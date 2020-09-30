Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.    BMRN

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BMRN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BMRN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin securities between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bmrn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would not approve the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bmrn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in BioMarin you have until November 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz 
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmrn-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-investors-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-november-24-2020-301141655.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
10:01aBMRN SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BioMarin Ph..
PR
09:56aBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference
AQ
09/29SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
09/29BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference
PR
09/28BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bi..
PR
09/28SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
09/28BMRN INVESTIGATION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmace..
BU
09/28Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bi..
BU
09/27BMRN LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating BioMarin Pharmaceuticals..
BU
09/25BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group