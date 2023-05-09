Advanced search
    BINV   SE0015244520

BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BINV)
05:01:15 2023-05-09
27.38 SEK   +0.64%
Bioinvent International : corporate deck, May 2023
BioInvent's CFO on the company's business strategy
Vd : s anförande, presentationsbilder
BioInvent International : corporate deck, May 2023

05/09/2023
UNLEASHING IMMUNITY TO FIGHT CANCER

Function first drug discovery

May 2023

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any offer to underwrite or otherwise acquire, any shares or any other securities in BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent"). Neither shall the presentation or any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution or communication, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give BioInvent's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including

words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other

words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioInvent or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different than any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to above speak only as at the date of the presentation. BioInvent will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, anticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

The information included in this presentation may be subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person, including BioInvent and its advisors, is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this presentation and any opinions expressed in relation thereto are subject to change without notice. Neither BioInvent nor any of its owners, affiliates, advisors or representatives (jointly the "Disclosers") make any guarantee, representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation, and no reliance should be placed on such information. None of the Disclosers accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

By attending this presentation or by accepting any copy of this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations.

BIOINVENT IS TRANSLATING CANCER BIOLOGY INTO INNOVATIVE IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY THERAPIES

Five expanding clinical programs

Integrated research engine, functional screening and in-house GMP manufacturing

Technology validating deals with Exelixis, Daiichi Sankyo, Bayer Healthcare, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Takeda. Senior executive focus on partnering/deal making

Strong international shareholder base - Redmile, Van Herk Investments, HBM, Forbion, Omega, AP4, Invus, Swedbank Robur, Handelsbanken, AXA

Solid cash position, listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Mid Cap (BINV) Global commercial strategy

HIGHLY INTEGRATED COMPANY

Smart

Translation Into

the Clinic

Strong Team

with Unique

Antibody

Experience

Cutting Edge

Technical

Science and

Operations and

Discovery

CMC

Engine

Capabilities

MULTIPLE POTENTIAL REVENUE STREAMS

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 09 May 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 61,0 M 6,01 M 6,01 M
Net income 2023 -244 M -24,0 M -24,0 M
Net cash 2023 1 036 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 790 M 176 M 176 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
EV / Sales 2024 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,20 SEK
Average target price 79,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Welschof Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Leonard Kruimer Chairman
Björn Frendéus Chief Scientific Officer
Andres McAllister Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)-15.13%176
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.15%88 621
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.63%80 560
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.40%28 789
BEIGENE, LTD.15.45%26 545
GENMAB A/S-6.60%26 498
