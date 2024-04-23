BioLife : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - Form 8-K
April 23, 2024 at 05:33 pm EDT
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
Effective as of April 17, 2024, BioLife Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company" or "BioLife"), completed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Global Cooling, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Global Cooling"), to GCI Holdings Company, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company {"Buyer") for an aggregate purchase price of $1.00 (the "Transaction"), pursuant to the terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement, dated April 17, 2024 by and between the Company and ("Buyer") (the "Purchase Agreement"),
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements and gives effect to the Transaction. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, reflects the Company's financial position as if the Transaction had occurred on such date. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for each of the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021 reflect the Company's operating results as if the Transaction had occurred as of January 1, 2021. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2023, reflect certain adjustments described herein that are incremental to those related to the Transaction discussed above as if they had occurred on January 1, 2023. In our future public filings, beginning in the second quarter of 2024, the historical financial results of Global Cooling will be reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for all periods.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 29, 2024.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared based upon currently available information and management estimates and is subject to the assumptions and adjustments described below and in the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information. The unaudited pro forma financial information is not intended to be a complete presentation of the Company's financial position or results of operations had the Transaction occurred as of and for the periods presented. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is provided for illustrative and informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company's future results of operations or financial condition. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may materially differ from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors. Management believes these assumptions and adjustments are reasonable, given the information available at the filing date.
The "Historical BioLife" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information reflects our historical condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the
periods presented and does not reflect any adjustments related to the Transaction and related transactions.
The "Global Cooling Discontinued Operations" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information gives effect to the Transaction and has been prepared consistent with the guidance for discontinued operations, ASC 205-20 Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations ("ASC 205-20"), under GAAP. Therefore, the Company did not allocate any general corporate overhead expenses to the discontinued operations. As such, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information does not reflect what our results of operations would have been on a stand-alone basis and is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations. In addition, our current estimates for discontinued operations are preliminary and actual results could differ from these estimates as the Company finalizes the discontinued operations accounting to be reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
The "Other Separation Adjustments" column in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is based on currently available information and assumptions management believes are, under the circumstances and given the information available at this time, reasonable, and best reflect the impact of the Transaction on the Company's financial condition and results of operations.
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Pro Forma Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31, 2023
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands, except per share and share data)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Note 2
Pro Forma BioLife
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
35,407
$
(2,860)
$
9,860
(b)(c)
$
28,407
Restricted cash
31
-
-
31
Available-for-sale securities, current portion
16,288
-
-
16,288
Accounts receivable, trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $739 as of December 31, 2023
18,657
1,728
-
16,929
Inventories
43,456
11,248
32,208
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,765
2,166
-
4,599
Total current assets
120,604
12,282
9,860
98,462
Assets held for rent, net
7,713
-
-
7,713
Property and equipment, net
21,077
147
-
20,930
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
11,446
-
-
11,446
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
94
-
-
94
Long-term deposits and other assets
273
4
-
269
Available-for-sale securities, long term
548
-
-
548
Equity Investments
5,069
-
-
5,069
Intangible assets, net
21,149
-
-
21,149
Goodwill
224,741
-
-
224,741
Total assets
$
412,714
$
12,433
$
9,860
$
390,421
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
6,940
$
1,612
$
1,756
(c)
$
3,572
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
11,932
2,620
(8,820)
(c)(d)(e)
18,132
Sales taxes payable
5,442
-
-
5,442
Warranty liability
7,858
7,507
-
351
Lease liabilities, operating, current portion
2,797
263
-
2,534
Lease liabilities, financing, current portion
376
22
-
354
Debt, current portion
6,833
-
-
6,833
Total current liabilities
42,178
12,024
(7,064)
37,218
Lease liabilities, operating, long-term
13,205
1,016
-
12,189
Lease liabilities, financing, long-term
1,169
11
-
1,158
Debt, long-term
18,311
-
2,596
(c)
15,715
Deferred tax liabilities
188
-
-
188
Total liabilities
75,051
13,051
(4,468)
66,468
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, Series A, 4,250 shares designated, and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 45,167,225 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023
45
-
-
45
Additional paid-in capital
651,305
184,030
-
467,275
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
(345)
1
-
(346)
Accumulated deficit
(313,342)
(184,649)
14,328
(b)(d)(e)
(143,021)
Total shareholders' equity
337,663
(618)
14,328
323,953
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
412,714
$
12,433
$
9,860
$
390,421
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands, except per share and share data)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Note 2
Pro Forma BioLife
Product revenue
$
117,695
$
35,349
$
-
$
82,346
Service revenue
17,551
477
-
17,074
Rental revenue
8,025
-
-
8,025
Total product, service, and rental revenue
143,271
35,826
-
107,445
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of product revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
75,751
36,433
-
39,318
Cost of service revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
15,586
249
-
15,337
Cost of rental revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
5,182
-
-
5,182
General and administrative
55,725
4,706
(2,353)
(c)
53,372
Sales and marketing
24,583
8,980
-
15,603
Research and development
18,796
4,254
-
14,542
Asset impairment charges
15,485
7,176
-
8,309
Intangible asset amortization
5,181
131
-
5,050
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,193)
-
-
(2,193)
Reduction in force compensation expenses
-
-
(2,470)
(e)
2,470
Global Cooling employee stock based compensation expenses
-
-
(4,538)
(e)
4,538
Loss on sale of Global Cooling
-
(963)
(7,320)
(b)(d)
8,283
Total operating expenses
214,096
60,966
(16,681)
169,811
Operating loss
(70,825)
(25,140)
16,681
(62,366)
Other income:
Interest expense, net
(1,812)
(131)
-
(1,681)
Other income
1,264
41
-
1,223
Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow
5,115
-
-
5,115
Total other income, net
4,567
(90)
-
4,657
Loss before income tax (expense) benefit
(66,258)
(25,230)
16,681
(57,709)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(169)
(13)
-
(156)
Net loss
$
(66,427)
$
(25,243)
$
16,681
$
(57,865)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders:
Basic and Diluted
$
(66,427)
$
(25,243)
$
16,681
$
(57,865)
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic and Diluted
$
(1.52)
$
(1.32)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
43,719,185
43,719,185
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands, except per share and share data)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Note 2
Pro Forma BioLife
Product revenue
$
136,000
$
47,915
$
-
$
88,085
Service revenue
15,308
-
-
15,308
Rental revenue
10,451
-
-
10,451
Total product, service, and rental revenue
161,759
47,915
-
113,844
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of product revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
88,519
51,621
-
36,898
Cost of service revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
12,360
-
-
12,360
Cost of rental revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
7,058
-
-
7,058
General and administrative
47,670
6,918
-
40,752
Sales and marketing
21,570
8,080
-
13,490
Research and development
14,798
4,259
-
10,539
Asset impairment charges
110,364
110,364
-
-
Intangible asset amortization
9,697
3,969
-
5,728
Acquisition costs
18
-
-
18
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(4,754)
-
-
(4,754)
Loss on sale of Global Cooling
-
(10,006)
-
10,006
Total operating expenses
307,300
175,205
-
132,095
Operating loss
(145,541)
(127,290)
-
(18,251)
Other income:
Change in fair value of investments
697
-
-
697
Interest expense, net
(687)
(257)
-
(430)
Other income
704
2
-
702
Total other income, net
714
(255)
-
969
Loss before income tax benefit
(144,827)
(127,545)
-
(17,282)
Income tax benefit
5,022
(15)
-
5,037
Net loss
$
(139,805)
$
(127,560)
$
-
$
(12,245)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders:
Basic and Diluted
$
(139,805)
$
(127,560)
$
-
$
(12,245)
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic and Diluted
$
(3.29)
$
(0.29)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
42,481,027
42,481,027
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands, except per share and share data)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Note 2
Pro Forma BioLife
Product revenue
$
101,913
$
39,184
$
-
$
62,729
Service revenue
9,817
-
-
9,817
Rental revenue
7,426
-
-
7,426
Total product, service, and rental revenue
119,156
39,184
-
79,972
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of product revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
69,676
43,106
-
26,570
Cost of service revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
5,381
-
-
5,381
Cost of rental revenue (exclusive of intangible assets amortization)
7,051
-
-
7,051
General and administrative
33,668
5,021
-
28,647
Sales and marketing
14,006
4,410
-
9,596
Research and development
11,821
2,896
-
8,925
Intangible asset amortization
8,202
3,796
-
4,406
Acquisition costs
1,636
-
-
1,636
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
2,875
-
-
2,875
Loss on sale of Global Cooling
-
(103,495)
-
103,495
Total operating expenses
154,316
(44,266)
-
198,582
Operating loss
(35,160)
83,450
-
(118,610)
Other income:
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(121)
-
-
(121)
Interest expense, net
(485)
(298)
-
(187)
Other income
289
14
-
275
Gain on acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc.
6,451
-
-
6,451
Total other income, net
6,134
(284)
-
6,418
Loss before income tax benefit
(29,026)
83,166
-
(112,192)
Income tax benefit
20,118
4,576
-
15,542
Net loss
$
(8,908)
$
87,742
$
-
$
(96,650)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders:
Basic and Diluted
$
(8,908)
$
87,742
$
-
$
(96,650)
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic and Diluted
$
(0.23)
$
(2.51)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
38,503,944
38,503,944
See the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Notes to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Note 1. Basis of Presentation
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information has been prepared based on BioLife's historical consolidated financial statements and in accordance with Article 11 of SEC Regulation S-X, Pro Forma Financial Information.
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations reflect associated assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity and results of operations attributable to Global Cooling that were included in the Company's historical consolidated financial statements in accordance with ASC 205-20. These amounts exclude general corporate overhead costs which were historically allocated to Global Cooling that do not meet the requirements to be presented in discontinued operations.
Note 2. Pro Forma Adjustments and Assumptions
(a) The Global Cooling Discontinued Operations column of the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet and the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations, respectively, present the pro forma adjustments to historical financial results directly attributable to the Transaction in accordance with ASC 205-20. Allocated corporate and shared service costs as they relate to the separate presentation of Global Cooling related to the Transaction are also included within the Global Cooling Discontinued Operations column.
(b) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the Company's closing condition to provide Global Cooling to Buyer with a cash balance of $7.0 million as of the closing of the Transaction. The Company provided approximately $4.9 million to Global Cooling in order to meet this closing condition.
(c) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the Company's payoff of Global Cooling's term loan with Advantage Capital Community Development Fund XXXII, L.L.C. ($2.6 million) and assumption of Global Cooling's accounts payables and accrued liabilities ($1.8 million and $0.6 million, respectively) in connection with the closing of the Transaction.
(d) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the costs incurred in connection with the Transaction, including fees to be paid to the broker, attorneys, and other external parties.
(e) Other Separation Adjustments reflect the Company's compensation expenses associated with the reduction in force (RIF) that took place in connection with the Transaction on April 17, 2024, including the acceleration of unvested shares of terminated employees ($2.2 million) and cash compensation for severance costs ($0.3 million). These compensation expenses also include the acceleration of unvested shares for all former employees of the Company that remained with Global Cooling upon the closing of the Transaction ($4.5 million).
Note 3: Pro Forma Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations
In addition to net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the non-GAAP measures, "Adjusted Gross Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA", in assessing our operating performance as we believe it serves as an appropriate measure in evaluating the performance of
our business. We reference Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA frequently in our decision-making because it provides supplemental information that facilitates internal comparisons to the historical periods and external comparisons to competitors. In addition, incentive compensation is primarily based on Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA targets and we base certain of our forward-looking estimates on Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate quantification of planned business activities and enhance subsequent follow-up with comparisons of actual to planned Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA targets.
The following is a reconciliation of our pro forma revenue to our pro forma Adjusted Gross Margin and pro forma net income to our pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for each of the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021:
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Pro Forma BioLife
GAAP total revenues
$
143,271
$
35,826
$
-
$
107,445
GAAP cost of revenues
(96,519)
(36,682)
-
(59,837)
COGS intangible asset amortization
(2,781)
-
-
(2,781)
GAAP GROSS PROFIT
$
43,971
$
(856)
$
-
$
44,827
GAAP GROSS MARGIN
31
%
42
%
ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:
Inventory reserve costs
2,334
562
-
1,772
Loss on disposal of assets
286
-
-
286
Intangible asset amortization
2,781
-
-
2,781
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
$
49,372
$
(294)
$
-
$
49,666
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
34
%
46
%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Pro Forma BioLife
GAAP total revenues
$
161,759
$
47,915
$
-
$
113,844
GAAP cost of revenues
(107,937)
(51,621)
-
(56,316)
COGS intangible asset amortization
(5,007)
-
-
(5,007)
GAAP GROSS PROFIT
$
48,815
$
(3,706)
$
-
$
52,521
GAAP GROSS MARGIN
30
%
46
%
ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:
Inventory step-up
251
-
-
251
Intangible asset amortization
5,007
-
-
5,007
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
$
54,073
$
(3,706)
$
-
$
57,779
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
33
%
51
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Pro Forma BioLife
GAAP total revenues
$
119,156
$
39,184
$
-
$
79,972
GAAP cost of revenues
(82,108)
(43,106)
-
(39,002)
COGS intangible asset amortization
(4,557)
-
-
(4,557)
GAAP GROSS PROFIT
$
32,491
$
(3,922)
$
-
$
36,413
GAAP GROSS MARGIN
27
%
46
%
ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:
Inventory step-up
1,130
-
-
1,130
Intangible asset amortization
4,557
-
-
4,557
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
$
38,178
$
(3,922)
$
-
$
42,100
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
32
%
53
%
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA NET LOSS TO PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Pro Forma BioLife
Net Loss
$
(66,427)
$
(25,243)
$
(16,681)
$
(57,865)
ADJUSTMENTS:
Interest expense
1,812
131
-
1,681
Income tax expense
169
13
-
156
Depreciation
7,126
397
-
6,729
Intangible asset amortization
5,181
131
-
5,050
EBITDA
(52,139)
(24,571)
(16,681)
(44,249)
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Loss on sale of Global Cooling
-
1,736
16,681
18,417
Share-based compensation (non-cash)
31,670
4,734
-
26,936
Acquisition and divestiture costs
3,226
-
-
3,226
Severance costs
1,591
-
-
1,591
Loss on disposal of assets
477
-
-
477
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(2,193)
-
-
(2,193)
Gain on settlement of Global Cooling escrow
(5,115)
-
-
(5,115)
Asset impairment charges
15,485
7,176
-
8,309
Inventory reserve costs
2,334
562
-
1,772
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
(4,664)
$
(10,363)
$
-
$
9,171
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Pro Forma BioLife
Net Loss
$
(139,805)
$
(127,560)
$
-
$
(12,245)
ADJUSTMENTS:
Interest expense
687
257
-
430
Income tax benefit
(5,022)
15
-
(5,037)
Depreciation
6,834
616
-
6,218
Intangible asset amortization
9,696
3,969
-
5,727
EBITDA
(127,610)
(122,703)
-
(4,907)
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Loss on sale of Global Cooling
-
(8,879)
-
8,879
Share-based compensation (non-cash)
25,334
3,304
-
22,030
Inventory step-up
251
-
-
251
Acquisition and divestiture costs
18
-
-
18
Loss on disposal of assets
683
-
-
683
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(4,754)
-
-
(4,754)
Asset impairment charges
110,364
110,364
-
-
Change in fair value of investments
(697)
-
-
(697)
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
3,589
$
(17,914)
$
-
$
21,503
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Less: Pro Forma Transaction Accounting Adjustments
(In thousands)
Historical BioLife
Global Cooling Discontinued Operations
Note 2 (a)
Other Separation Adjustments
Pro Forma BioLife
Net Loss
$
(8,908)
$
87,742
$
-
$
(96,650)
ADJUSTMENTS:
Interest expense
485
298
-
187
Income tax benefit
(20,118)
(4,576)
-
(15,542)
Depreciation
4,801
493
-
4,308
Intangible asset amortization
8,202
3,796
-
4,406
EBITDA
(15,538)
87,753
-
(103,291)
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Loss on sale of Global Cooling
-
(102,809)
-
102,809
Share-based compensation (non-cash)
13,973
1,031
-
12,942
Inventory step-up
1,130
-
-
1,130
Acquisition and divestiture costs
1,636
-
-
1,636
Loss on disposal of assets
(145)
-
-
(145)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
2,875
-
-
2,875
Change in fair value of warrant liability
121
-
-
121
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
4,052
$
(14,025)
$
-
$
18,077
