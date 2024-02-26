Feb 26 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about the company's sponsored testing programs related to two treatments, the therapy maker said in a filing on Monday.

Shares of the firm fell 1.65% to $89.74.

The DOJ has asked the company to submit certain documents related to the sponsored testing of its therapies Vimizim and Naglazyme, BioMarin said.

"We have produced documents in response to the subpoena and are cooperating fully, but there is no assurance that such sponsored testing programs, or our other operations or programs, will not be found to violate such laws," the company said in the filing.

BioMarin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional information.

Vimizim is an enzyme replacement therapy which is approved to treat Morquio A Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects major organ systems.

BioMarin's other therapy, Naglazyme, is approved for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VI, an inherited disorder.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)