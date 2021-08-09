BioHiTech Global : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results With Record Revenue

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioHiTech Global, Inc. ("BioHiTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, today announces financial results for its fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

The Company continued its revenue growth in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 , with total revenues of $3.5 million increasing 14% over the first quarter of 2021, 38% over the fourth quarter of 2020 and 171% over the comparative second quarter of 2020. Total revenues of $3.5 million mark the third consecutive quarter of record revenue since the Company went public in 2015.

Second quarter 2021 Digester and Corporate line of business revenues increased by over 700% from $381,000 to $3,078,000 versus Q2 2020, driven by Carnival Cruise Lines equipment sales.

Corporate Highlights Q2 2021

May 2021 - BioHiTech received additional purchase orders totaling approximately $2.3 million for the Company's Revolution Series™ Digesters for 16 additional ships from Carnival Corporation.

May 2021 - West Virginia signed Senate Bill 368 into law, effectively eliminating solid waste assessment fees for mixed waste processing and resource recovery facilities, such as BioHiTech's Martinsburg, WV HEBioT Plant, helping to make renewable energy a more attractive investment and making the development of renewable facilities economically viable.

June 2021 - BioHiTech entered into a project management services agreement with Lone Cypress Energy Services to evaluate and develop new High-Efficiency Biological Treatment projects. The two companies are exploring additional uses of Solid Recovered Fuel as well as other potential fuels that could be developed.

Tony Fuller, BioHiTech's CEO commented: "Our second quarter 2021 performance demonstrates consistent execution across both our complementary waste technology solutions. Revenue of $3.5 million represents our third straight quarter of record revenue since we went public in 2015. This growth was largely driven by digester purchases by Carnival Corporation as we continue to fulfil orders across the expanse of the Carnival brands.

"Our complementary waste technology solutions are but two of many, both deployed and those yet to be developed or deployed, in the broad spectrum of solutions. Our vision is to drive sustainability and lead improved environmental outcomes, reduce carbon emissions, reduce landfill usage, and create alternative fuels from that which had been destined for a landfill. Action and deep commitment are needed to reverse damaging impacts of climate change. We are more driven than ever to provide real-world solutions that make immediate impacts.

"The continued expansion of our relationship with Carnival Corporation is encouraging as we support their commitment to drive sustainability through environmentally friendly food waste disposal. Moreover, our digester data analytics platform provides real-time waste transparency which promote changes in supply chain management, purchasing, handling, and food preparation, reducing food waste at its source. We are actively engaged in opportunities across not only the maritime sector but also retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, food service, and others, which we hope to convert into new client wins in the coming quarters.

"We are keenly focused on driving client utilization of our EPA-recognized Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) which we produce at our Martinsburg, WV HEBioT plant. This facility is capable of processing 110,000 tons of municipal solid waste annually while producing 50,000 – 60,000 tons of SRF for use by cement manufacturers and others as a replacement for coal. We have improved plant operations throughout the quarter as our investment in solving past inefficiencies and curing mechanical and operational issues sets the stage for reliability in process and consistency in production. Maintenance and repairs shutdowns at our SRF customer led to weaker than anticipated performance. Those issues have been largely resolved, and we expect more consistent production, delivery, and sales growth in the coming quarters.

"With the passage of West Virginia's Senate Bill 368 into law in May 2021, the state effectively eliminated solid waste assessment fees for mixed waste processing and resource recovery facilities such as ours in Martinsburg, WV. This is most promising for our expansion plans into additional communities within the state. We expect this to drive positive and near-term environmental impact through landfill diversion, transportation, and fuel conservation. This bodes well for BioHiTech and our stakeholders as we forge ahead to make renewable energy the norm and leverage the opportunities offered by the state's actions to make the development of additional renewable facilities economically more attractive.

"To those ends, in June, we entered into a project management services agreement with Lone Cypress Energy Services, a firm specializing in the development of waste-to-energy solutions. Together we are evaluating and developing new plans for HEBioT projects. We are also exploring additional uses of our SRF. This includes additional projects in connection with hydrogen and other renewable technologies including the use of our feedstock for gasification and bioplastics.

"In summary, we are executing on our growth plans, our corporate objectives and our overarching goals of 2021. We continue to drive record revenue. We are smartly leveraging our expense structure. We have significantly improved plant operations. We have engaged with and learned from our shareholders as we have shared our story. And we have strengthened our team and executed at record levels. As always, I look forward to elaborating more on our progress in our earnings conference call later this afternoon and throughout the quarter," concluded Mr. Fuller.

Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021

The Company continued its revenue growth in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, with total revenues of $3.5 million increasing 14% over the first quarter of 2021, 38% over the fourth quarter of 2020 and 171% over the comparative second quarter of 2020. Total revenues of $3.5 million mark the third consecutive new quarterly high since the Company went public in 2015. During the second quarter of 2021, all of the business lines reported revenue growth over the first quarter of 2021.

The overall contribution (revenues, less direct costs) increased to 14% of revenue in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 8% in the comparative second quarter of 2020, however decreased from 29% in the first quarter of 2021 primarily driven by supply chain pressures and an increase in stainless steel prices in equipment sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased to 58% in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 54% in the first quarter of 2021 and decreased as compared to 149% in the comparative second quarter of 2020. The increase in the second quarter was the result of a decrease of $190,000 in the Digester and Corporate line offset by an increase of $305,264 in the HEBioT line.

The loss from operations as a percentage of revenue decreased to 59% in in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 186% in the comparative second quarter of 2020, and decreased from 42% in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company continues to achieve growth in the Digester and Corporate line of business that has been driven by sales to Carnival Corporation such that the second quarter revenues increased in the second quarter of 2021 by 15% to $3.1 million as compared to the first quarter revenues of $2.7 million.

The revenues of the HEBioT line have continued to be hampered by maintenance and repairs shutdowns at its SRF customer resulting in a 7% increase in revenues to $377,000 during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. As compared to the second quarter of 2020, the second quarter of 2021 Digester and Corporate line of business revenues increased by over 700% from $381,000 to $3.1 million driven by Carnival Corporation equipment sales, while the HEBioT line decreased by 58% from $893,000 to $377,000 due to the continuing maintenance and repairs shutdowns at its SRF customer, as well as by an adjustment in 2020 relating to a take-or-pay provision in the SRF customer's contract.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had a consolidated loss attributable to the parent of $2.4 million, a consolidated net loss of $3.1 million and incurred a consolidated loss from operations of $2.0 million and for the six months ended June 30, 2021 used net cash in consolidated operating activities of $4.2 million.

At June 30, 2021, unrestricted cash was $2.3 million.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. Our unique solutions enable businesses and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including statements about the estimated future results, contract value, additional purchase orders or deliveries, and the ability of the Company's products to improve environmental outcomes and achieve corporate sustainability goals, are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue























Equipment sales

$ 2,630,993

$ —

$ 4,897,506

$ 323,116 Rental, service and maintenance



447,427



356,033



868,656



827,126 HEBioT



376,554



892,899



729,102



1,383,031 Management advisory and other fees (related party)



—



25,000



—



100,000 Total revenue



3,454,974



1,273,932



6,495,264



2,633,273 Operating expenses























Equipment sales



1,806,324



—



3,042,340



146,404 Rental, service and maintenance



297,463



151,695



553,172



412,530 HEBioT processing



879,491



1,020,277



1,556,768



1,832,704 Selling, general and administrative



2,012,397



1,897,442



3,658,354



3,815,865 Depreciation and amortization



501,098



569,764



1,002,931



1,184,966 Total operating expenses



5,496,773



3,639,178



9,813,565



7,392,469 Loss from operations



(2,041,799)



(2,365,246)



(3,318,301)



(4,759,196) Other expenses























Interest (income)



(123)



(5,355)



(310)



(17,622) Interest expense



1,031,011



1,025,319



2,059,416



2,037,610 Loss from unconsolidated entity



2,746



—



32,749



— Total other expenses



1,033,634



1,019,964



2,091,855



2,019,988 Net loss



(3,075,433)



(3,385,210)



(5,410,156)



(6,779,184) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(695,229)



(720,329)



(1,395,739)



(1,543,006) Net loss attributable to Parent



(2,380,204)



(2,664,881)



(4,014,417)



(5,236,178) Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(5,369)



(1,437)



(16,044)



(30,136) Comprehensive loss

$ (2,385,573)

$ (2,666,318)

$ (4,030,461)

$ (5,266,314)

























Net loss attributable to Parent

$ (2,380,204)

$ (2,664,881)

$ (4,014,417)

$ (5,236,178) Less – preferred stock dividends



(175,169)



(204,941)



(358,024)



(382,313) Net loss – common shareholders



(2,555,373)



(2,869,822)



(4,372,441)



(5,618,491) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.09)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.32) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



28,259,677



17,437,068



26,301,029



17,406,788

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



















June 30,







2021

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2020 Assets











Current Assets











Cash

$ 2,279,060

$ 2,403,859 Restricted cash



3,808,751



1,884,691 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $181,565 and $151,459 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



1,847,746



1,574,047 Inventory



1,381,338



695,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



259,374



184,274 Total Current Assets



9,576,269



6,741,981 Restricted cash



2,603,440



2,607,945 Equipment on operating leases, net



1,158,558



1,311,755 HEBioT facility, equipment, fixtures and vehicles, net



35,330,255



35,946,225 License and capitalized MBT facility development costs



8,037,859



8,072,471 Other assets



1,924,203



2,006,048 Total Assets

$ 58,630,584

$ 56,686,425













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 2,720,443

$ 2,492,606 Accrued expenses and liabilities



1,332,718



2,515,724 Accrued interest payable



1,344,293



1,279,018 Customer deposits



2,026,555



1,802,725 Current portion of notes, bonds, debts and borrowings



10,992,863



10,120,457 Deferred revenue



268,871



138,961 Total Current Liabilities



18,685,743



18,349,491 Non-current portion of notes, bonds, debts and borrowings



29,352,846



29,645,227 Accrued interest (related party)



1,896,467



1,807,857 Non-current lease liabilities



1,157,414



1,216,861 Liabilities to non-controlling interests to be settled in subsidiary membership units



—



1,585,812 Total Liabilities



51,092,470



52,605,248 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 333,401 shares designated and issued, and 95,312 and 125,312 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



476,560



626,553 Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,209,210 designated; 1,936,214 issued; 542,673 and 848,292 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively:



5,057,942



6,621,576 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 28,348,684 and 23,354,130 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



2,835



2,334 Additional paid in capital



69,682,816



60,253,664 Accumulated deficit



(68,852,919)



(64,419,802) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(159,858)



(143,814) Stockholders' equity attributable to Parent



5,730,816



2,313,958 Stockholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interests



1,330,738



1,140,666 Total Stockholders' Equity



7,061,554



3,454,624 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 58,630,584

$ 56,686,425

BioHiTech Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















Six Months Ended



June 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (5,410,156)

$ (6,779,184) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:











Depreciation and amortization



1,002,931



1,184,966 Amortization of operating lease right of use assets



38,996



53,552 Provision for bad debts



30,000



61,119 Share based employee and vendor compensation



345,488



707,653 Interest resulting from amortization of financing costs and discounts



219,437



265,776 Loss from unconsolidated entity



32,749



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(519,750)



593,507 Net cash used in operating activities



(4,260,305)



(3,912,611) Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchases of facility, equipment, fixtures and vehicles



(184,914)



(50,731) Refund of deposit



—



5,000 MBT facility development costs incurred



(28,388)



(36,996) Net cash used in investing activities



(213,302)



(82,727) Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from the sales of common stock



6,895,618



— Proceeds from the sale of Series F convertible preferred stock units



—



1,560,450 Proceeds from Payroll Protection Program Loan



—



421,300 Repayment of Senior secured note



(625,000)





Repayments of long-term debt



(2,163)



(2,496) Related party advances, net



—



725,000 Net cash provided by financing activities



6,268,455



2,704,254 Effect of exchange rate on cash (restricted and unrestricted)



(92)



(20,208) Net change in cash (restricted and unrestricted)



1,794,756



(1,311,292) Cash - beginning of period (restricted and unrestricted)



6,896,495



5,536,952 Cash - end of period (restricted and unrestricted)

$ 8,691,251

$ 4,225,660













Supplementary cash flow information (cash paid during the periods):











Interest

$ 1,524,097

$ 1,491,867 Income taxes



—



—













Supplementary Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:











Transfer of inventory to leased equipment

$ 54,000

$ 67,604 Acquisition of right of use leased asset and creation of lease liability



—



412,647 Accrual of Series A preferred stock dividends



24,821



35,109 Payment of Series A preferred stock dividends in common stock



79,181



25,000 Payment of preferred stock dividends in common stock



390,460



— Issuance of subsidiary membership interest in exchange for liabilities due non-controlling interest entity



1,918,947



— Exchange of subsidiary non-controlling interest in exchange for liabilities owed Company by non-controlling interest entity



333,135



—













Reconciliation of Cash and Restricted Cash:











Cash

$ 2,279,060

$ 342,182 Restricted cash (current)



3,808,751



1,237,097 Restricted cash (non-current)



2,603,440



2,646,381 Total cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 8,691,251

$ 4,225,660

