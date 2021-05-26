|
BioLineRx : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Unaudited) as of March 31, 2021
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
AS OF MARCH 31, 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Page
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
|
1
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss
|
2
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
|
3
|
Condensed consolidated interim cash flow statements
|
4-5
|
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
6-9
16,047
42,036
1,079
190
59,352
1,243
1,297
21,707
24,247
83,599
3,220
5,756
1,100
140
10,216
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(UNAUDITED)
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Short-term bank deposits
Prepaid expenses
Other receivables
Total current assets
NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net Right-of-useassets, net
Intangible assets, net
Total non-current assets
Total assets
Liabilities and equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current maturities of long-term loans Accounts payable and accruals:
Trade
Other
Lease liabilities
Total current liabilities
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2020
|
2021
in USD thousands
16,831
5,756
152
141
22,880
1,341
1,355
21,714
24,410
47,290
3,092
5,918
1,440
191
10,641
|
Warrants
|
10,218
|
5,247
|
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
|
2,740
|
1,891
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,661
|
1,598
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
14,619
|
|
|
8,736
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|
25,260
|
18,952
|
Total liabilities
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
9,870
|
18,731
|
Share premium
|
279,241
|
321,920
|
Warrants
|
-
|
975
|
Capital reserve
|
12,322
|
12,616
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(1,416)
|
(1,416)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(277,987)
|
(288,179)
|
Total equity
|
22,030
|
|
|
64,647
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
47,290
|
|
|
83,599
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended March 31,
20202021 in USD thousands
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES OPERATING LOSS
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET FINANCIAL INCOME
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
|
(5,422)
|
(4,278)
|
(175)
|
(154)
|
(1,243)
|
(1,017)
|
|
|
|
(6,840)
|
(5,449)
|
469
|
(4,561)
|
140
|
117
|
(414)
|
(299)
|
(6,645)
|
(10,192)
|
|
|
(0.04)(0.02)
176,454,423 559,537,952
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2020:
Issuance of share capital, net Employee stock options exercised Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2021 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2021:
Issuance of share capital and warrants, net Warrants exercised
Employee stock options exercised
Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
Accumulate
|
|
|
shares
|
|
premium
|
|
Warrants
|
|
Reserve
|
|
loss
|
|
d deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
in USD thousands
|
|
|
|
|
4,692
|
265,938
|
-
|
12,132
|
(1,416)
|
(247,966)
|
33,380
|
208
|
895
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,103
|
7
|
204
|
-
|
(204)
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
-
|
103
|
-
|
(103)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
663
|
-
|
-
|
663
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(6,645)
|
(6,645)
|
4,907
|
267,140
|
-
|
12,488
|
(1,416)
|
(254,611)
|
28,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
Accumulate
|
|
|
shares
|
|
premium
|
|
Warrants
|
|
Reserve
|
|
loss
|
|
d deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in USD thousands
|
|
|
|
|
9,870
|
279,241
|
-
|
12,322
|
(1,416)
|
(277,987)
|
22,030
|
6,805
|
24,979
|
975
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
32,759
|
2,051
|
17,523
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19,574
|
5
|
38
|
-
|
(38)
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
139
|
-
|
(139)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
471
|
-
|
-
|
471
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(10,192)
|
(10,192)
|
18,731
|
321,920
|
975
|
12,616
|
(1,416)
|
(288,179)
|
64,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
Income Statement Evolution