BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BINV)
BioInvent International : An van Es Johansson resigns as board director in BioInvent International AB

01/18/2021 | 02:38am EST
An van Es Johansson resigns as board director in BioInvent International AB

Lund, Sweden - January 18, 2021 - BioInvent International AB (publ) today announced that
An van Es Johansson will resign as a director of the board effective as of 15 February 2021. She has served as a director of the board since 2016. The resignation is due to personal reasons. She will continue to advise BioInvent as an independent advisor.About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with four programs in clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Welschof, CEO Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors
+46 (0)46 286 85 50 +44 7483 284 853
martin.welschof@bioinvent.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Sölvegatan 41
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:37:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
