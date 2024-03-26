UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F

(Mark One)

☐ REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12(b) OR (g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023

OR

☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

OR

☐ SHELL COMPANY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of event requiring this shell company report

For the transition period from __________ to __________

Commission file number 001-35223

BioLineRx Ltd.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Translation of Registrant's name into English

2 HaMa'ayan StreetIsrael

(Jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)Modi'in 7177871, Israel (Address of principal executive offices)

Philip A. Serlin +972 (8) 642-9100 +972 (8) 642-9101 (facsimile)

phils@biolinerx.com

2 HaMa'ayan Street Modi'in 7177871, Israel

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or Facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

American Depositary Shares, each representing 15 ordinary shares, par value NIS Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Nasdaq Capital Market 0.10 per share Ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.10 per share Nasdaq Capital Market*

*Not for trading; only in connection with the registration of American Depositary Shares.

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act.

None

(Title of Class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.

None

(Title of Class)

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of December 31, 2023: 1,086,589,165 ordinary shares Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes ☐ No ☒

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ☐ No ☒

Note - Checking the box above will not relieve any registrant required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 from their obligations under those Sections.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files).

Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☐

Accelerated filer ☒

Non-accelerated filer ☐

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☒

If securities are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act, indicate by check mark whether the financial statements of the registrant included in the filing reflect the correction of an error to previously issued financial statements. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether any of those error corrections are restatements that required a recovery analysis of incentive based compensation received by any of the registrant's executive officers during the relevant recovery period pursuant to §240.10D-1(b). ☐

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

U.S. GAAP ☐

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ☒

Other ☐

If "Other" has been checked in response to the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow. N/A

☐ Item 17 ☐ Item 18

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes ☐ No ☒

INTRODUCTION

PART I.

ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION

ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY ITEM 4A UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS

ITEM 5. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES

ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 9. THE OFFER AND LISTING ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE ON MARKET RISK ITEM 12. DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDENDS ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES

ITEM 14. MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

ITEM 16. [RESERVED]

ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERTS ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS

ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES

ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES

ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS ITEM 16F. CHANGE IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE

ITEM 16I. DISCLOSURE REGARDING FOREIGN JURISDICTIONS THAT PREVENT INSPECTIONS ITEM 16J. INSIDER TRADING POLICIES

ITEM 16K. CYBERSECURITY

ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ITEM 18. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ITEM 19. EXHIBITS

i

1

1

1

1

28

51

51

60

79

81

81

82

93

94

96

96

96

97

97

97

97

97

97

98

98

99

99

99

99

100

100

100

SIGNATURES

103

INTRODUCTION

Certain Definitions

In this Annual Report on Form 20-F, unless the context otherwise requires:

• references to "BioLineRx," the "Company," "us," "we" and "our" refer to BioLineRx Ltd., an Israeli company, and its consolidated subsidiaries;

• references to "ordinary shares," "our shares" and similar expressions refer to the Company's ordinary shares, NIS 0.10 nominal (par) value per share;

• references to "ADS" or "ADSs" refer to the Company's American Depositary Shares;

• references to "dollars," "U.S. dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars;

• references to "shekels" and "NIS" are to New Israeli Shekels, the Israeli currency;

• references to the "Companies Law" are to Israel's Companies Law, 5759-1999, as amended;

• and references to the "SEC" are to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements under the sections entitled "Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 20-F constitute forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of APHEXDA, the ongoing commercialization of APHEXDA and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and expectations and commercial potential of APHEXDA, as well as its potential investigational uses. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms including "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, the section of this Annual Report on Form 20-F entitled "Item 4. Information on the Company" contains information obtained from independent industry and other sources that we have not independently verified. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Unless we are required to do so under U.S. federal securities laws or other applicable laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's filings made on Form 6-K, which are periodically filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

• the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our therapeutic candidates, including the degree and pace of market uptake of APHEXDA for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients;

• the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts;

i

• our ability to advance our therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials;

• whether the clinical trial results for APHEXDA will be predictive of real-world results;

• our receipt of regulatory approvals for our therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals;

• whether access to APHEXDA is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether APHEXDA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors;

• our ability to establish, manage, and maintain corporate collaborations, as well as the ability of our collaborators to execute on their development and commercialization plans;

• our ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel, as well as new collaborations;

• the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of our therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with our therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials;

• the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and therapeutic candidates;

• the scope of protection that we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our therapeutic candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others;

• estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our need for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in the ongoing commercialization of APHEXDA;

• risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere;

• competitive companies, technologies and our industry;

• statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business, including the impact of Israel's war with Hamas and other militant groups, which may exacerbate the magnitude of the factors discussed above; and

• those factors referred to in "Item 3.D. Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company," and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", as well as in this annual report on Form 20-F generally.

ii

PART I.

ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS

Not applicable.

ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE

Not applicable.

ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION

A. [Reserved]

B. Capitalization and Indebtedness Not applicable.

C. Reasons for the Offer and Use of Proceeds Not applicable.

D. Risk Factors

You should carefully consider the risks we describe below, in addition to the other information set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report on Form 20-F, including our consolidated financial statements and the related notes beginning on page F-1, before deciding to invest in our ordinary shares and ADSs. These material risks could adversely impact our results of operations, possibly causing the trading price of our ordinary shares and ADSs to decline, and you could lose all or part of your investment.

Summary Risk Factors

Investing in our ordinary shares involves a high degree of risk, as fully described below. The principal factors and uncertainties that make investing in our ordinary shares risky, include, among others:

Risks Related to Our Financial Condition and Capital Requirements

• We have incurred significant losses since inception and expect to incur additional losses in the future and may never be profitable.

• We cannot assure investors that our existing cash and investment balances will be sufficient to meet our future capital requirements.

• If we default under our secured loan agreement with Kreos, all or a portion of our assets could be subject to forfeiture.

Risks Related to Our Business and Regulatory Matters

• We have only recently transitioned from a development stage biopharmaceutical company to a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, which may make it difficult for you to evaluate the success of our business to date and to assess our future viability.

• APHEXDA has been launched in the United States and there is significant competition in this marketplace. Since this is our first independently marketed therapeutic, the timing of uptake and distribution efforts are unpredictable and there is a risk that we may not achieve and sustain commercial success for APHEXDA.

• APHEXDA, or any other therapeutic candidate that may receive marketing approval in the future, may fail to achieve the degree of market acceptance by physicians, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community necessary for commercial success and the market opportunity for APHEXDA or any other therapeutic candidate may be smaller than our estimates.

• If we or our collaborators are unable to obtain and/or maintain U.S. and/or foreign regulatory approval for our therapeutic candidates, in a timely manner or at all, we will be unable to commercialize our therapeutic candidates.

• We may not obtain additional marketing approvals for motixafortide in other indications or initial approval for any other therapeutic candidates we may develop in the future.

1

• Clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results.

• Even if we obtain regulatory approvals, our therapeutic candidates will be subject to ongoing regulatory review and if we fail to comply with continuing U.S. and applicable foreign regulations, we could lose those approvals and our business would be seriously harmed.

• We generally rely on third parties to conduct our preclinical studies and clinical trials and to provide other services, and those third parties may not perform satisfactorily, including by failing to meet established deadlines for the completion of such services.

• We have in the past and may depend in the future on out-licensing arrangements for late-stage development, marketing and commercialization of our therapeutic candidates.

• If we cannot meet requirements under our in-license agreements, we could lose the rights to our therapeutic candidates, which could have a material adverse effect on our business.

• We have partnered with and may seek to partner with third-party collaborators with respect to the development and commercialization of motixafortide, and we may not succeed in establishing and maintaining collaborative relationships, which may significantly limit our ability to develop and commercialize our therapeutic candidates successfully, if at all.

• If our competitors develop and market therapeutics that are more effective, safer or less expensive than our current or future therapeutic candidates, our prospects will be negatively impacted.

• APHEXDA, or any other therapeutic candidate that we or our collaborators are able to commercialize, may become subject to unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party payor reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives, any of which could harm our business.

• We rely upon third-party manufacturers to produce therapeutic supplies for the clinical trials, and commercialization, of APHEXDA. If we manufacture any therapeutic candidates in the future, we will be required to incur significant costs and devote significant efforts to establish and maintain manufacturing capabilities.

Risks Related to Our Industry

• Healthcare reforms and related reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage by governmental authorities and third-party payors may adversely affect our business.

• If third-party payors do not adequately reimburse customers for any of our therapeutic candidates that are approved for marketing, they might not be purchased or used, and our revenues and profits will not develop or increase.

• Our business has a substantial risk of clinical trial and product liability claims. If we are unable to obtain and maintain appropriate levels of insurance, a claim could adversely affect our business.

• Significant disruptions of our information technology systems or breaches of our data security could adversely affect our business.

• We deal with hazardous materials and must comply with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, which can be expensive and restrict how we do business.

• We are currently party to, and may in the future, become subject to litigation or claims arising in or outside the ordinary course of business that could negatively affect our business operations and financial condition.

2

Risks Related to Intellectual Property

• Our access to most of the intellectual property associated with our therapeutic candidates results from in-license agreements with biotechnology companies and a university, the termination of which would prevent us from commercializing the associated therapeutic candidates.

Risks Related to our Ordinary Shares and ADSs

• Our business, operating results and growth rates may be adversely affected by current or future unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk.

• The market prices of our ordinary shares and ADSs are subject to fluctuation, which could result in substantial losses by our investors.

• Future sales of our ordinary shares or ADSs could reduce the market price of our ordinary shares and ADSs.

• Raising additional capital by issuing securities may cause dilution to existing shareholders.

Risks Related to our Operations in Israel

• We conduct a substantial part of our operations in Israel and therefore our results may be adversely affected by political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region.

• Provisions of Israeli law may delay, prevent or otherwise impede a merger with, or an acquisition of, our company, which could prevent a change of control, even when the terms of such a transaction are favorable to us and our shareholders.

• It may be difficult to enforce a U.S. judgment against us and our officers and directors in Israel or the United States, or to serve process on our officers and directors.

• Your rights and responsibilities as a shareholder will be governed by Israeli law, which may differ in some respects from the rights and responsibilities of shareholders of U.S. companies.

Risks Related to Our Financial Condition and Capital Requirements

We have incurred significant losses since inception and expect to incur additional losses in the future and may never be profitable.

Since our incorporation, we have been mainly focused on research and development. We have incurred losses since inception, principally as a result of research and development and general administrative expenses and more recently sales and marketing in support of our operations. We recorded net losses of $27.1 million in 2021, $25.0 million in 2022 and $60.6 million in 2023. As of December 31, 2023, we had an accumulated deficit of $391 million. We expect to continue to incur significant expenses and sustain net losses for the foreseeable future as we commercialize APHEXDA in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients in the United States and continue our planned development activities for motixafortide in other indications.

Our ability to become and remain profitable depends on our ability to generate significant product revenue. Our ability to generate significant revenue will require us to successfully commercialize APHEXDA. While we began to generate product revenue from sales of APHEXDA, there can be no assurance that we will generate significant revenue or as to the timing of any such revenue, and we may not achieve profitability for several years, if at all. Successful commercialization is subject to many risks. There are numerous examples of unsuccessful product launches and failures to meet expectations of market potential, including by pharmaceutical companies with more experience and resources than us.

Successful commercialization will depend upon our ability to achieve sufficient market acceptance, reimbursement from third-party payers and adequate market share for APHEXDA. The likelihood of our long-term success must be considered in light of the expenses, difficulties and potential delays to be encountered in the development and commercialization of new pharmaceutical products, competitive factors in the marketplace and the complex regulatory environment in which we operate. Because of the uncertainties and risks associated with these activities, we are unable to accurately predict the timing and amount of revenues, and if or when we might achieve profitability. We and any collaborators may never succeed in these activities and, even if we do, or any collaborators do, we may never generate revenues that are large enough for us to achieve profitability. Even if we do achieve profitability, we may not be able to sustain or increase profitability on a quarterly or annual basis. Our failure to become and remain profitable would decrease the value of our company and could impair our ability to raise capital, expand our business, maintain our research and development efforts, diversify our pipeline or continue our operations. A decline in the value of our company could cause our shareholders to lose all or part of their investment.

3

We cannot assure investors that our existing cash and investment balances will be sufficient to meet our future capital requirements.

As of December 31, 2023, we held $43.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits. Based on our current projected cash requirements, we believe that our existing cash and investment balances and other sources of liquidity, including net product revenues from product sales of APHEXDA and milestone payments from the License Agreement (as defined below), will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements into 2025. We have funded our operations primarily through public and private offerings of our securities, payments received under our strategic licensing and collaboration arrangements and interest earned on investments. The adequacy of our available funds to meet our operating and capital requirements will depend on many factors, including: the costs of commercializing APHEXDA, the number, breadth, progress and results of our research, product development and clinical programs; the costs and timing of obtaining regulatory approvals for any of our therapeutic candidates; the terms and conditions of in-licensing and out-licensing therapeutic candidates; and costs incurred in enforcing and defending our patent claims and other intellectual property rights

While we expect to continue to explore alternative financing sources, including the possibility of future securities offerings and government funding, we cannot be certain that in the future these liquidity sources will be available when needed on commercially reasonable terms or at all, or that our actual cash requirements will not be greater than anticipated. We expect to also continue to seek to finance our operations through other sources, including commercialization in the United States for APHEXDA, out-licensing arrangements for the development and commercialization of our therapeutic candidates or other partnerships or joint ventures, as well as grants from government agencies and foundations. If we are unable to obtain future financing through the methods we describe above or through other means, we may be unable to complete our business objectives and may be unable to continue operations, which would have a material adverse effect on our business and financial condition.

If we default under our secured loan agreement with Kreos, all or a portion of our assets could be subject to forfeiture.

In September 2022, we entered into a secured loan agreement, or the Loan Agreement, with Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP, or Kreos VII and together with Kreos V,

Kreos Capital. Under the Loan Agreement, Kreos Capital will provide the Company with access to term loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million in three tranches as follows: (a) a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $10 million, (b) a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $20 million, available for drawdown upon achievement of certain milestones and until April 1, 2024, and (c) a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $10 million, available for drawdown upon achievement of certain milestones and until October 1, 2024. We drew down the initial tranche of $10 million following execution of the agreement in September 2022.

Our ability to make the scheduled payments under the Loan Agreement or to refinance our debt obligations with Kreos Capital depends on numerous factors including, but not limited to, the amount of our cash reserves, our capital requirements and our ability to raise additional capital. We may be unable to maintain a level of cash reserves sufficient to permit us to pay the principal and accrued interest on the loan. If our cash reserves, cash flows and capital resources are insufficient to fund our debt obligations to Kreos Capital, we may be required to seek additional capital, restructure or refinance our indebtedness, or delay or abandon our research and development projects or other capital expenditures, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, prospects or results of operations. There is no assurance that we would be able to take any of such actions, or that such actions would permit us meet our scheduled debt obligations under the Kreos Capital loan agreements. If we default on the Loan Agreement and are unable to cure the default pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement or are unable to repay or refinance the loan when due, Kreos could take possession of any or all assets in which it holds a security interest, and dispose those assets to the extent necessary to pay off the debts, which would have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, prospects or results of operations.

4

Risks Related to Our Business and Regulatory Matters

We have only recently transitioned from a clinical development biopharmaceutical company to a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, which may make it difficult for you to evaluate the success of our business to date and to assess our future viability.

We only recently launched APHEXDA in the U.S. following FDA approval in September 2023. Until then we were considered a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. Consequently, any predictions you make about our future success or viability may not be as accurate as they could be if we had more experience commercializing APHEXDA. To be profitable, we will need to successfully transition from a company with a research and development focus to a company capable of supporting commercial activities. Ultimately, we may not be successful in such a transition.

APHEXDA has been launched in the United States and there is significant competition in this marketplace. The timing of uptake and distribution efforts are unpredictable and there is a risk that we may not achieve and sustain commercial success for APHEXDA.

We are currently executing on an independent commercialization plan for APHEXDA in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients in the U.S. We have established sales, marketing and distribution capabilities and are commercializing APHEXDA in the U.S. Successful commercialization of APHEXDA in the U.S. or elsewhere will require significant resources and time and, while our personnel are experienced with respect to marketing of healthcare products, the potential uptake of the product in distribution and the timing for growth in sales, if any, is unpredictable and we may not be successful in commercializing APHEXDA in the long term. In particular, successful commercialization of APHEXDA will require that we enter into and maintain contractual relationships with specialty distributors that supply to the transplantation centers and we are able to overcome competition from the established standard of care product and its generic versions, where average selling price reimbursement is currently favoring the generic market.

During 2023, we recruited an in-house field sales team. Before then we had not previously employed an in-house field sales team, and thus, although we hired a very experienced head of our U.S. commercial operations, we have limited experience in overseeing and managing an employed sales force. We expect that it will take time for this team to generate significant sales momentum, if it does so at all. In addition, retention of capable sales personnel may be more difficult as we focus on a single product offering and we must retain our sales force in order for APHEXDA to establish a commercial presence.

In addition, other factors that have and may continue to inhibit our efforts to successfully commercialize APHEXDA include our ability to access key health care decision makers, price APHEXDA at a sufficient price point to ensure an adequate and attractive level of profitability, and maintain sufficient financial resources to cover the costs and expenses associated with creating and sustaining a capable sales and marketing organization and related commercial infrastructure.

If we are not successful, we may be required to collaborate or partner APHEXDA with a third-party pharmaceutical or biotechnology company with existing products. To the extent we collaborate or partner, the financial value will be shared with another party and we will need to establish and maintain a successful collaboration arrangement, and we may not be able to enter into these arrangements on acceptable terms or in a timely manner in order to establish APHEXDA in the market. To the extent that we enter into co-promotion or other arrangements, any revenues we receive will depend upon the efforts of third parties, which may not be successful and are only partially in our control. In that event, our product revenues may be lower than if we marketed and sold our products directly with the highest priority, and we may be required to reduce or eliminate much of our commercial infrastructure and personnel as a result of such collaboration or partnership.

If we are not successful in setting our marketing, pricing and reimbursement strategies, recruiting and maintaining effective sales and marketing personnel or building and maintaining the infrastructure to support commercial operations in the U.S. and elsewhere, we will have difficulty successfully commercializing APHEXDA, which would adversely affect our business and financial condition.

APHEXDA, or any other therapeutic candidate that may receive marketing approval in the future, may fail to achieve the degree of market acceptance by physicians, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community necessary for commercial success and the market opportunity for APHEXDA or any other therapeutic candidate may be smaller than our estimates.

APHEXDA, or any other therapeutic candidate that may be approved in the future by the appropriate regulatory authorities for marketing and sale, may fail to gain sufficient market acceptance by physicians, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community. Physicians are often reluctant to switch their patients from existing therapies even when new and potentially more effective or convenient treatments enter the market. APHEXDA competes with the standard of care for stem cell mobilization and its generic versions.

5