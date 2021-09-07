Response to SGX Queries::

BIOLIDICS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 200913076M)

RESPONSE TO QUERIES BY SGX REGCO

ON THE COMPANY'S ANNOUNCEMENTS OF 1 SEPTEMBER 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Biolidics Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the queries by SGX RegCo on the Company's announcements released on 1 September 2021 in relation to: (i) the appointment of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; (ii) the re-designation of Interim Chief Executive Officer to Chief Scientific Officer; (iii) the appointment of Director of Corporate Finance and Corporate Development; and (iv) changes to the composition of the Board (collectively, the "Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcements.

Question 1: How were the new ED/CEO and Director of Corporate Finance and Corporate Development introduced to the Company?

Company's response:

Since the departure of the former CEO of the Company, Mr Lew Kwang Ping, in January 2020 as announced by the Company on 25 September 2019, the Board had considered potential candidates within the Group as well as external candidates with relevant experience and qualifications to assume the role of CEO of the Company. Prospective candidates outside the Group included those who were referred by senior management and Directors of the Group or other third parties. The new CEO, Mr Song Tang Yih ("Mr Song"), was introduced to the Company by the Group's Non-Executive Non- Independent Chairman, Mr Yee Pinh Jeremy.

The new Director of Corporate Finance and Corporate Development, Mr Hue Han Seung ("Mr Hue"), was referred to the Company by an external recruitment agency in August 2020 and was hired in November 2020 as Director of Corporate Finance/Corporate Development and Compliance of the Company. Mr Hue was not appointed as an executive officer of the Group ("EO") at that point in time and was only designated as an EO and assumed the role of Director of Corporate Finance and Corporate Development on 1 September 2021.

Question 2: What did the NC and Sponsor consider in assessing the suitability of the aforementioned individuals for their respective roles?

Company's response:

In assessing the suitability of Mr Song, the NC considered the following factors:

Mr Song's professional and academic qualifications and working experience. In particular, Mr Song has experience in senior positions in both multi-national corporations as well as small and medium enterprises; Mr Song has demonstrated track record in managing companies listed on the SGX-ST; and Mr Song's disclosure and declaration forms.

In deciding to designate Mr Hue as an executive officer of the Group, the NC considered the following factors: