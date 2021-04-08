Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  BioInvent International AB (publ)    BINV   SE0015244520

BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(BINV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioInvent International : BioInvent International's Annual Report 2020 published

04/08/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BioInvent International's Annual Report 2020 published

Lund, Sweden, April 8, 2021 - BioInvent International AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the Annual Report for 2020 is published and available at the company's website, www.bioinvent.com.About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.comBioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is such information as BioInvent International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2021.

Disclaimer

BioInvent International AB published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
02:40aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : BioInvent International's Annual Report 2020 publishe..
PU
02:31aBIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Annual Report 2020 published
AQ
04/07BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : receives IND approval for Phase I/IIa trial of anti-T..
AQ
03/31BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Change in the number of shares and votes in BioInvent..
PU
03/31BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Change in the number of shares and votes in BioInvent..
AQ
03/29BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Notice to annual general meeting in bioinvent interna..
PU
03/29BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Notice to annual general meeting in bioinvent interna..
AQ
03/26BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : publishes prospectus regarding admission to trading o..
AQ
03/23BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Bi..
PU
03/23BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL  : Resolution at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Bi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 366 M 42,5 M 42,5 M
Net income 2020 138 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net cash 2020 107 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 911 M 338 M 338 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,66x
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BioInvent International AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 49,78 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Welschof President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Ericsson Chief Financial Officer
Leonard Kruimer Chairman
Björn Frendéus Chief Scientific Officer
Andres McAllister Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)8.45%338
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.68%83 387
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.99%55 969
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.14%52 741
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.92%49 852
BEIGENE, LTD.24.46%30 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ