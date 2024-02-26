By Denny Jacob

BioMarin Pharmaceutical received a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department for certain documents regarding sponsored testing programs related to vimizim and naglazyme.

The biotechnology company said it has produced the requested documents in response to the subpoena and is cooperating fully, according to a regulatory filing. It added that it is unable to make any assurance regarding the outcome of the investigation by the DOJ and the potential impact such an investigation would have on aspects of the company.

A representative for the DOJ didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vimizim is a treatment of MPS IVA, a lysosomal storage disorder. Naglazyme is a treatment for patients with MPS VI, a life-threatening genetic disease.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-24 1423ET