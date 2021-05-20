BioLineRx : Corporate Presentation

Transforming Science into
Medicine
Corporate Presentation
May 2021
3 Our Mission
Our mission is to become a leader in the development of novel
therapeutics for the treatment of cancer
4 Who are We?
|
Ticker / Exchange
|
BLRX (NASDAQ)
|
|
|
Headquarters
|
Tel Aviv, Israel
|
|
|
Market cap
|
~$140 million (19-May-21)
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
~45.5 million (American Depositary Shares)
|
|
|
Cash
|
~$64 million (31-Dec-20)(pro-forma)*
|
|
|
Cash runway
|
H2 2023
|
|
|
Employees
|
~40 (30 in R&D)
|
|
NASDAQ: BLRX
-
Pro-formacash reflects $31.4 of net proceeds from underwritten public offering completed in January 2021, and $9.8 million of proceeds from warrant exercises in Jan and Feb 2021
5 Investment Highlights
|
Singular focus on novel
|
➢ Motixafortide (BL-8040) program - phase 3 for SCM completed; in phase 2
|
for pancreatic cancer and AML
|
oncology compounds
|
➢ AGI-134 program - in phase 1/2a for solid tumors
Advancing towards
potential registration of
Motixafortide in SCM
Multiple opportunities for
value enhancement
-
Positive top-line results from Phase 3 GENESIS trial in SCM; highly statistically significant improvement in all primary and secondary endpoints (p<0.0001)
-
~90% of patients underwent transplantation after only one apheresis session
-
Company moving forward towards NDA submission
-
Final phase 2 PDAC data showed improvement in all endpoints; planning next development steps - randomized study under potential collaborations
-
Significant milestones over next 12 months, including pre-NDA meeting and NDA submission
-
~$140 million market cap (19-May-21)
-
~$64 million cash as of Dec 31, 2020 (pro-forma)
-
Cash runway - H2 2023
SCM - stem cell mobilization; AML - acute myeloid leukemia
