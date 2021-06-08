Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    BHVN   VGG111961055

BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.

(BHVN)
  Report
Biohaven Pharmaceutical : Photo of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Ringing the Opening Bell Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

06/08/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
A photo is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press Photo Network of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: BHVN) ringing the opening bell, June 8, 2021. BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Migraine & Common Disease and Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in support of the migraine community and Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and to celebrate the FDA approval of the first and only medicine to treat and prevent migraine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005948/en/

BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Migraine & Common Disease and Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in support of the migraine community and Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and to celebrate the FDA approval of the first and only medicine to treat and prevent migraine. (Photo: NYSE)

BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Migraine & Common Disease and Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in support of the migraine community and Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and to celebrate the FDA approval of the first and only medicine to treat and prevent migraine. (Photo: NYSE)


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 M - -
Net income 2021 -859 M - -
Net Debt 2021 95,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 024 M 6 024 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 101,45 $
Last Close Price 92,57 $
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vladimir Coric Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Engelhart Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Declan Doogan Independent Chairman
Charles Conway Chief Scientific Officer
Kimberly Gentile Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.8.00%6 024
MODERNA, INC.110.18%88 163
LONZA GROUP LTD7.24%50 511
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.16%44 695
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%32 506
SEAGEN INC.-12.06%27 949