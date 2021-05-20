Log in
    BLRX   IL0011015182

BIOLINERX LTD.

(BLRX)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/18
0.656 ILS   -3.53%
BioLineRx : Corporate Presentation

05/20/2021 | 05:34am EDT
Transforming Science into

Medicine

Corporate Presentation

May 2021

2 Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." These statements include words like "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "scheduled," and "intends," and describe opinions about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking

statements.

3 Our Mission

Our mission is to become a leader in the development of novel

therapeutics for the treatment of cancer

4 Who are We?

Ticker / Exchange

BLRX (NASDAQ)

Headquarters

Tel Aviv, Israel

Market cap

~$140 million (19-May-21)

Shares outstanding

~45.5 million (American Depositary Shares)

Cash

~$64 million (31-Dec-20)(pro-forma)*

Cash runway

H2 2023

Employees

~40 (30 in R&D)

NASDAQ: BLRX

  • Pro-formacash reflects $31.4 of net proceeds from underwritten public offering completed in January 2021, and $9.8 million of proceeds from warrant exercises in Jan and Feb 2021

5 Investment Highlights

Singular focus on novel

Motixafortide (BL-8040) program - phase 3 for SCM completed; in phase 2

for pancreatic cancer and AML

oncology compounds

AGI-134 program - in phase 1/2a for solid tumors

Advancing towards

potential registration of

Motixafortide in SCM

Multiple opportunities for

value enhancement

  • Positive top-line results from Phase 3 GENESIS trial in SCM; highly statistically significant improvement in all primary and secondary endpoints (p<0.0001)
  • ~90% of patients underwent transplantation after only one apheresis session
  • Company moving forward towards NDA submission
  • Final phase 2 PDAC data showed improvement in all endpoints; planning next development steps - randomized study under potential collaborations
  • Significant milestones over next 12 months, including pre-NDA meeting and NDA submission
  • ~$140 million market cap (19-May-21)

Compelling valuation

  • ~$64 million cash as of Dec 31, 2020 (pro-forma)
  • Cash runway - H2 2023

SCM - stem cell mobilization; AML - acute myeloid leukemia

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BioLineRX Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
