    BMRN   US09061G1013

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
97.96 USD   +0.12%
08:30aBiomarin To Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On Wednesday, April 26, At 4 : 30pm ET
PR
04/12Insider Sell: Biomarin Pharmaceutical
MT
04/04Transcript : BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Presents at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days, Apr-04-2023 11:20 AM
CI
BioMarin to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, April 26, at 4:30pm ET

04/13/2023 | 08:30am EDT
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 26, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss first-quarter 2023 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 800-831-4163
International Dial-in Number: 213-992-4616

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-645-7964
International Replay Dial-in Number: 757-849-6722
Playback ID: 9184#

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin's unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company's distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:




Investors                                                         

Media

Traci McCarty                                                 

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.                                   

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                 

(650) 374-2803

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-wednesday-april-26-at-430pm-et-301796481.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
