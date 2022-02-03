BioLargo, Inc. Discusses Progress of Key Partnerships and its PFAS Treatment Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a company that invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies that solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water treatment, and industrial odor and VOC control. BioLargo President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What makes BioLargo unique in the clean technology and environmental space?" asked Jolly to start the interview. "It's all about sustainable environmental solutions, and we like to focus on big problems with huge markets," Calvert explained. "Commercial opportunities are expanding quickly, so we're really facing an extraordinary growth opportunity."

Jolly then asked about BioLargo's recent partnerships and their significance. Calvert explained that once their innovative technologies were developed, partnerships are necessary to achieve meaningful commercialization. "Once you're there, you partner your way to success," said Calvert.

Calvert expanded by using their partnership with Garratt-Callahan as an example. "Garratt-Callahan is the largest privately-held water [treatment] company in North America," he said. Our companies have been working together on a new 'minimal liquid discharge' product for industrial facilities. "The goal for that partnership is to sell about 30 to 50 units [in the first year that it launches]."

Calvert went on to talk about Ikigai Holdings, LLC, with whom BioLargo has partnered to launch a pet odor control product into the consumer market. "Ikigai is composed of experts in the brand-building business [who have] launched numerous products over their careers," he said. "Backed with venture capital, [they are] focused on the idea of exploiting their special talent, which is building brands, and they selected our pet odor control product as a platform on which to build their business."

"They have a big vision of a billion dollar per year brand," he continued. "We make a manufacturer's margin, as well as a 6% royalty on the technology, and 20% of the exit," said Calvert. "This is a great deal."

Jolly then asked Calvert about their technology that removes per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as toxic 'forever chemicals', from water. "Our solution [the BioLargo AEC] is a low cost, low environmental impact solution," said Calvert. "These [PFAS] chemicals have been linked to adverse health effects," he explained. "It accumulates in your body, in the earth, it is everywhere." He then explained that the AEC's most important advantage over competing technologies is that it produces less than 1/1000 the PFAS-laden solid waste product compared to competitors while remaining economical and effective.

"Who are you targeting?" asked Jolly. "We are working with one of the largest municipal water districts in the industry," said Calvert. "We are doing work with supply chain partners that serve military bases," he added. "We are also working in the early stages with the mining field," said Calvert, adding that the company is working on developing commercial trials in each of those markets.

"Do you think this is a good time for companies to get involved with environmental technology companies like BioLargo?" asked Jolly. "The world is becoming smarter and smarter about the danger of these pollutants," said Calvert. "We have great technology and people that make it work, and we love our customers."

To close the interview, Calvert discussed the significance of BioLargo's potential as they continue to experience growth within the clean technology space and bring their environmental solutions to market.

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8024583-biolargo-inc-discusses-progress-of-key-partnerships-and-its-pfas-treatment-technology-with-the.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112732