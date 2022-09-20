BioLineRx : Immediate Report 09/20/2022 | 05:00pm EDT Send by mail :

The warrants are exercisable at an exercise price of $1.15 per ADS at any time upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Each ADS represents 15 ordinary shares. We are also registering pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus the ADSs representing ordinary shares issuable from time to time upon exercise of the warrants. See "Description of American Depositary Shares" and "Description of Ordinary Shares" in the accompanying prospectus for more information. Our ADSs representing our ordinary shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbol "BLRX." On September 16, 2022, the last reported sale price of the ADSs on Nasdaq was $1.54 per ADS. Our ordinary shares currently trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, under the symbol "BLRX." On September 18, 2022, the last reported sale price of our ordinary shares on the TASE was NIS 0.356, or $0.10 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on such date). We do not intend to apply for listing of the warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market or any securities exchange or nationally recognized trading system. Without an active trading market, the liquidity of the warrants will be limited. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-8 of this prospectus supplement and the documents we incorporate by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to read about factors you should consider before investing in our securities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Israel Securities Authority nor any state or other foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. We have engaged H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, or the placement agent, to act as our exclusive placement agent for this offering. The placement agent has agreed to use its "reasonable best efforts" to arrange for the sale of our securities offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, but the placement agent has no obligation to purchase or sell any of such securities or to arrange for the purchase or sale of any specific number or dollar amount of such securities. There is no required minimum number of our securities that must be sold as a condition to completion of this offering. Pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, we will also issue warrants to purchase up to 681,818 ADSs, representing 10,227,270 of our ordinary shares, to the placement agent, or its designees, as part of the compensation payable to the placement agent. The placement agent warrants will have an exercise price of $1.375 per share (which represents 125% of the offering price per ADS and associated warrant sold in this offering) and will expire five years following the commencement of the sales under this offering. We are also registering pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus the ADSs representing ordinary shares issuable from time to time upon exercise of the placement agent warrants. See "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page S-15 of this prospectus supplement for more information regarding these arrangements. We have agreed to pay the placement agent the fees set forth in the table below in connection with this offering. Per ADS and Total Warrant Offering price $ 1.100 $ 15,000,001.50 Placement agent's fees(1) $ 0.077 $ 1,050,000.11 Proceeds, before expenses, to us(2) $ 1.023 $ 13,950,001.39 We will pay the placement agent a cash fee equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds. We have also agreed to (i) pay the placement agent a management fee equal to 1% of the aggregate gross proceeds, (ii) pay the placement agent $60,000 from non-accountable expenses, and (iii) issue to the placement agent, or its designees, warrants. For additional information regarding the placement agent's compensation please refer to "Plan of Distribution" on page S-15 of this prospectus supplement. The amount of the offering proceeds to us presented in this table does not give effect to the exercise, if any, of the warrants or the placement agent warrants.

Delivery of the ADSs and the warrants is expected to be made on or about September 21, 2022. H.C. Wainwright & Co. ____________________________________ Prospectus Supplement dated September 18, 2022 TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement About this Prospectus Supplement S-ii Summary S-1 Offering S-6 Forward-Looking Statements S-7 Risk Factors S-8 Use of Proceeds S-10 Capitalization S-11 Dilution S-12 Description of Securities We are Offering S-13 Plan of Distribution S-15 Legal Matters S-18 Experts S-18 Expenses S-18 Documents Incorporated by Reference S-19 Where You Can Find More Information S-20 Enforceability of Civil Liabilities S-21 Prospectus About this Prospectus 1 Our Business 2 Risk Factors 2 Offer Statistics and Expected Timetable 2 Forward-Looking Statements 2 Capitalization 4 Use of Proceeds 5 Description of Ordinary Shares 5 Description of American Depositary Shares 9 Description of Debt Securities 14 Description of Subscription Rights 26 Description of Warrants 26 Description of Units 28 Taxation 28 Plan of Distribution 29 Legal Matters 31 Experts 31 Where You Can Find More Information 31 Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference 32 Enforceability of Civil Liabilities 32 Expenses 33 ______________________________ Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "BioLineRx," "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and similar designations refer to BioLineRx Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries. You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not offering to sell or soliciting any offer to buy any security other than the ADSs offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. In addition, we are not offering to sell or soliciting any offer to buy any securities to or from any person in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make this offer to or solicitation from a person in that jurisdiction. The information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement is accurate as of the date on the front of this prospectus supplement only, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement or of any sale of our securities. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date. We have obtained the statistical data, market data and other industry data and forecasts used throughout this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus from publicly available information and from reports we commissioned. We have not sought the consent of the sources to refer to the publicly available reports in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. S - i ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT This prospectus supplement is a supplement to the accompanying prospectus dated January 11, 2021 that is also a part of this document. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, using a "shelf" registration process. Under the shelf registration process, from time to time, we may sell any of the securities described in the accompanying prospectus in one or more offerings. In this prospectus supplement, we provide you with specific information about this offering. This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein include important information about us, the ADSs and warrants and other information you should know before investing in the ADSs and warrants. This prospectus supplement also adds, updates and changes information contained in the accompanying prospectus. To the extent that any statement we make in this prospectus supplement is inconsistent with the statements made in the accompanying prospectus or in any document incorporated by reference that was filed with the SEC before the date of this prospectus supplement, the statements made in the accompanying prospectus, or such an earlier filing, as applicable, are deemed modified or superseded by the statements made in this prospectus supplement. You should read both this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus as well as the additional information described in this prospectus supplement under the headings "Documents Incorporated by Reference" and "Where You Can Find More Information" on page S-19 and page S-20 before investing in the ADSs. All references in this prospectus supplement to "$," "U.S. Dollars" and "dollars" are to United States dollars and all references to "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels. This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the information incorporated by reference herein and therein include trademarks, service marks and trade names owned by us or other companies. Solely for convenience, trademarks referred to in this prospectus, including logos, artwork and other visual displays, may appear without the ® or ™ symbols. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. All trademarks, service marks and trade names included or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus are the property of their respective owners. S - ii SUMMARY This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that we consider important. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing in our securities. You should read this summary together with the entire prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the information incorporated by reference herein and therein, including the risks related to our main therapeutic candidates, BL- 8040 and AGI-134, our therapeutic product, BL-5010, our business, our industry, investing in our securities and our location in Israel, that we describe under "Risk Factors," and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes, which are incorporated by reference herein and therein, before making an investment in our securities. Our Business We are a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Our current development and commercialization pipeline consists of two clinical-stage therapeutic candidates - motixafortide (BL-8040), a novel peptide for the treatment of stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, and AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors. In addition, we have an off-strategy, legacy therapeutic product called BL-5010 for the treatment of skin lesions. We have generated our pipeline by systematically identifying, rigorously validating and in-licensing therapeutic candidates that we believe exhibit a high probability of therapeutic and commercial success. To date, except for BL-5010, none of our therapeutic candidates have been approved for marketing or sold commercially. Our strategy includes commercializing our therapeutic candidates through out-licensing arrangements with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and evaluating, on a case-by-case basis, the commercialization of our therapeutic candidates independently. Motixafortide Motixafortide is a novel, short peptide that functions as a high-affinity antagonist for CXCR4, which we are developing for the treatment of stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors and AML. Stem cell mobilization In March 2015, we reported successful top-line results from a Phase 1 safety and efficacy trial for the use of motixafortide as a novel stem cell mobilization treatment for allogeneic bone marrow transplantation at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. In March 2016, we initiated a Phase 2 trial for motixafortide in allogeneic stem cell transplantation, conducted in collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine, Division of Oncology and Hematology. In May 2018, we announced positive top-line results of this study showing, among other things, that a single injection of motixafortide mobilized sufficient amounts of CD34+ cells required for transplantation at a level of efficacy similar to that achieved by using 4-6 injections of G-CSF, the current standard of care. In December 2017, we commenced a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 registrational trial for motixafortide, known as the GENESIS trial, for the mobilization of HSCs, for autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. The trial began with a lead-in period for dose confirmation, which was to include 10-30 patients and then progress to the placebo-controlled main part, which was designed to include 177 patients in more than 25 centers. Following review of the positive results from treatment of the first 11 patients, the Data Monitoring Committee, or DMC, recommended that the lead-in part of the study be stopped and that we should move immediately to the second part. Additional positive results from the lead-in period were reported at the annual meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation held in March 2019, where it was announced that HSCs mobilized by motixafortide in combination with G-CSF were successfully engrafted in all 11 patients. S - 1 In August 2020, we announced a decision to perform an interim analysis on approximately 65% of the original study sample size, primarily based on a significantly lower-than-anticipatedpatient-dropout rate in the study. In October 2020, we announced positive results from the interim analysis. Based on the statistically significant evidence favoring treatment with motixafortide, the study's independent DMC issued a recommendation to us that patient enrollment may be ceased immediately, without the need to recruit all 177 patients originally planned for the study. In accordance with the DMC's recommendation, study enrollment was complete at 122 patients. In May 2021, we announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 trial. Based on an analysis of data on all 122 enrolled patients (the intent to treat population) we found highly statistically significant evidence across all primary and secondary endpoints favoring motixafortide in addition to G-CSF, as compared to placebo plus G-CSF (p<0.0001). The addition of motixafortide to G-CSF also allowed 88.3% of patients to undergo transplantation after only one apheresis session, compared to 10.8% in the G-CSF arm - an 8.2-fold increase. The combination was also found to be safe and well tolerated. We continue to follow-up on the GENESIS study patients for relapse-free and overall survival. In addition, we continue to perform detailed analyses of the data according to the statistical analysis plan agreed-upon with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, as well as certain post hoc analyses. In December 2021, we held a pre-New Drug Application, or NDA, meeting with the FDA. The purpose of the meeting was to obtain agreement from the FDA on the content of the proposed NDA, and, in particular, to confirm that our single Phase 3 pivotal study, GENESIS, is sufficient to support an NDA submission. During the pre-NDAmeeting, the FDA agreed that the proposed data package is sufficient to support an NDA submission. In September 2022, we submitted an NDA to the FDA for motixafortide in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation for multiple myeloma patients. In October 2021, we announced positive results from a pharmacoeconomic study evaluating the cost-effectiveness of using investigational drug motixafortide as a primary stem cell mobilization agent on top of granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF), versus G-CSF alone, in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem-cell transplantation (ASCT). The study was performed by the Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) team of IQVIA, and was a pre-planned study conducted in parallel with the GENESIS Phase 3 trial. The study concluded that the addition of motixafortide to G-CSF (the current standard of care) is associated with a statistically significant decrease in health resource utilization (HRU) during the ASCT process, compared to G-CSF alone. Based on the significantly higher number of mobilized cells and the lower number of apheresis sessions, lifetime estimates show quality-adjusted-life- year benefits and net cost savings of ~$19,000 (not including the cost of motixafortide), versus G-CSF alone. In March 2022, we announced results from a follow-on pharmacoeconomic study performed by the HEOR team of IQVIA. This study indirectly evaluated the cost-effectiveness of using motixafortide as a primary stem cell mobilization agent in combination with G-CSF, against plerixafor in combination with G-CSF, in multiple myeloma patients undergoing ASCT. The additional study results show that motixafortide in combination with G-CSF, versus plerixafor in combination with G-CSF, demonstrates a statistically significant decrease in HRU during the ASCT process. Based on the significantly higher number of mobilized cells and the lower number of apheresis sessions, lifetime estimates show QALY benefits and net cost savings of ~$30,000 (not including the cost of motixafortide), versus plerixafor plus G-CSF. The study findings strengthen the assessment that the use of motixafortide in combination with G-CSF, as the potential new standard of care in mobilization for ASCT, would be a cost-effective option in the US, based on accepted willingness-to-pay (WTP) values for healthcare payers. We believe these results, together with the highly significant and clinically meaningful data from the GENESIS trial, strongly support the potential use of motixafortide, on top of G-CSF, as the standard of care in stem cell mobilization for autologous stem cell transplantation. While we continue to evaluate commercialization alternatives, we are finalizing our commercialization plans for motixafortide in the US and continue to advance critical pre-launch commercialization activities, required under any commercialization scenario, for a timely launch, if approved by the FDA, with a view to obtaining potential FDA approval and potentially launching sales in 2023. In this regard, in June 2022, we appointed biopharmaceutical veteran executive, Holly W. May as our Chief Commercial Officer who is responsible for the commercial planning, positioning, and launch oversight for motixafortide in the stem cell mobilization indication across the U.S. market, assuming FDA approval. S - 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

