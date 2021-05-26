Log in
    BLRX   IL0011015182

BIOLINERX LTD.

(BLRX)
BioLineRx : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) as of March 31, 2021

05/26/2021 | 09:17am EDT
BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

1

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss

2

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity

3

Condensed consolidated interim cash flow statements

4-5

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

6-9

16,047
42,036
1,079
190
59,352
1,243
1,297
21,707
24,247
83,599
3,220
5,756
1,100
140
10,216

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED)

Assets

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Short-term bank deposits

Prepaid expenses

Other receivables

Total current assets

NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net Right-of-useassets, net

Intangible assets, net

Total non-current assets

Total assets

Liabilities and equity

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturities of long-term loans Accounts payable and accruals:

Trade

Other

Lease liabilities

Total current liabilities

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

December 31,

March 31,

2020

2021

in USD thousands

16,831

5,756

152

141

22,880

1,341

1,355

21,714

24,410

47,290

3,092

5,918

1,440

191

10,641

Warrants

10,218

5,247

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

2,740

1,891

Lease liabilities

1,661

1,598

Total non-current liabilities

14,619

8,736

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

25,260

18,952

Total liabilities

EQUITY

Ordinary shares

9,870

18,731

Share premium

279,241

321,920

Warrants

-

975

Capital reserve

12,322

12,616

Other comprehensive loss

(1,416)

(1,416)

Accumulated deficit

(277,987)

(288,179)

Total equity

22,030

64,647

Total liabilities and equity

47,290

83,599

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended March 31,

20202021 in USD thousands

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES OPERATING LOSS

NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET FINANCIAL INCOME

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

(5,422)

(4,278)

(175)

(154)

(1,243)

(1,017)

(6,840)

(5,449)

469

(4,561)

140

117

(414)

(299)

(6,645)

(10,192)

(0.04)(0.02)

176,454,423 559,537,952

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2020:

Issuance of share capital, net Employee stock options exercised Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2021 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31, 2021:

Issuance of share capital and warrants, net Warrants exercised

Employee stock options exercised

Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021

Other

Ordinary

Share

Capital

comprehensive

Accumulate

shares

premium

Warrants

Reserve

loss

d deficit

Total

in USD thousands

4,692

265,938

-

12,132

(1,416)

(247,966)

33,380

208

895

-

-

-

-

1,103

7

204

-

(204)

-

-

7

-

103

-

(103)

-

-

-

-

-

-

663

-

-

663

-

-

-

-

-

(6,645)

(6,645)

4,907

267,140

-

12,488

(1,416)

(254,611)

28,508

Other

Ordinary

Share

Capital

comprehensive

Accumulate

shares

premium

Warrants

Reserve

loss

d deficit

Total

in USD thousands

9,870

279,241

-

12,322

(1,416)

(277,987)

22,030

6,805

24,979

975

-

-

-

32,759

2,051

17,523

-

-

-

-

19,574

5

38

-

(38)

-

-

5

-

139

-

(139)

-

-

-

-

-

-

471

-

-

471

-

-

-

-

-

(10,192)

(10,192)

18,731

321,920

975

12,616

(1,416)

(288,179)

64,647

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BioLineRX Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 13:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
