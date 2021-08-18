Log in
    BLRX   IL0011015182

BIOLINERX LTD.

(BLRX)
BioLineRx : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021

08/18/2021 | 08:24am EDT
BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UNAUDITED)

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

1

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss

2

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity

3-4

Condensed consolidated interim cash flow statements

5-6

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

7-10

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(UNAUDITED)

December 31,

June 30,

2020

2021

in USD

thousands

Assets

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

16,831

17,484

Short-term bank deposits

5,756

48,083

Prepaid expenses

152

837

Other receivables

141

668

Total current assets

22,880

67,072

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

1,341

1,136

Right-of-use assets, net

1,355

1,415

Intangible assets, net

21,714

21,706

Total non-current assets

24,410

24,257

Total assets

47,290

91,329

Liabilities and equity

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current maturities of long-term loan

3,092

3,354

Accounts payable and accruals:

Trade

5,918

5,318

Other

1,440

1,071

Lease liabilities

191

174

Total current liabilities

10,641

9,917

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Warrants

10,218

4,812

Long-term loan, net of current maturities

2,740

1,006

Lease liabilities

1,661

1,701

Total non-current liabilities

14,619

7,519

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

25,260

17,436

Total liabilities

EQUITY

Ordinary shares

9,870

20,496

Share premium

279,241

335,887

Warrants

-

975

Capital reserve

12,322

12,972

Other comprehensive loss

(1,416)

(1,416)

Accumulated deficit

(277,987)

(295,021)

Total equity

22,030

73,893

Total liabilities and equity

47,290

91,329

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES OPERATING LOSS

NON-OPERATING EXPENSES, NET

FINANCIAL INCOME

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

Three months ended June 30,

20202021 in USD thousands

)4,640((5,139)

(182)(330)

  1. (1,044)
    (5,566)(6,513)

(843)

(217)

35

130

(396)

)242(

(6,770)

(6,842)

in USD

(0.03)

(0.01)

Six months ended June 30,

20202021

in USD thousands

(10,062)

(9,417)

(357)

(484)

(1,987)

(2,061)

(12,406)

(11,962)

(374)

(4,778)

175

247

)810(

)541(

(13,415)

(17,034)

in USD

(0.07)

(0.03)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE

220,317,889 669,138,994 198,277,447 614,780,845

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 CHANGES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2020:

Issuance of share capital, net Employee stock options exercised Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2020

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2021 CHANGES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021:

Issuance of share capital and warrants, net Warrants exercised

Employee stock options exercised

Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2021

Other

Ordinary

Share

Capital

Comprehensive

Accumulated

shares

premium

Warrants

reserve

loss

deficit

Total

in USD thousands

4,692

265,938

-

12,132

(1,416)

(247,966)

33,380

3,581

4,754

-

-

-

-

8,335

8

224

-

(224)

-

-

8

-

191

-

(191)

-

-

-

-

-

-

922

-

-

922

-

-

-

-

-

(13,415)

(13,415)

8,281

271,107

-

12,639

(1,416)

(261,381)

29,230

Other

Ordinary

Share

Capital

Comprehensive

Accumulated

shares

premium

Warrants

reserve

loss

deficit

Total

in USD thousands

9,870

279,241

-

12,322

(1,416)

(277,987)

22,030

8,386

37,495

975

-

-

-

46,856

2,235

18,967

-

-

-

-

21,202

5

41

-

(39)

-

-

7

-

143

-

(143)

-

-

-

-

-

-

832

-

-

832

-

-

-

-

-

(17,034)

(17,034)

20,496

335,887

975

12,972

(1,416)

(295,021)

73,893

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

BioLineRX Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 12:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
