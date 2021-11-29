Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMRN   US09061G1013

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.

(BMRN)
  Report
BioMarin to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.  An audio webcast of the presentations will be available live.  You can access the webcasts at: https://investors.biomarin.com/.  An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases.  The Company's portfolio consists of several commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.  For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com.  Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:


Investors    

Media

Traci McCarty              

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.   

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558         

(415) 455-7451

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301431719.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
More recommendations