BioInvent International : Annual Report 2020 published

LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the Annual Report for 2020 is published and available at the company's website, www.bioinvent.com.
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
This information is such information as BioInvent International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2021.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/bioinvent-international-ab/r/bioinvent-international-s-annual-report-2020-published,c3321301
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioinvent-internationals-annual-report-2020-published-301264786.html
SOURCE BioInvent International AB