    BINV   SE0015244520

BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BINV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:43 2022-12-12 am EST
35.93 SEK   -1.03%
08:35aBioinvent International : R&D Day slides, December 8, 2022
12/08Bioinvent International AB Provides Update on Its Clinical and Pre-Clinical Pipeline, Including an Update on Its Lead Drug Candidate, the Novel Anti-Fc?RIIB Antibody Bi-1206
12/08BioInvent Outlines Strong Progress in Clinical and Preclinical Pipeline at R&D Day 2022
BioInvent International : R&D Day slides, December 8, 2022

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
UNLEASHING IMMUNITY TO FIGHT CANCER

Function first drug discovery

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any offer to underwrite or otherwise acquire, any shares or any other securities in BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent"). Neither shall the presentation or any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution or communication, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give BioInvent's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioInvent or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different than any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to above speak only as at the date of the presentation. BioInvent will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, anticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person, including BioInvent and its advisors, is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereto are subject to change without notice. Neither BioInvent nor any of its owners, affiliates, advisors or representatives (jointly the "Disclosers") make any guarantee, representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation, and no reliance should be placed on such information. None of the Disclosers accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

By attending this presentation or by accepting any copy of this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

AGENDA BIOINVENT R&D DAY DECEMBER 8, 2022

Moderator Lars Frick, journalist Börsveckan

2:00 PM

Welcome & introduction

Martin Welschof, CEO

Björn Frendéus, CSO

2:10 PM

FcyRIIB clinical programs, BI-1206 and BI-1607

Andres McAllister, CMO

3:00 PM

Break

Björn Frendéus, CSO

3:15 PM

The oncolytic drug candidate BT-001(anti-CTLA-4)

Andres McAllister, CMO

3:30 PM

BI-1808(anti-TNFR2)

Björn Frendéus, CSO

Andres McAllister, CMO

3:45 PM

" Current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in

Dr Sean Lim

T cell lymphoma"

4:05 PM

Fire-side chat/ Q&A

All

4:30 PM

Networking, food & drinks

TODAY'S PRESENTERS

Dr Sean Lim

Associate Professor and Honorary

Consultant in Hematological

Oncology at University Hospital

Southampton

Practicing clinician specializing in lymph node cancers

Leads a scientific research group focusing on the development of new anti-cancer drugs, in particular novel therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

Andres McAllister, CMO

CMO BioInvent since 2017

Previously CSO at Debiopharm; senior roles at IDM and BioMerieux/Pierre Fabre

PhD from Pasteur Institut, Paris

MD from Universidad del Rosario, Bogotá

Björn Frendéus, CSO

CSO BioInvent since 2014

Graduated from the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research funded Biomedicine programs within the Infection & Vaccinology program

Visiting Professor at University of Southampton

Martin Welschof, CEO

CEO BioInvent since 2018

Previously Director Technology Axaron

Bioscience; CEO Affitech, CEO Opsona

Therapeutics

Board member: APIM Therapeutics, Nextera AS and

Uni Targeting Research

Ph.D in recombinant antibody technology

The development of immune-checkpoint inhibitors has

heralded a new era in cancer treatment, enabling the

possibility of long-term survival in patients with metastatic disease, and providing new therapeutic indications in earlier- stage settings.

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology volume 19, pages254-267 (2022)

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 322 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2022 -31,0 M -3,00 M -3,00 M
Net cash 2022 928 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 358 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 27,7x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 88,8%
Technical analysis trends BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,30 SEK
Average target price 113,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 211%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Welschof Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Leonard Kruimer Chairman
Björn Frendéus Chief Scientific Officer
Andres McAllister Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)-21.43%228
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS42.18%80 144
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.77%80 108
BIONTECH SE-33.94%41 386
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-32.53%33 499
GENMAB A/S22.13%29 727