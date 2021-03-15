Log in
BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.

(BHVN)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical : Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Shares

03/15/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a marketed drug for the acute treatment of migraine and a portfolio of innovative, late–stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of its common shares.  All of the common shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by Biohaven.  In addition, Biohaven expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.  The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the book-running manager of the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained from the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1–866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

The shares will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3.  Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the prospectus and related prospectus supplement for this offering, the documents incorporated by reference therein and the other documents Biohaven has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact
Dr. Vlad Coric
Chief Executive Officer
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.
Phone: (203) 404-0410
Email: vlad.coric@biohavenpharma.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-shares-301247671.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
