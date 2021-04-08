Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  BioInvent International AB (publ)    BOVNF   SE0015244520

BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BOVNF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioInvent International : Annual Report 2020 published

04/08/2021 | 02:52am EDT
LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the Annual Report for 2020 is published and available at the company's website, www.bioinvent.com.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com 

This information is such information as BioInvent International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioinvent-international-ab/r/bioinvent-international-s-annual-report-2020-published,c3321301

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinvent-internationals-annual-report-2020-published-301264786.html

SOURCE BioInvent International AB


© PRNewswire 2021
