BioInvent International : 26/08/2021 BioInvent Interim Report, January 1 - June 30, 2021

IND APPROVAL FOR BI-1808 AND BT-001

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the Phase 1/2a clinical study of the immuno-modulatoryanti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808. This is another important milestone as we continue to broaden our exciting pipeline of anti-cancer anti- bodies. Recruitment is proceeding very well, with no negative impact from Covid-19. The study is assessing BI-1808 first as

single agent, and then in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda® in patients with ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and CTCL. We are excited about the potential synergistic activity of BI-1808 in combination with pembroli- zumab and in early August we were pleased to announce a second clinical trial collaboration and trial agreement with Merck, giving us access to Keytruda® for the continued clinical development of BI-1808.

Together with our partner Transgene, we have received FDA approval of our IND application for BT-001, enabling patients in the U.S. to be enrolled into the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of BT-001. This oncolytic virus delivers an anti-CTLA-4 antibody which releases the brakes of the immune system, inducing anti-cancer immune activation in the solid tumor environment and ensuring a low systemic exposure in the rest of the body. Recruitment into the trial, assessing BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab against solid tumors, is progressing very well.

BI-1206 PHASE 2A PART EXPECTED TO START H2 2021

The Phase 1/2a trial of the novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody BI- 1206, in combination with rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lym- phoma (NHL), is advancing as planned. Following the positive interim results, announced in January, selection of the recommended Phase 2a dose and expansion into the Phase 2a part of the study are expected during the second half of 2021.