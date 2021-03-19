Log in
BIOMARIN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. - BMRN

03/19/2021 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues its investigation into BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NasdaqGS: BMRN).

On August 19, 2020, the Company disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA rejecting its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for its product, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, and recommending two years of data from the Company’s ongoing 270-301 study (Phase 3) and that the Company “complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants,” thus requiring a lengthier study before approval would be considered.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether BioMarin’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to BioMarin’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of BioMarin shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bmrn/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 825 M - -
Net income 2021 -78,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 241 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -190x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 215 M 14 215 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
EV / Sales 2022 6,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 059
Free-Float 99,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,41 $
Last Close Price 78,18 $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Jacques Bienaimé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian R. Mueller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henry J. Fuchs President-Worldwide Research & Development
Eduardo E. Von Pervieux Chief Information Officer
Geoffrey M. Nichol Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-11.75%14 254
CSL LIMITED-10.32%90 168
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-12.26%46 894
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-14.29%42 890
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.14.06%39 788
BIOGEN INC.7.11%39 627
