Unless the context otherwise requires, all references to "BioLineRx," "we," "us," "our," the "Company" and similar designations refer to BioLineRx Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

OUR BUSINESS This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus that we consider important. This summary does not contain all the information you should consider before investing in our securities. You should read this summary together with the entire prospectus, including the risks related to our business, our industry, investing in our ADSs and our location in Israel, that we describe under "Risk Factors" and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes included at the end of this prospectus before making an investment in our securities. We are a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Our current development and commercialization pipeline consists of motixafortide (BL-8040), a novel peptide for the treatment of stem-cell mobilization and solid tumors, which on September 8, 2023, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for use in combination with filgrastim (G-CSF) to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma, and AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors. In addition, we have an off-strategy, legacy therapeutic product called BL-5010 for the treatment of skin lesions. We have generated our pipeline by systematically identifying, rigorously validating and in-licensing therapeutic candidates that we believe exhibit a high probability of therapeutic and commercial success. To date, except for motixafortide and BL-5010, none of our therapeutic candidates have been approved for marketing or commercial sale. Our strategy includes commercializing our therapeutic candidates by way of out-licensing arrangements with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and evaluating, on a case-by-case basis, the commercialization of our therapeutic candidates independently. In this regard, we are currently executing on an independent commercialization plan for motixafortide in stem cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. Corporate Information Our principal executive offices are located at 2 HaMa'ayan Street, Modi'in 7177871, Israel, and our telephone number is +972 (8) 642-9100. Our wholly owned subsidiary, BioLineRx USA, Inc., was incorporated in Delaware on January 4, 2008, and is located at 77 Fourth Ave, Waltham, Massachusetts 02451, and its telephone number is (617) 859-6409. We were founded in 2003 by leading institutions in the Israeli life sciences industry. We completed our initial public offering in Israel in February 2007 and our ordinary shares are traded on the TASE under the symbol "BLRX." In July 2011, we listed our ADSs on Nasdaq and they are traded under the symbol "BLRX." The SEC maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers like BioLineRx that file electronically with the SEC. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. We maintain a corporate website at www.biolinerx.com The information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website is neither a part of nor incorporated into this prospectus. We have included our website address in this prospectus solely as an inactive textual reference. We have duly designated BioLineRx USA, Inc., with offices at 77 Fourth Ave, Waltham, Massachusetts 02451, as our authorized agent in the United States in connection with this offering. 2

RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves significant risks. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks described below and under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement and under Item 3.D. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, or any updates in our Reports on Form 6-K, together with all of the other information appearing in this prospectus or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement, in light of your particular investment objectives and financial circumstances. The risks so described are not the only risks facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. Our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected by any of these risks. The trading price of our securities could decline due to any of these risks, and you may lose all or part of your investment. The discussion of risks includes or refers to forward-looking statements; you should read the explanation of the qualifications and limitations on such forward-looking statements discussed elsewhere in this prospectus. 3

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus and the documents incorporated herein and therein by reference contain, and any accompanying prospectus supplement will contain, statements and information that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," and "would," and describe opinions about future events. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, the potential benefits of APHEXDA, the timing and execution of the launch of APHEXDA and the plans and objectives of management for future operations and expectations and commercial potential of motixafortide, as well as its potential investigational uses. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those listed below as well as those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F (particularly those in "Item 3. Key Information - Risk Factors") or any updates in our Reports on Form 6-K. Unless we are required to do so under U.S. federal securities laws or other applicable laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Unless we are required to do so under U.S. federal securities laws or other applicable laws, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to consult the Company's filings made on Form 6-K, which are periodically filed with or furnished to the SEC. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts;

our ability to advance our therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials;

whether the clinical trial results for APHEXDA will be predictive of real-world results;

real-world results; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals;

the clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of our therapeutic candidates, including the degree and pace of market uptake of APHEXDA;

whether access to APHEXDA is achieved in a commercially viable manner and whether APHEXDA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors;

third-party payors; our ability to establish, manage, and maintain corporate collaborations, as well as the ability of our collaborators to execute on their development and commercialization plans;

our ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel;

the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of our therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with our therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials;

the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and therapeutic candidates;

the scope of protection that we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our therapeutic candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others;

estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our need for and ability to access sufficient additional financing, including any unexpected costs or delays in the ongoing commercial launch of APHEXDA;

risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules, and regulations in the United States or elsewhere;

competitive companies, technologies, and our industry;

statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business, including the impact of Israel's war with Hamas and other militant groups, which may exacerbate the magnitude of the factors discussed above. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, these statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in Item 3.D. - "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, or any updates in our Reports on Form 6-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or to any person acting on our behalf speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this report. We undertake no obligations to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should consider these risks and uncertainties. 5