$(124.4)

$(605.4)

$(296.5)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted: GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted

$(3.62)

$(2.85)

$(13.06)

$(10.91)

Add: non-cash share-based compensation expense

0.23

0.08

0.98

1.14

Add: non-cash interest expense on mandatorily redeemable preferred shares Add: non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties Add: change in fair value of derivatives

0.13

0.19

0.08

0.14

0.47

0.73

0.26

0.55

0.20

Add: loss from equity method investment

0.02

0.33

0.08

Add: collaboration and license upfront expenses Add: accrued development milestone payments

Add: expense related to priority review voucher acquisition Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted

Disclaimer

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.
08:40aBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : 4Q Earnings 2020
PU
08:31aBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Q4 Net Loss Widens
MT
07:33aBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Earnings Flash (BHVN) BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING..
MT
07:31aBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial R..
PR
02/23BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial..
PR
02/23BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Bhv-1200, a multimodal antibody therapy enhancer, dem..
AQ
02/22BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : BHV-1200, A Multimodal Antibody Therapy Enhancer (MAT..
PR
02/08BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Provides Update On ESG Practices
PR
01/26BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CO L : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
01/26BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Announces preliminary 4q2020 net product revenue for ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -725 M - -
Net cash 2020 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 094 M 5 094 M -
EV / Sales 2020 75,0x
EV / Sales 2021 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 647
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 98,80 $
Last Close Price 84,98 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vlad Coric Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Engelhart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Declan Doogan Independent Chairman
Charles Conway Chief Scientific Officer
Kimberly Gentile Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.-0.85%5 094
MODERNA, INC.48.19%61 888
LONZA GROUP AG0.88%46 924
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.60%36 971
CELLTRION, INC.-17.13%35 993
SEAGEN INC.-13.72%27 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ