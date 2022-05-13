Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHVN   VGG111961055

BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD.

(BHVN)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:02 pm EDT
141.00 USD   +0.28%
Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of BioHaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. - BHVN
PR
05/13PUMP / DUMP #31 : The week's gainers and losers
05/11Pfizer's $11.6 billion Biohaven buy could spark more biotech deals
RE
Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of BioHaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. - BHVN

05/13/2022 | 10:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating BioHaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), relating to its proposed merger with Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BHVN shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of New Biohaven and $148.50 in cash per share. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-company-ltd. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in BHVN and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2022 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

