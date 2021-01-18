BioInvent International : An van Es Johansson resigns as board director in BioInvent International AB

Lund, Sweden - January 18, 2021 - BioInvent International AB (publ) today announced that

An van Es Johansson will resign as a director of the board effective as of 15 February 2021. She has served as a director of the board since 2016. The resignation is due to personal reasons. She will continue to advise BioInvent as an independent advisor. About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with four programs in clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

