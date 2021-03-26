Biohit Oyj : Corporate Governance 2020 03/26/2021 | 11:45am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 10 Corporate Governance Statement 2020 INTRODUCTION Biohit Oyj has prepared this Corporate Governance Statement on the basis of Section 54 of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies issued by the Securities Market Association. The company will publish separate renumeration report for the financial year 2020 for governing bodies according new shareholders right directive. The existing renumeration policy and information on the renumeration to the rest of the management team the company publishes on its website www.biohit.fi/investors. The Board of Directors reviewed the renumeration report at its meeting at the beginning of 2021. The Report of the Board of Directors, the Auditor's Report and the full Corporate Governance Statement, the renumeration policy and the rest of the management team renumeration are available at www.biohit.fi/investors. RULES OBSERVED BY BIOHIT Biohit Oyj is a Finnish public limited company whose series B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group. Biohit Group (hereinafter referred to as "Biohit") comprises the parent company, Biohit Oyj, and its foreign subsidiaries, which primarily focus on sales and marketing for Biohit Oyj's products. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki. Biohit's governance complies with applicable legislation, standards and recommendations concerning public listed companies, the regulations of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and Biohit Oyj's Articles of Association. Biohit Oyj has administered its affairs in compliance with the corporate governance code for Finnish listed companies 2020, and this Statement has been prepared in accordance with the code. The Corporate Governance Code is available at www.cgfinland.fi. One of the members of the seven-person Board of Directors is independent of the company, so the company does not fulfil recommendation number 10 stating that the majority of the members of the Board of Directors must be independent of the company. The company deviates from the recommendation because the current Board composition has the best available competence to lead the company on its existing strategy. Biohit's Board of Directors is one of the best in its size according to the Nordic Business Diversity Index, which measures Board diversity in Finland, Sweden and Denmark through four different variables: age, gender, education background and nationality. The company strives to comply with high international standards of corporate governance and the key principles of corporate governance among Finnish listed companies. BIOHIT'S ADMINISTRATIVE BODIES IN 2020 The highest decision-making power at Biohit Oyj is exercised by the company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The company's Board of Directors supervises the administration and organisation of the company and the Group's earnings trends. The President & CEO is responsible for operative management and he is assisted by the Management Team. Annual General Meeting In 2020, Biohit Oyj held its Annual General Meeting on 16 September 2020 in Helsinki. 2,640,629 shares and 42,075,319 votes were represented at the meeting, corresponding to 17.55% of all of the shares in the company and 58.78% of the votes. The meeting was attended by one of the six members of the Board of Directors, the President & CEO and the principal auditor. Board of Directors The Board of Directors, which comprises 5-7 members elected by the Annual General Meeting, is responsible for the administration and appropriate organisation of Biohit's business operations. Proposals concerning membership of the Board of Directors are prepared by the Board of Directors. Biohit has defined the principles applying to diversity within the Board of Directors in accordance with recommendation 9 of the corporate governance code. Biohit's objective is for both sexes to be represented on the company's Board of Directors. In line with this objective, the Board of Directors had members of both sexes. The Board of Directors elects a chairman from amongst its members. Board members' terms of office run from the date of their election by the AGM until the end of the next AGM. The Board's areas of responsibility are stated in the written rules of procedure approved by the Board. They are as follows: • Increasing shareholder value

• Ensuring the appropriate organisation of accounting and financial management

• Approving Biohit Oyj's financial statements, consolidated financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for the most recent financial period • Approving the half year financial report annually for the period ending at the end of June

• Deciding on Biohit's business plan, budget and investment plan

• Deciding on Biohit's financing and risk management policies

• Approving the remuneration and incentive schemes for senior managers

• Appointing the President & CEO

• Deciding on Biohit's strategy, organisational structure, investments and other wide-reaching and significant issues The Board's decision-making is based on reports prepared by the company's operative management on the operational development of the Group and its business units. The Chairman is responsible for convening Board meetings and arranging the work of the Board. The Board convenes 5-12 times per year, usually meeting once every month or once every two months, and the meeting schedule for the entire term is confirmed in advance. When necessary, Board meetings are held more frequently or by teleconference. Board of Directors in 2020 Until the Annual General Meeting held on 16 September 2020, the following six people were on the Board of Directors: Osmo Suovaniemi (chairman), Eero Lehti, Liu Feng, Franco Aiolfi, Lea Paloheimo and Matti Härkönen. At the Annual General Meeting on 16 September 2020, Osmo Suovaniemi (chairman), Eero Lehti, Liu Feng, Franco Aiolfi, Lea Paloheimo and Matti Härkönen were re-elected to the Board of Directors and Timo Joensuu was elected as a new member to serve until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2021. The Board of Directors elected Osmo Suovaniemi as its chairman. Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors convened 7 times in 2020 (8 times in 2019). The average attendance was 93 per cent (91 per cent). Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors on 31 December 2020 Professor Osmo Suovaniemi (b. 1943), MD, PhD • Member of the Board since 1988 and Chairman since 2011

• Non-independent of major shareholders and of the company

• Founder of Biohit and its former President & CEO

• Attended 7 Board meetings in 2020

• Direct shareholding: series A shares: 2,018,310; series B shares: 0 Franco Aiolfi (b. 1947), Degree in Pharmacy awarded by the University of Urbino • Member of the Board since 2013

• Independent of the major shareholders but non-independent of the company

• Attended 7 Board meetings in 2020

• Direct shareholding: no Biohit shares

• Indirect shareholding: Managing Director of BioAir SpA in 31.12.2020 and majority owner through Arsfin Consult Srl. Also majority owner of Biobrick. BioAir S.p.A. owned 92,807 series B shares in 31.12.2020. Matti Härkönen (b. 1933), MD, PhD, Emeritus Professor • Member of the Board since 2017

• Non-independent of major shareholders and of the company

• Doctor of Medicine and Surgery (MD, PhD) and Emeritus Professor of Clinical Chemistry at the University of Helsinki • Serves as scientific advisor to Biohit Oyj.

• Attended 7 Board meetings in 2020

• Direct shareholding: series A shares: 57,200; series B shares: 267,965

• Indirect shareholding via Oy Tech Know Ltd, a company under his control: series A shares: 24,990; series B shares: 43,600 Eero Lehti (b. 1944), MSc (Soc. Sci.), holder of the Finnish honorary title of "kauppaneuvos", Honorary Doctor of Economics • Member of the Board since 2009

• Non-Independent of the major shareholders and of the company

• Member of Parliament between 2007-2019 • Founder of Taloustutkimus Oy and the Chairman of its Board

• Attended 4 Board meetings in 2020

• Direct shareholding: series B shares: 2,000 Liu Feng (b. 1972), General Manager of Hefei Medicine Co., Ltd, Owner of Biohit Healthcare Hefei • Member of the Board since 2018

• Non-independent of the major shareholders and of the company

• Special researcher at the Counselor's Office of Anhui Provincial People's Government

• The vice chairman of the Chinese National Early Gastrointestinal-Cancer Prevention & Treatment Center  Alliance member of the council of the China Health Promotion Foundation • Attended 7 Board meetings in 2020

• Indirect shareholding via Biohit Healthcare (Hefei) Co., Ltd.: series A shares: 850,000, B shares: 4,095,415 Lea Paloheimo, (b. 1951), PhD (clinical biochemistry), hospital chemist • Member of the Board since 2019

• Independent of the major shareholders but non-independent of the company

• Employed by Biohit Oyj during 2001-2019, recently working as a Production and Product Development Director and Business Development Director. • Attended 7 Board meetings in 2020

• Direct shareholding: series B shares: 7,000 Timo Joensuu, (b. 1959), Professor, Chief Physician, MD, PhD • Member of the Board since 2020

• Independent of the major shareholders and the company

• Co-founder of Docrates Cancer Center in Helsinki. Clinical director at Docrates Cancer Center in Helsinki until 2014 • MD, PhD and Docent of Clinical Oncology, University of Helsinki, Specialist in Medical Oncology and Radiation Therapy • Attended 3 Board meetings in 2020

• Direct shareholding: series B shares: 0 Board committees The Board of Directors have assessed that the scope of the Biohit Oyj's business does not require the appointment of a separate Audit Committee, and consequently no separate committees have been appointed to increase the efficiency of the Board. President & CEO The President & CEO is responsible for the day-to-day management of the company in accordance with the instructions and regulations issued by the Board of Directors. The President & CEO of the parent company is elected by the Board and also acts as Group President. He also ensures the appropriate organisation and legality of the company's accounting and asset management. The terms of employment of the President & CEO are based on a written contract that is approved by the Board of Directors. The President & CEO cannot be elected Chairman of the Board. Semi Korpela, MSc (Econ.) was the President & CEO of Biohit during the financial period. Semi Korpela (b. 1970), MSc (Econ.) • With Biohit Oyj since 2011

• Previously held the position of CFO at Biohit Oyj from 2003 to 2006. After that, Korpela was CFO of CPS Color Group. • Direct shareholding: series B shares: 14,746 at 31.12.2020. Group Management Team The composition and areas of responsibility of the Group's Management Team were as follows: Semi Korpela (President & CEO), Jukka Kainulainen (finance, ICT, HR), Minna Mäki (R&D and production), Ilari Patrakka (sales and marketing) and Daniela Söderström (quality and registration). Jukka Kainulainen (b. 1982) • Msc (Econ.)

• Finance, HR, ICT

• With Biohit Oyj since 2018

• Previously: Business Controller at Capgemini and Tieto, Head of Group FP&A at Affecto and Controller team lead at CGI. • No direct shareholding Ilari Patrakka (b. 1980) • MSc (Econ.)

• Sales and Marketing Director

• With Biohit Oyj since 2012

• Previously: retail sales channel manager at Marioff Corporation Oy, marketing and export manager at Gasmet Technologies Oy, sales manager at Gasmet Technologies (Asia) Ltd. • Direct shareholding: series B shares: 4,116 Minna Mäki (b. 1969) • Ph.D. (Molecular microbiology)

• R&D and Production Director

• With Biohit Oyj since 2018

• Previously: At Orion Diagnostica Oyj. Before that, Product Development Director at Mobidiag Ltd and researcher at the University of Helsinki. • No direct shareholding Daniela Söderström (b. 1987) • MSc (Tech.)

• Quality and Regulatory Affairs Director

• Daniela Söderström has been working for Biohit Oyj in the field of quality management since 2014.

• Direct shareholding: series B shares: 30,000 Management of subsidiaries The Managing Directors of the subsidiaries are responsible for the management of subsidiary operations and report to the President & CEO of the parent company. The subsidiaries are responsible for the sales and marketing of Biohit's products in their market areas. The managers of subsidiaries operate under the management and supervision of Biohit's President & CEO. In 2020, the Managing Directors of Biohit's subsidiaries were: Graham Johnson (United Kingdom) and Franco Aiolfi (Italy). The personal details and shareholdings of Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors and operative management are available at www.biohit.fi/investors Decision-making procedure concerning remuneration The renumeration policy and the rest of the management team renumeration are available at www.biohit.fi/investors . Remuneration of members of the Board of Directors The Annual General Meeting approves the fees of Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors. The remuneration paid to the other members of Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors is decided by the company's Board of Directors in accordance with the company's rules on related-party transactions, which are described on section "related-party transactions". President & CEO and other company management The Board approves the President & CEO's remuneration and terms of employment. The severance payment is not included in the President & CEO's terms of employment. The Board approves the remuneration and terms of employment of members of the Management Team. Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors approves the principles of the incentive schemes for Management Team members and the President & CEO. The President & CEO approves the salaries and profit-based incentives of subsidiaries' Managing Directors in accordance with the instructions provided by Biohit's Board of Directors. Profit-based incentives are dependent on sales and profitability trends for each unit. Pension plans No other pension arrangements, beyond those mandated by law, have been made with the Managing Directors of Group companies. MAIN CHARACTERISTICS OF INTERNAL CONTROL OF THE FINANCIAL REPORTING PROCESS AND RISK MANAGEMENT Biohit's internal control is responsible for ensuring that the Group carries out its business operations within the framework of current regulations and legislation and in accordance with the instructions of the Board of Directors. Internal control seeks to ensure that the Group operates with maximum efficiency and that efforts are made at various levels of the organisation to achieve the objectives set in the strategy approved by the Board of Directors. Risk management is geared towards supporting the achievement of these objectives by anticipating and managing business-related risks. Control environment Biohit's business operations and administration aim to realise the company's values, of which the most important is to promote health and wellbeing through innovation. Biohit will continue to focus on its diagnostics business and products that bind acetaldehyde - the areas where the company conducts global operations in manufacturing, sales and marketing. Biohit's control environment is defined by the Board of Directors, which, as the highest administrative body, is responsible for organising internal control. The President & CEO is responsible for maintaining the efficiency of the control environment and the functionality of internal control. Biohit's financial department is responsible for the functionality of financial reporting as well as the interpretation and application of financial statement standards in line with the separately approved instructions. Risk assessment In the assessment of risks related to financial reporting, Biohit's objective is to identify the major risks associated with the Group's business operations and environment. The cost-effective management and monitoring of these risks will then ensure that the company's strategic and operational targets can be reached as intended. The Board of Directors carries the main responsibility for risk assessment and monitoring the implementation of risk management. The President & CEO works with the parent company's operative management and subsidiaries' managers to ensure that the Group's risk management is duly arranged. The parent company'soperative management is responsible for identifying and managing the risks involved within each business area, while the subsidiaries' Management Teams are responsible for those in their own market areas. Risk management is one of the areas covered by Biohit's internal control processes, which regularly monitor the risks associated with the company's business operations, identify any changes and, if necessary, take appropriate action to hedge against them. Risk management focuses on ensuring the continuity of business operations and preventing financial misconduct. Control measures Internal control measures are integrated into the Group's general business management and reporting process. The subsidiaries report to Group Management on business and earnings trends and the most significant deviations on a monthly and quarterly basis. The Group's Management Team reports to the Board of Directors on the overall development of business; these two bodies, together with the President & CEO, decide on overall corporate strategies and procedures guiding the operations of the Group. The subsidiaries' Boards follow business developments and ensure that the parent company's approved instructions and guidelines are followed. As a rule, the Boards of Directors of the subsidiaries meet monthly. Board work in the subsidiaries is based on financial reports and the written monthly and annual reports drawn up by subsidiary management. Biohit's business control is carried out in accordance with the management system described above. The company provides the reporting systems necessary for business and financial management. The financial department of the parent company provides instructions for drawing up annual and interim financial statements and prepares the consolidated financial statements. The parent company's finance department retains central control of funding and administrative matters within the framework of the instructions provided by the Board of Directors and the President & CEO, and is also responsible for the management of interest and exchange rate risks. The Managing Directors of the subsidiaries ensure that the subsidiaries' reporting is carried out in accordance with the instructions given by the Group's Management Team. The parent company's administration department controls and provides instructions on Group-level personnel policies and any agreements made within the Group. Disclosure policy Biohit aims to provide all its stakeholders with information about the company's operations in a proactive, consistent and timely manner. The company seeks to take the special requirements and interests of all its stakeholders into account in its communications in order to increase confidence in the company and thereby promote its business operations. Biohit's Board of Directors has approved an information release policy with a view to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of any information released. The policy also specifies who is responsible for communications in different situations. Biohit's financial department regularly provides information on processes related to financial administration reporting. This ensures the real-time availability of data, which is a prerequisite for efficient internal control. Financial administration guidelines and the company's information release policy aim to ensure the promptness and comprehensiveness of communications and the release of information required for internal control purposes. Monitoring The efficiency of internal controls on financial reporting is overseen by the Board of Directors, the President & CEO, Management Team members, and the Managing Directors of subsidiaries. Control focuses on following weekly and monthly financial reports and forecasts and analysing any deviations from business plans. Monitoringis performed at all Board and Management Team meetings where reports are reviewed. It is supported by regular contact between Group Management and the company's auditor, and analysis of any deviations, which occurs at least once per quarter. The audit frameworks for the Group's subsidiaries and key audit areas are jointly defined by the Group's financial management and the chief auditor. Biohit has not appointed a separately organised function for internal auditing purposes but Biohit's financial department has responsibility to implement it in practise. The Group has internal control reporting systems required for financial management and monitoring business development. The reporting systems produce monthly financial data, so that financial management can ensure compliance with the parent company's approved instructions on matters such as authorisation. The Group's auditor and the auditors of each subsidiary evaluate the effectiveness of the internal control system in connection with the external audit. AUDIT 2020 The auditor elected by the AGM is responsible for Biohit's statutory audit. According to the Articles of Association, the company must have one auditing body approved by the Central Chamber of Commerce. The 2020 Annual General Meeting re-elected auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy as the company's auditor for a one-year term, with Pasi Karppinen, Authorised Public Accountant, as chief auditor. Auditor and auditor's fees The 2020 Annual General Meeting decided to pay auditor's fees in accordance with the auditor's invoice. The Group's invoiced auditors' fees for the 2020 financial period totalled EUR 105,000 (EUR 101,000 in 2019). In addition to this, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was paid a total of EUR 0 for other services (EUR 9,000 in 2019). RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTIONS The company keeps a list of its related parties, and it regularly engages in transactions with some of these parties. These transactions are related to the company's ordinary business activities, they are appropriate in terms of the company's operations and they are executed on ordinary market terms. The company's financial management monitors and supervises related-party transactions as part of the company's normal reporting and supervision practices. Relevant transactions between the company and its related parties are reported annually in the notes to the company's consolidated financial statements. The company's Board of Directors makes all relevant decisions concerning related-party transactions. Decision-making is based on particularly thorough preparation and appropriate reports, statements and estimates. Preparation of related-party transactions, decision-making and approval have been arranged to take account of disqualification rules and appropriate decision-making entities. Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors made following decision on 2020 related party transactions:  As part of his work as the head of scientific advisory board, Osmo Suovaniemi's compensation will be the same as in 2019, when his compensation amounted to 200,000 EUR. • As part of his work as the managing director of Biohit Healthcare S.r.I, Franco Aiolfi will be paid a fixed fee of 36,000 EUR in 2020 (36,000 EUR in 2019).

• Bioair Spa which delivers finance, quality and IT services to Biohit Healthcare S.r.I will be paid 69,000 EUR in 2020

• The members of the scientific advisory board will be paid 85 EUR per hour for the work outside the scientific advisory board. • Oy Tech Know Ltd., company controlled by Matti Härkönen, is paid same consulting fee in 2020, 48,000 EUR, like in 2019 INSIDERS Biohit applies the Guidelines for Insiders approved by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, as well as any relevant amendments. Biohit's President & CEO is responsible for insider control. He ensures that people who handle insider information are aware of insider regulations and adhere to trading restrictions. Insiders are not allowed to trade Biohit Oyj securities for 30 days before the publication of the company's financial statement bulletin and interim reports. Insiders participating in projects are not allowed to trade shares in Biohit before an announcement has been made of the continuation or discontinuation of a project. Information on the shareholdings of Biohit's insiders and their trading activity is available on Biohit's website at www.biohit.fi/investors. Attachments Original document

Biohit Oyj published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

