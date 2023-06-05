Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. BioLargo, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLGO   US09065A1007

BIOLARGO, INC.

(BLGO)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:21:10 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.1800 USD   +2.51%
09:05aBioLargo, Inc. Discusses Record-Breaking Financial Results, Innovation-Pipeline Business Model, and More with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
05/18Biolargo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Transcript : BioLargo, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BioLargo, Inc. Discusses Record-Breaking Financial Results, Innovation-Pipeline Business Model, and More with The Stock Day Podcast

06/05/2023 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. President and CEO of BioLargo, Inc., Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

The interview covered the following topics:

  • The company's first quarter financial results, including increased revenues from sales of private-label pet odor product Pooph (www.pooph.com),
  • Progress at the company's engineering group,
  • Progress at subsidiary Clyra Medical and its Bioclynse surgical wound irrigation solution,
  • The company's overall innovation development cycle; and
  • The company's sodium-sulfur battery technology.

"What we're going to witness, we believe, is exactly what's happening at Pooph has the potential to happen for all the other operating assets in the portfolio," said Mr. Calvert. "In each case, we've done the hardest work to invent, prove up, find first commercial adoption, and then find distribution through partnerships."

To hear Dennis Calvert's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8312041-biolargo-inc-discusses-record-breaking-financial-results-innovation-pipeline-business-model-a.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
(602) 821-1102

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Its business approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. www.BioLargo.com

Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue and plans for future operations, and may be identified by words such as "we believe". These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168758


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about BIOLARGO, INC.
09:05aBioLargo, Inc. Discusses Record-Breaking Financial Results, Innovation-Pipeline Busines..
NE
05/18Biolargo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Transcript : BioLargo, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 18, 2023
CI
05/17BioLargo, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/0900:05.7 Dennis Calvert: Today. What's up? Dennis Calvert - Form 8-K
PU
05/09Biolargo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24BioLargo to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico
AQ
04/04Biolargo, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/03Transcript : BioLargo, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 03, 2023
CI
03/31BIOLARGO, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,88 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,47 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 51,2 M 51,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart BIOLARGO, INC.
Duration : Period :
BioLargo, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis P. Calvert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles K. Dargan Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Reay Code Director & Chief Science Officer
Joseph L. Provenzano Secretary, Director & Executive VP-Operations
Dennis E. Marshall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOLARGO, INC.-7.64%51
AIR LIQUIDE20.38%89 229
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.78%72 067
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.86%37 439
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.30%29 249
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.00%20 188
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer