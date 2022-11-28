Advanced search
    BLRX   IL0011015182

BIOLINERX LTD.

(BLRX)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-26
0.1680 ILS    0.00%
12:18pBiolinerx : Corporate Presentation
PU
11/16BioLineRx Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates
AQ
11/15ADRs End Higher, Alibaba and BioLineRx Trade Actively
DJ
BioLineRx : Corporate Presentation

11/28/2022 | 12:18pm EST
Transforming Science into

Medicine

Corporate Presentation

November 28, 2022

2 Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." These statements include words like "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "scheduled," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates; BioLineRx's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which may exacerbate the magnitude of the factors discussed above. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2022. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this presentation and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

3 Experienced Clinical-Stage Biopharmaceutical Company

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and areas of high unmet need

Presence in world leading biotechnology hubs (Tel Aviv and Cambridge, MA)

Experienced team with expertise across multiple modalities & indications

FDA accepted NDA for lead candidate APHEXDA® (motixafortide), in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma

Supported by strong scientific and clinical advisory boards

Estimated $360 million U.S. oncology SCM market (>$500 million globally)

4 Investment Highlights

Advancing towards potential registration/ launch of APHEXDA® in

SCM in the U.S.

Multiple opportunities for value enhancement

Compelling valuation and financial condition

  • FDA accepted APHEXDA® (motixafortide) NDA for SCM in MM
  • PDUFA target action date in September 2023
  • Potential new SOC in stem cell mobilization
    • ~90% of patients transplanted following onedose and oneapheresis
    • Pharmacoeconomic studies show clear cost benefit; support use as new SOC
  • Pancreatic Cancer: motixafortide + combo phase 2 PDAC data showed improvement across all endpoints; initiating phase 2b first-line study with GenFleet in 2023; phase 2 first-line IIT study at Columbia Univ
  • Solid Tumors: AGI-134 phase 1/2a study readout expected in H2 2022
  • ~$57.3M cash as of September 30, 2022
  • $30M available via milestone-based,non-dilutive agreement with Kreos Capital
  • Cash runway - H1 2024

SCM - stem cell mobilization

5 Pipeline Targeting Multiple Oncology Indications

PROGRAM

INDICATION

PRE-CLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

REGULATORY

CLINICAL

PRODUCT

APPROVAL

PARTNERS

RIGHTS

ONCOLOGY

HSC mobilization in MM

motixafortide

BL-8040

Pancreatic cancer 1L

Pancreatic cancer 1L#

AGI-134

Solid Tumors

OTHER

BL-5010

Skin Lesions

# In combination with Libtayo® - Investigator Initiated Study

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BioLineRX Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:17:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,1 M 35,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philip Adam Serlin Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Mali Zeevi Senior Director-Finance & Reporting
Aharon Schwartz Chairman
Abi Vainstein-Haras Chief Medical Officer
Irit Gliko-Kabir Senior Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIOLINERX LTD.-61.11%35
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS42.52%80 339
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.58%78 631
BIONTECH SE-39.93%37 632
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-30.90%33 214
GENMAB A/S20.53%28 930