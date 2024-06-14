Biohit Oyj Press release June 14, 2024 at 10:00 AM local time

BIOHIT STRENGTHENS THE STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE OF R&D

Biohit Oyj is renewing its organization as part of its 2024-2028 growth strategy. The organizational change aims to strengthen the strategic and operational performance of R&D. The changes enter into force on August 12, 2024.

Biohit's R&D Director and Member of the Management Team, Panu Hendolin, Ph.D. (Molecular Medicine), has been appointed the company's Chief Technology Officer. In addition to strategic management of R&D, Hendolin will in the future be responsible for instruments and monoclonal antibodies. Hendolin will continue as a Member of Biohit's Management Team.

Marika Karjalainen, M.Sc. (Biochemistry), has been appointed as the new R&D Director. Karjalainen will be responsible for the operational management of R&D. Karjalainen transfers to Biohit from Aiforia Technologies Oyj, where she has worked, for example, as Senior Manager of Regulatory Affairs. Karjalainen is an important Biohit returnee, she worked as a project manager in the company in 2018-2021. Karjalainen has also worked in R&D-related positions at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and Orion Diagnostica.

"R&D plays a crucial role in building a competitive product portfolio and achieving growth targets. Differentiating and clarifying strategic and operational roles will ensure prioritization and completion of R&D projects in line with the strategy", says Biohit's CEO Jussi Hahtela.

