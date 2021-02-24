Log in
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical : to Participate in Four Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

02/24/2021 | 08:31am EST
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in four upcoming virtual conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. 

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

 

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558 

(415) 455-7451

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-four-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301234450.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
