Biokarpet Industrial and Commercial Enterprises SA is a Greece-based company engaged in the textile, metallurgy and information technology (IT) sectors. In the textile sector, it is engaged in the production and trading of carpets, pile carpets, blankets and flokati rugs, as well as in the import and trade of hand tufted rugs, laminate flooring and products for contract business. In the metallurgy field, it is operational through its subsidiaries, Exalco SA, Exalco Bulgaria A.D. and Exalco Romania S.R.L., which are active in the production and trading of aluminum-extruded products, as well as the production, trading and installation of aluminum frames and glass panes. In the IT sector, it operates through Albio Data SA, which is engaged in the design and development of tailor-made integral information systems for enterprises and organizations; it also acts as a representative of Bull IT systems in central Greece.

Sector Home Furnishings