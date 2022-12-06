EQS-News: RazorPitch/BLFE

BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC:BLFE) Copper Infused Fabric Planting Pot To Disrupt Gardening Industry



06.12.2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Investor Highlights

Copper plays an essential role in the growth and healthy development of living organisms, including plants.

BLFE’s breakthrough technology, known as MFusion Technology’, blends copper ions into every sub-bundle of Fabric.

BLFE has developed Copper Infused Fabric Pots that harness copper's powerful properties by offering minute amounts of copper leakage into the growing medium, resulting in healthier plants and larger yields.

Copper is believed to be the first metal humans discovered, dating back to 10,000 years ago. Even before the first rulers wore crowns and other accessories made of gold, copper was widely used for cooking tools, work tools, and fittings.

One company that utilizes the power of copper today is BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC: BLFE).

BioLife Sciences is a commercialization accelerator, licensor, and developer of innovative and disruptive technologies for the healthcare, beauty, and food and beverage industries.

BLFE has developed multiple product lines, one of which is a copper infused fabric growing pot that has the potential to revolutionize agriculture.

BioLife Copper Infused Fabric Pots

BioLifes’ breakthrough MFusion process deeply infuses copper ions into every subbundle of fabric and attaches to every strand of fiber. This means 100% copper coverage, a huge improvement over most existing copper textiles, which may have as little as 5% copper coverage.

The Copper Fabric Pot is the first product being added to the company’s recently announced horticultural and agriculture department, which will feature cutting-edge technology designed to disrupt the gardening industry.

Benefits of a BLFE Copper Infused Fabric Pot

The Copper Fabric Pot is produced utilizing BLFE’s proprietary MFusion technology, arms the pot with copper ions' natural and powerful benefits. These benefits include:

Copper has been shown to kill 99.99% of harmful bacteria and viruses.

Superior drainage

Improved aeration,

Improved air root pruning leading to larger and healthier plant stalks

Larger plant yields

Constant access to copper in the soil

Plants have complex root systems, which feature a main tap root and secondary roots that branch out. With traditional pots, the plant’s roots will reach the edge of the container and have to circle around the pot in search of nutrients. BioLife Copper Fabric Pots provide air root pruning capabilities, resulting in healthier roots and boosted yields.

A Growing Market

According to a recent report, the landscaping and gardening market is predicted to grow by $6.6 billion between now and 2026.

Part of that growth is in part due to the growing popularity of sustainable lifestyles in which many people are turning to home gardening. More people are growing food and other plants at home, than ever before.

With the popularity of sustainable lifestyles, and the rise in home gardening, BLFE’s Copper Infused Fabric Pot is entering the market, at the perfect time.

The copper in the fabric pot works perfectly for the at home-grower, as it functions as both a fungicide and an antibiotic, eliminating or limiting harmful bacteria that can harm plants, including: powdery mildew, gray mold, foliar fungus, downy mildew, black spot, fire blight, anthracnose, and Septoria leaf spot, while simultaneously boosting beneficial fungi and yeasts to thrive in the soil.

BLFE’s Copper Fabric Pot not only has use in the at-home gardening industry, but also makes a great use case in the burgeoning commercial cannabis growing sector.

The market size of the Medical and Recreational Marijuana Growing Industry in the US has grown by 35.4% per year on average between 2017 and 2022. BLFE’s Copper Fabric Pot makes for an excellent receptacle for growing the plant, and can revolutionize the way it is currently done, by offering a pot for growing cannabis that harnesses the powerful properties of the copper ion, allowing for higher yields, and stronger plants.

Conclusion

“We are very excited to introduce this new copper-infused fabric pot, which is compatible for both home and commercial gardening use,” COO Nika Jaksic said. “Copper’s antimicrobial properties are well-documented; we hope this product will have a disruptive effect on a gardening industry that is extremely receptive to innovative ideas.”

With BioLife Sciences introducing copper's revolutionary benefits to at-home growers, as well as commercial growers, look for BLFE to take off, as demand continues to be strong in the at-home gardening and growing industries.

Investors looking for more information on Biolife should start here. www.biolifesciences.com

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch Inc is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. RazorPitch Inc. is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch Inc authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch Inc has been compensated one thousand five hundred dollars via wire transfer by Lightwave Partners to produce and syndicate this content related to BLFE. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers, are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

RazorPitch

Mark McKelvie

+1 585-301-7700

markrmckelvie@gmail.com

http://razorpitch.com

News Source: News Direct