BioLineRx : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." These statements include words like "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "scheduled," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking

3 Our Mission

Our mission is to become a leader in the development of novel

therapeutics for the treatment of cancer