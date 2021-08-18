|
BioLineRx : Consolidated Financial Statements as of June 30, 2021
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
Page
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
|
1
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive loss
|
2
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
|
3-4
|
Condensed consolidated interim cash flow statements
|
5-6
|
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
7-10
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
in USD
|
|
|
thousands
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
16,831
|
|
|
17,484
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
5,756
|
|
|
48,083
|
Prepaid expenses
|
152
|
|
|
837
|
Other receivables
|
141
|
|
|
668
|
Total current assets
|
22,880
|
|
|
67,072
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,341
|
|
|
1,136
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
1,355
|
|
|
1,415
|
Intangible assets, net
|
21,714
|
|
|
21,706
|
Total non-current assets
|
24,410
|
|
|
24,257
|
Total assets
|
47,290
|
|
|
91,329
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term loan
|
3,092
|
|
|
3,354
|
Accounts payable and accruals:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade
|
5,918
|
|
|
5,318
|
Other
|
1,440
|
|
|
1,071
|
Lease liabilities
|
191
|
|
|
174
|
Total current liabilities
|
10,641
|
|
|
9,917
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants
|
10,218
|
|
|
4,812
|
Long-term loan, net of current maturities
|
2,740
|
|
|
1,006
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,661
|
|
|
1,701
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
14,619
|
|
|
7,519
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|
25,260
|
|
|
17,436
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
9,870
|
|
|
20,496
|
Share premium
|
279,241
|
|
|
335,887
|
Warrants
|
-
|
|
|
975
|
Capital reserve
|
12,322
|
|
|
12,972
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(1,416)
|
|
|
(1,416)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(277,987)
|
|
|
(295,021)
|
Total equity
|
22,030
|
|
|
73,893
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
47,290
|
|
|
91,329
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES OPERATING LOSS
NON-OPERATING EXPENSES, NET
FINANCIAL INCOME
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED
Three months ended June 30,
20202021 in USD thousands
)4,640((5,139)
(182)(330)
-
(1,044)
(5,566)(6,513)
|
(843)
|
|
|
(217)
|
35
|
|
|
130
|
(396)
|
|
|
)242(
|
|
|
|
|
(6,770)
|
|
|
(6,842)
|
in USD
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
20202021
in USD thousands
|
(10,062)
|
|
|
(9,417)
|
(357)
|
|
|
(484)
|
(1,987)
|
|
|
(2,061)
|
|
|
|
|
(12,406)
|
|
|
(11,962)
|
(374)
|
|
|
(4,778)
|
175
|
|
|
247
|
)810(
|
|
|
)541(
|
|
|
|
|
(13,415)
|
|
|
(17,034)
|
in USD
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
220,317,889 669,138,994 198,277,447 614,780,845
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
BioLineRx Ltd.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 CHANGES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2020:
Issuance of share capital, net Employee stock options exercised Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2020
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2021 CHANGES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2021:
Issuance of share capital and warrants, net Warrants exercised
Employee stock options exercised
Employee stock options forfeited and expired Share-based compensation Comprehensive loss for the period
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
shares
|
|
premium
|
|
Warrants
|
reserve
|
|
loss
|
|
deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in USD thousands
|
|
|
|
|
4,692
|
265,938
|
-
|
|
12,132
|
(1,416)
|
(247,966)
|
33,380
|
3,581
|
4,754
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,335
|
8
|
224
|
-
|
|
(224)
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
191
|
-
|
|
(191)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
922
|
-
|
-
|
922
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(13,415)
|
(13,415)
|
8,281
|
271,107
|
-
|
|
12,639
|
(1,416)
|
(261,381)
|
29,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
shares
|
|
premium
|
|
Warrants
|
reserve
|
|
loss
|
|
deficit
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in USD thousands
|
|
|
|
|
9,870
|
279,241
|
-
|
|
12,322
|
(1,416)
|
(277,987)
|
22,030
|
8,386
|
37,495
|
975
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
46,856
|
2,235
|
18,967
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21,202
|
|
|
|
5
|
41
|
-
|
|
(39)
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
143
|
-
|
|
(143)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
832
|
-
|
-
|
832
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(17,034)
|
(17,034)
|
20,496
|
|
335,887
|
|
975
|
|
12,972
|
|
(1,416)
|
|
(295,021)
|
|
73,893
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
BioLineRX Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2021
|
