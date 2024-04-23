Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information





Effective as of April 17, 2024, BioLife Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "BioLife"), completed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Global Cooling, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Global Cooling"), to GCI Holdings Company, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company {"Buyer") for an aggregate purchase price of $1.00 (the "Transaction"), pursuant to the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement, dated April 17, 2024 by and between the Company and ("Buyer") (the "Purchase Agreement"),





The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and gives effect to the Transaction. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, reflects the Company's financial position as if the Transaction had occurred on such date. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for each of the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021 reflect the Company's operating results as if the Transaction had occurred as of January 1, 2021. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflect certain adjustments described herein that are incremental to those related to the Transaction discussed above as if they had occurred on January 1, 2023. In our future public filings, beginning in the second quarter of 2024, the historical financial results of Global Cooling will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for all periods.





The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024.





The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared based upon currently available information and management estimates and is subject to the assumptions and adjustments described below and in the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information. The unaudited pro forma financial information is not intended to be a complete presentation of the Company's financial position or results of operations had the Transaction occurred as of and for the periods presented. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is provided for illustrative and informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company's future results of operations or financial condition. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may materially differ from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors. Management believes these assumptions and adjustments are reasonable, given the information available at the filing date.





The "Historical BioLife" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information reflects our historical condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the

periods presented and does not reflect any adjustments related to the Transaction and related transactions.











3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

The "Global Cooling Discontinued Operations" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information gives effect to the Transaction and has been prepared consistent with the guidance for discontinued operations, ASC 205-20 Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations ("ASC 205-20"), under GAAP. Therefore, the Company did not allocate any general corporate overhead expenses to the discontinued operations. As such, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information does not reflect what our results of operations would have been on a stand-alone basis and is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. In addition, our current estimates for discontinued operations are preliminary and actual results could differ from these estimates as the Company finalizes the discontinued operations accounting to be reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.





The "Other Separation Adjustments" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is based on currently available information and assumptions management believes are, under the circumstances and given the information available at this time, reasonable, and best reflect the impact of the Transaction on the Company's financial condition and results of operations.





Page 2



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2023 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands, except per share and share data) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Note 2 Pro Forma BioLife Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,407 $ (2,860) $ 9,860 (b)(c) $ 28,407 Restricted cash 31 - - 31 Available-for-sale securities, current portion 16,288 - - 16,288 Accounts receivable, trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $739 as of December 31, 2023 18,657 1,728 - 16,929 Inventories 43,456 11,248 32,208 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,765 2,166 - 4,599 Total current assets 120,604 12,282 9,860 98,462 Assets held for rent, net 7,713 - - 7,713 Property and equipment, net 21,077 147 - 20,930 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,446 - - 11,446 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 94 - - 94 Long-term deposits and other assets 273 4 - 269 Available-for-sale securities, long term 548 - - 548 Equity Investments 5,069 - - 5,069 Intangible assets, net 21,149 - - 21,149 Goodwill 224,741 - - 224,741 Total assets $ 412,714 $ 12,433 $ 9,860 $ 390,421 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,940 $ 1,612 $ 1,756 (c) $ 3,572 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,932 2,620 (8,820) (c)(d)(e) 18,132 Sales taxes payable 5,442 - - 5,442 Warranty liability 7,858 7,507 - 351 Lease liabilities, operating, current portion 2,797 263 - 2,534 Lease liabilities, financing, current portion 376 22 - 354 Debt, current portion 6,833 - - 6,833 Total current liabilities 42,178 12,024 (7,064) 37,218 Lease liabilities, operating, long-term 13,205 1,016 - 12,189 Lease liabilities, financing, long-term 1,169 11 - 1,158 Debt, long-term 18,311 - 2,596 (c) 15,715 Deferred tax liabilities 188 - - 188 Total liabilities 75,051 13,051 (4,468) 66,468

Page 3



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, Series A, 4,250 shares designated, and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 - - - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 45,167,225 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 45 - - 45 Additional paid-in capital 651,305 184,030 - 467,275 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (345) 1 - (346) Accumulated deficit (313,342) (184,649) 14,328 (b)(d)(e) (143,021) Total shareholders' equity 337,663 (618) 14,328 323,953 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 412,714 $ 12,433 $ 9,860 $ 390,421





See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 4



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands, except per share and share data) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Note 2 Pro Forma BioLife Product revenue $ 117,695 $ 35,349 $ - $ 82,346 Service revenue 17,551 477 - 17,074 Rental revenue 8,025 - - 8,025 Total product, service, and rental revenue 143,271 35,826 - 107,445 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 75,751 36,433 - 39,318 Cost of service revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 15,586 249 - 15,337 Cost of rental revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 5,182 - - 5,182 General and administrative 55,725 4,706 (2,353) (c) 53,372 Sales and marketing 24,583 8,980 - 15,603 Research and development 18,796 4,254 - 14,542 Asset impairment charges 15,485 7,176 - 8,309 Intangible asset amortization 5,181 131 - 5,050 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,193) - - (2,193) Reduction in force compensation expenses - - (2,470) (e) 2,470 Global Cooling employee stock based compensation expenses - - (4,538) (e) 4,538 Loss on sale of Global Cooling - (963) (7,320) (b)(d) 8,283 Total operating expenses 214,096 60,966 (16,681) 169,811 Operating loss (70,825) (25,140) 16,681 (62,366) Other income: Interest expense, net (1,812) (131) - (1,681) Other income 1,264 41 - 1,223 Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow 5,115 - - 5,115 Total other income, net 4,567 (90) - 4,657 Loss before income tax (expense) benefit (66,258) (25,230) 16,681 (57,709) Income tax (expense) benefit (169) (13) - (156) Net loss $ (66,427) $ (25,243) $ 16,681 $ (57,865) Net loss attributable to common shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (66,427) $ (25,243) $ 16,681 $ (57,865) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (1.52) $ (1.32) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 43,719,185 43,719,185





Page 5



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 6



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands, except per share and share data) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Note 2 Pro Forma BioLife Product revenue $ 136,000 $ 47,915 $ - $ 88,085 Service revenue 15,308 - - 15,308 Rental revenue 10,451 - - 10,451 Total product, service, and rental revenue 161,759 47,915 - 113,844 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 88,519 51,621 - 36,898 Cost of service revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 12,360 - - 12,360 Cost of rental revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 7,058 - - 7,058 General and administrative 47,670 6,918 - 40,752 Sales and marketing 21,570 8,080 - 13,490 Research and development 14,798 4,259 - 10,539 Asset impairment charges 110,364 110,364 - - Intangible asset amortization 9,697 3,969 - 5,728 Acquisition costs 18 - - 18 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,754) - - (4,754) Loss on sale of Global Cooling - (10,006) - 10,006 Total operating expenses 307,300 175,205 - 132,095 Operating loss (145,541) (127,290) - (18,251) Other income: Change in fair value of investments 697 - - 697 Interest expense, net (687) (257) - (430) Other income 704 2 - 702 Total other income, net 714 (255) - 969 Loss before income tax benefit (144,827) (127,545) - (17,282) Income tax benefit 5,022 (15) - 5,037 Net loss $ (139,805) $ (127,560) $ - $ (12,245) Net loss attributable to common shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (139,805) $ (127,560) $ - $ (12,245) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (3.29) $ (0.29) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 42,481,027 42,481,027





See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 7



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands, except per share and share data) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Note 2 Pro Forma BioLife Product revenue $ 101,913 $ 39,184 $ - $ 62,729 Service revenue 9,817 - - 9,817 Rental revenue 7,426 - - 7,426 Total product, service, and rental revenue 119,156 39,184 - 79,972 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 69,676 43,106 - 26,570 Cost of service revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 5,381 - - 5,381 Cost of rental revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization) 7,051 - - 7,051 General and administrative 33,668 5,021 - 28,647 Sales and marketing 14,006 4,410 - 9,596 Research and development 11,821 2,896 - 8,925 Intangible asset amortization 8,202 3,796 - 4,406 Acquisition costs 1,636 - - 1,636 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,875 - - 2,875 Loss on sale of Global Cooling - (103,495) - 103,495 Total operating expenses 154,316 (44,266) - 198,582 Operating loss (35,160) 83,450 - (118,610) Other income: Change in fair value of warrant liability (121) - - (121) Interest expense, net (485) (298) - (187) Other income 289 14 - 275 Gain on acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc. 6,451 - - 6,451 Total other income, net 6,134 (284) - 6,418 Loss before income tax benefit (29,026) 83,166 - (112,192) Income tax benefit 20,118 4,576 - 15,542 Net loss $ (8,908) $ 87,742 $ - $ (96,650) Net loss attributable to common shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (8,908) $ 87,742 $ - $ (96,650) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and Diluted $ (0.23) $ (2.51) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 38,503,944 38,503,944





See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

Page 8



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com





Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements





Note 1. Basis of Presentation





The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared based on BioLife's historical consolidated financial statements and in accordance with Article 11 of SEC Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Financial Information.





Global Cooling Discontinued Operations reflect associated assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity and results of operations attributable to Global Cooling that were included in the Company's historical consolidated financial statements in accordance with ASC 205-20. These amounts exclude general corporate overhead costs which were historically allocated to Global Cooling that do not meet the requirements to be presented in discontinued operations.





Note 2. Pro Forma Adjustments and Assumptions





(a) The Global Cooling Discontinued Operations column of the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations, respectively, present the pro forma adjustments to historical financial results directly attributable to the Transaction in accordance with ASC 205-20. Allocated corporate and shared service costs as they relate to the separate presentation of Global Cooling related to the Transaction are also included within the Global Cooling Discontinued Operations column.





(b) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the Company's closing condition to provide Global Cooling to Buyer with a cash balance of $7.0 million as of the closing of the Transaction. The Company provided approximately $4.9 million to Global Cooling in order to meet this closing condition.





(c) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the Company's payoff of Global Cooling's term loan with Advantage Capital Community Development Fund XXXII, L.L.C. ($2.6 million) and assumption of Global Cooling's accounts payables and accrued liabilities ($1.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively) in connection with the closing of the Transaction.





(d) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the costs incurred in connection with the Transaction, including fees to be paid to the broker, attorneys, and other external parties.





(e) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the Company's compensation expenses associated with the reduction in force (RIF) that took place in connection with the Transaction on April 17, 2024, including the acceleration of unvested shares of terminated employees ($2.2 million) and cash compensation for severance costs ($0.3 million). These compensation expenses also include the acceleration of unvested shares for all former employees of the Company that remained with Global Cooling upon the closing of the Transaction ($4.5 million).





Note 3: Pro Forma Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations





In addition to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the non-GAAP measures, "Adjusted Gross Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA", in assessing our operating performance as we believe it serves as an appropriate measure in evaluating the performance of

Page 9



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

our business. We reference Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA frequently in our decision-making because it provides supplemental information that facilitates internal comparisons to the historical periods and external comparisons to competitors. In addition, incentive compensation is primarily based on Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA targets and we base certain of our forward-looking estimates on Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate quantification of planned business activities and enhance subsequent follow-up with comparisons of actual to planned Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA targets.





The following is a reconciliation of our pro forma revenue to our pro forma Adjusted Gross Margin and pro forma net income to our pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for each of the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021:





BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2023 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Pro Forma BioLife GAAP total revenues $ 143,271 $ 35,826 $ - $ 107,445 GAAP cost of revenues (96,519) (36,682) - (59,837) COGS intangible asset amortization (2,781) - - (2,781) GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 43,971 $ (856) $ - $ 44,827 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 31 % 42 % ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT: Inventory reserve costs 2,334 562 - 1,772 Loss on disposal of assets 286 - - 286 Intangible asset amortization 2,781 - - 2,781 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 49,372 $ (294) $ - $ 49,666 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 34 % 46 %





Page 10



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Pro Forma BioLife GAAP total revenues $ 161,759 $ 47,915 $ - $ 113,844 GAAP cost of revenues (107,937) (51,621) - (56,316) COGS intangible asset amortization (5,007) - - (5,007) GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 48,815 $ (3,706) $ - $ 52,521 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 30 % 46 % ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT: Inventory step-up 251 - - 251 Intangible asset amortization 5,007 - - 5,007 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 54,073 $ (3,706) $ - $ 57,779 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 33 % 51 %





Year Ended December 31, 2021 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Pro Forma BioLife GAAP total revenues $ 119,156 $ 39,184 $ - $ 79,972 GAAP cost of revenues (82,108) (43,106) - (39,002) COGS intangible asset amortization (4,557) - - (4,557) GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 32,491 $ (3,922) $ - $ 36,413 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 27 % 46 % ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT: Inventory step-up 1,130 - - 1,130 Intangible asset amortization 4,557 - - 4,557 ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT $ 38,178 $ (3,922) $ - $ 42,100 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN 32 % 53 %





Page 11



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA NET LOSS TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2023 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Pro Forma BioLife Net Loss $ (66,427) $ (25,243) $ (16,681) $ (57,865) ADJUSTMENTS: Interest expense 1,812 131 - 1,681 Income tax expense 169 13 - 156 Depreciation 7,126 397 - 6,729 Intangible asset amortization 5,181 131 - 5,050 EBITDA (52,139) (24,571) (16,681) (44,249) OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Loss on sale of Global Cooling - 1,736 16,681 18,417 Share-based compensation (non-cash) 31,670 4,734 - 26,936 Acquisition and divestiture costs 3,226 - - 3,226 Severance costs 1,591 - - 1,591 Loss on disposal of assets 477 - - 477 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,193) - - (2,193) Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow (5,115) - - (5,115) Asset impairment charges 15,485 7,176 - 8,309 Inventory reserve costs 2,334 562 - 1,772 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (4,664) $ (10,363) $ - $ 9,171





Page 12



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Pro Forma BioLife Net Loss $ (139,805) $ (127,560) $ - $ (12,245) ADJUSTMENTS: Interest expense 687 257 - 430 Income tax benefit (5,022) 15 - (5,037) Depreciation 6,834 616 - 6,218 Intangible asset amortization 9,696 3,969 - 5,727 EBITDA (127,610) (122,703) - (4,907) OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Loss on sale of Global Cooling - (8,879) - 8,879 Share-based compensation (non-cash) 25,334 3,304 - 22,030 Inventory step-up 251 - - 251 Acquisition and divestiture costs 18 - - 18 Loss on disposal of assets 683 - - 683 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,754) - - (4,754) Asset impairment charges 110,364 110,364 - - Change in fair value of investments (697) - - (697) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 3,589 $ (17,914) $ - $ 21,503





Page 13



3303 Monte Villa Parkway, Suite 310 | Bothell, WA 98021 USA | 866.424.6543 phone | 425.402.1433 fax | BioLifeSolutions.com

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments (In thousands) Historical BioLife Global Cooling Discontinued Operations

Note 2 (a) Other Separation Adjustments Pro Forma BioLife Net Loss $ (8,908) $ 87,742 $ - $ (96,650) ADJUSTMENTS: Interest expense 485 298 - 187 Income tax benefit (20,118) (4,576) - (15,542) Depreciation 4,801 493 - 4,308 Intangible asset amortization 8,202 3,796 - 4,406 EBITDA (15,538) 87,753 - (103,291) OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Loss on sale of Global Cooling - (102,809) - 102,809 Share-based compensation (non-cash) 13,973 1,031 - 12,942 Inventory step-up 1,130 - - 1,130 Acquisition and divestiture costs 1,636 - - 1,636 Loss on disposal of assets (145) - - (145) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,875 - - 2,875 Change in fair value of warrant liability 121 - - 121 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 4,052 $ (14,025) $ - $ 18,077

Page 14