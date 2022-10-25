BioLargo, Inc. Discusses Its PFAS Treatment Solution and Odor Control Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies in the cleantech space, including for PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. CEO of BioLargo, Dennis Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about BioLargo's PFAS treatment technology. Calvert explained the origins of PFAS contamination and how it threatens water around the world. "These forever chemicals can lead to adverse health effects, birth defects, cancer, and all sorts of incredibly negative illnesses, with litigations happening all over the world," explained Calvert.

Calvert then discussed the challenges with current PFAS treatment solutions, which typically generate significant waste, creating an environmental hazard. In contrast, BioLargo's own treatment solution the Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) generates very little solid waste, making it both eco-friendly and logistically sound for customers.

"What is your roll out plan?", asked Jolly. Calvert explained that the company has several channel partners already on board to represent the AEC, and that several additional sales rep organizations have indicated they would also carry the AEC after discussions at recent trade shows. "We have shored up outsourced manufacturing with PRM [(Product Recovery Management)], which gives us the ability to be able to deliver machines and equipment to scale rapidly to combine with our own."

The conversation then turned to BioLargo's pet odor technology. "We have negotiated an arrangement with our partner where we have a cost plus arrangement," said Calvert. "We also [would] participate in the equity of the brand upon exit, equal to 20%," he continued. "That product is now doing over $100,000 per day in sales, which was a significant revenue contribution to our record performance last quarter," he shared. "They are ramping up, and are expecting to enter Walmart stores in November," said Calvert, adding that the company expects these sales to reflect in the fourth quarter and anticipates more major retailers coming onboard.

To close the interview, Calvert elaborated on BioLargo's significant potential as they continue to find adoption for their growing technology solutions. He also encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects by following the company's blog at https://biolargo.blogspot.com/.

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8180691-biolargo-inc-discusses-its-pfas-treatment-solution-and-odor-control-technology-with-the-stock-d

