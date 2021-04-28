Log in
Biohaven Pharmaceutical : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments on May 10, 2021

04/28/2021 | 07:31am EDT
NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, will hold its upcoming first quarter 2021 earnings call and webcast, reporting financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and providing a review of recent accomplishments and anticipated upcoming milestones, on Monday May 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the call, please dial 877-407-9120 (domestic) or 412-902-1009 (international). The conference call webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed through the "Investors" section of Biohaven's website at www.biohavenpharma.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the call will be made available for two weeks following the conference call. To hear a replay of the call, dial 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international) with conference ID 13718062. An archived webcast will be available on Biohaven's website.  

About Biohaven
Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Biohaven Contact:
Dr. Vlad Coric
Chief Executive Officer
Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

NURTEC is a trademark of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biohaven-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-recent-business-developments-on-may-10-2021-301278244.html

SOURCE Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
